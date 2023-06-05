We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether Dad is an avid bowhunter, a deer hunter, or a waterfowler, chances are he’ll appreciate some new gear and apparel for his next hunt this Father’s Day (which is June 18, 2023, by the way). From the best cellular trail camera to the Sitka hunting jacket pros swear by, we’ve rounded up the best Father’s Day hunting gifts you can shop right now and have delivered in time for the big day.

Best Father’s Day Hunting Gifts: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Trail Camera: Moultrie Mobile Edge

Dad can keep tabs on his next shot with our favorite cellular trail camera, which sends instant photos and videos directly to his phone and provides clear imaging in any light conditions.

Best Gear Box: Yeti LoadOut GoBox 30 Gear Case

If Dad needs a place to keep all his hunting gizmos and gadgets—from ammo to calls—the Yeti LoadOut will do the trick. As tough and durable as a Yeti cooler, it’s dust- and waterproof and provides ample organization space inside.

Best Shotgun: Winchester SX4

One of the best shotguns for duck hunting—as tested by our experts—the Winchester Super X4 will get Dad excited for waterfowling this year with its light weight, versatility, and pattern performance.

Best Hunting Jacket: Sitka Hudson Jacket

Winter may be a ways away but Dad will love having this wind- and water-resistant Sitka hunting jacket for the cold hunting season ahead. It’s the warmest jacket our experts have ever worn.

Best Field Dressing Knife: Benchmade Saddle Mountain Skinner Fixed Blade Knife

Whether he’s skinning, slicing, or quartering, Dad can do all the above with the best knife for field dressing from Benchmade. It has a durable and super sharp stainless steel fixed blade along with an ergonomic handle for maneuverability.

Best Scope: Vortex Diamondback Rifle Scope

Any hunter—Dad included—would be thrilled to unwrap this Vortex rifle scope on Father’s Day. Hundreds of people rave about how clear the water- and fog-proof glass is and how easy the scope is to use and adjust on the go.

Best Compound Bow Case: Plano Field Locker Element Bow Case

If Dad spent hundreds (or thousands) on a fancy new compound bow, he needs one of the best bow cases to protect it. We recommend this Plano bow case for its rugged drop- and shock-resistant shell and its customizable foam padding.

Best Duck Hunting Waders: Cabela’s Classic Series II Neoprene Boot-Foot Waders

While you could shell out $1,000 on a pair of Chêne waders or Sitka waders, this neoprene pair from Cabela’s is much more affordable—and some of the top-performing out there, according to our experts’ test of the best duck hunting waders.

No matter what Dad’s hunting, these top-rated Leupold binoculars will come in handy. Lightweight yet heavy duty, they provide some of the best clarity a pair of binos can deliver and have technology that eliminates glare.

Best Binocular Harness: KUIU Pro Bino Harness

With more than 3,000 reviews, the KUIU bino harness is one of the most popular you can buy. Along with comfortable adjustable straps, it has an easy-open lid and a moldable case that will contour to any pair of binoculars.

Best Hunting Backpack: Badlands Superday Hunting Daypack

Of all the hunting backpacks our experts have used in the field, this one is the best overall. Not only is it compatible with both rifles and compound bows, the padding, adjustability, and contouring make it one of the most comfortable packs.

Maven makes some of the best hunting optics—and its best-selling rangefinder is no exception. Dad will be impressed by the high quality imaging and 4,500-yard ranging capabilities. You can even get it engraved for a personal touch.

Best Hunting Pants: Under Armour Ridge Reaper Raider Pants

Outfit Dad with a pair of Under Armour Ridge Reaper hunting pants, which are lightweight and breathable yet durable enough to hold up in the backcountry and are designed to be virtually silent.

Best Under $50: Work Sharp Guided Field Sharpener

One of the best knife sharpeners, this Work Sharp pick will likely become one of Dad’s favorite tools. It’s small enough to carry in the field and can quickly sharpen everything from pocket knives to fishing hooks (if he’s an angler, too).

Best Personalized: 737 Custom Duck Call

If you’re searching for the best personalized hunting gifts, look no further than a custom duck call from 737. Now through Father’s Day, you can get free engraving on the call of your choice.

Best Travel Mug: Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle

Available in three camo patterns—along with a handful of solid colors—this stainless steel Stanley mug is just what Dad needs to keep his coffee hot while he’s sitting in the stand.

Best Hunting Boots: Irish Setter MudTrek Hunting Boots

If Dad’s footwear is in need of an upgrade, gift him these Irish Setter hunting boots, which we dubbed the best hunting boots of 2023. They’re very warm and even more comfortable for trekking through the woods—and most importantly, completely waterproof.

Best Crossbow: CenterPoint Wrath 430 Crossbow

Whether Dad’s been hunting with a crossbow for years or just getting into it, this CenterPoint crossbow is one of the best crossbows our experts have tested because it’s easy to cock, compact for carrying, and fast.