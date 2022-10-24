Bass Pro Black Friday 2022: The Best Early Deals You Can Already Shop
The sales are starting before Black Friday this year. These are our favorite.
Black Friday 2022 might seem far away, but the year’s biggest day for deals is fast approaching. Even as many retailers—including Bass Pro Shops—save their largest discounts of the year for November 25, there are plenty of current sales worth your attention.
Whether you need some gear for a trip coming up or want to do all your holiday shopping now so you can sneak out to the stand on Black Friday, we’ve got you covered with this list of early Bass Pro Shops Black Friday deals. We’ll keep updating the following with the latest and greatest deals so check back often.
Here’s what’s on sale right now.
Trail Cameras
- SpyPoint Link-Micro-Solar LTE for $129.98 (Save $40.01)
Optics
- Vortex Diamondback HD Binoculars in TrueTimber Strata – 10x42mm for $179.98 (Save $70.01)
GPS Units and Watches
- Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Smartwatch for $289.98 (Save $110.01)
- Garmin eTrex 22x Handheld GPS Unit for $169.98 (Save $30.01)
Fishing Gear
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Rod and Reel Combo for $39.96 (Save $20)
- Bubba Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife for $116.45 (Save $53.54)
- Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 93sv Fishfinder/Chartplotter Combo for $699.97 (Save $350.01)
Crossbows
- TenPoint Vapor RS470 Xero Crossbow Package with ACUSlide for $3,499.98 (Save $1000.01)
Guns
- Savage Arms AXIS II XP TrueTimber VSX Bolt-Action Rifle for $449.98 (Save $50.01)
Boots and Apparel
- Danner Vital Waterproof – TrueTimber Kanati for $139.98 (Save $60.01)
- Natural Reflections Women’s Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt for $19.98 – $27.99 (Save up to 21%)
- RedHead Fleece-Lined Men’s Flannel Shirt for $29.97 – $42.99 (Save up to 25%)
- RedHead Ultimate Flannel Shirt for $17.97 – $21.98 (Save up to 28%)