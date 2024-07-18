We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

On day two of ICAST 2024, we combed the floor for the best new fishing reels. While there weren’t as many new reels as new rods, we still found a few models worth noting. Below are six freshwater reels, three saltwater reels, and one fly reel that we think anglers should be on the lookout for.

All of these models caught our attention, whether for innovation design, pursuit-focused applications, or for just being pretty darn cool. In fact, we both chose different reels as our picks for the Best of Show awards. So while the playing field was small, there are still plenty of great reels for fresh and saltwater anglers to be excited about this year. Here are the best.

New Freshwater Fishing Reels

Lew’s Custom Pro Baitcasting Reel

Out of all the new products at ICAST 2024, I am most excited about the new Lew’s Custom Pro Baitcasting Reel. What makes it so special is their new braking system, which Lew’s dubbed the ParaMag ITB (Inertia Transfer Braking). This technology removes all friction from the braking process, creating a virtually silent cast without diminishing the force throughout the cast. If set correctly, this eliminates the need to thumb the spool.

This reel is also packed with the classic features we expect from Lew’s, like the external brake control and lightweight one-piece aluminum frame. It comes with a Speed Dial line size indicator on the spool tension knob and a Speed Knot system for attaching the line to the reel. The Custom Pro is my favorite product of the show, and even though it didn’t take home an award, it had my vote for Best Freshwater Reel in the new product showcase. —Shaye Baker

The author with a nice bass caught while testing the new Custom Pro reel. Shaye Baker

Shimano Vanford A

The all-new Vanford A adds to one of Shimano’s most recognized freshwater reel series. It is unbelievably light with low start-up inertia, perfect for finesse fishing and light tackle pursuits. It cranks smoothly and comes built with some of Shimano’s flagship technology for improved durability. —Ryan Chelius

The new Shimano Vanford A spinning reel. Ryan Chelius

St. Croix Seviin Baitcaster

St Croix spent the last 70 years designing, redesigning, and perfecting their production of quality bass fishing rods. After seven decades, they finally branched out into the reel market under the name Seviin (pronounced “seven,” with Roman numerals “vii” in the middle of the name). I spent the last year or so testing out the company’s first baitcaster—the GF Series—which was released in the new product showcase at ICAST 2024.

The new Seviin baitcasting reel features three gear ratios available in both right- and left-hand retrieves, all built on lightweight aluminum 150-size frames with 95 mm carbon fiber handles. All of this comes together to make a great reel for braided line and power fishing applications. After a year of testing, it has proved more than capable while punching out of its $120 price tag. —SB

The author spent the last year testing the new St. Croix Seviin Baitcaster. Ryan Chelius

Daiwa Tatula SV 100

The new Daiwa SV 100, which falls into the mid-range price category, has the feel of a premium baitcaster at a slightly lower price. It comes in three gear ratios (6.3:1, 7.1:1, and 8.1:1) and is available in both right—and left-hand retrieves. The components are solid, the handle is comfortable and smooth, and the reel is built with Daiwa’s Hyperdrive System, which I’ve had great experience with on other Daiwa reels. The Tatula will retail for $220. —RC

The new Daiwa Tatula SV 100 freshwater reel. Ryan Chelius

Spro JC Elite Casting Reel

Spro partnered with Bassmaster Classic Champion Jason Christie to bring their first casting reel to market—the JC Elite Casting Reel. There are four gear ratios available: 5.6:1, 6.6:1, 7.3:1, and 8.1:1. All are built on GV-5H frames, a material that offers “an economical alternative to die-cast alloy.” The most noticeable feature is the large round knobs on the handle, not only because of their shape and size, but also because the knob color represents gear ratios. Each gear ratio is paired with a color so the angler can easily identify which reel is geared at a certain speed and quickly pair baits and presentations accordingly. A valuable feature for tournament anglers and one that caught my attention.—SB

Notice the green screws on the knobs of the handle to indicate the gear ratio. Ryan Chelius

Okuma X-Series Spinning Reels

While Okuma’s new X-Series was entered into the freshwater category of the new product showcase, the reel is also marketed to inshore anglers. The stainless steel bearings and impressive drag system (up to 24 pounds) sold me on its saltwater potential. The lightweight design will make it an excellent finesse-style reel for freshwater bass, and it is more than capable of throwing plugs, swimbaits, and topwater lures for small to medium-sized inshore species. —RC

The new Okuma X-Series spinning reel. Ryan Chelius

New Saltwater Fishing Reels

Shimano Ocea Jigger LD

Along with releasing their new Ocea Jigger Infinity Motive rod, Shimano also unveiled their Ocea Jigger LD reel. The two go hand-in-hand and make for the perfect slow-pitch saltwater jigging setup. The 2500 reel has an oversized handle and a drag of up to 44 pounds. Shimano also integrated their new drag design, which should increase drag force while decreasing load pressure. All that means is the reel will take the tough work out of the angler’s hand so they don’t tire as fast on big fish. The suggested retail price is $600. —RC

Shimano’s new Ocea Jigger LD reel. Ryan Chelius

Okuma Tesoro 4000 Size Spinning Reel

This 4000-sized spinning reel is perfect for inshore fishing. It is fully waterproof with stainless steel bearings and a durable body. It also has 55 pounds of stopping power for controlling big runs from reds, snook, small tarpon, stripers, bluefish, and other inshore species. It feels comfortable in hand, and I love the oversized knob for easy cranking. Plus, it’s lightweight and will pair nicely with most inshore rods. —RC

Okuma released the Tesoro in a 4000 Size for the first time this year. Ryan Chelius

Penn Fathom Electric Fishing Reel

The Penn Fathom immediately caught my attention just by its sheer size. This thing is huge. It’s operated by an integrated battery that controls line depth, fighting power, and other customizable settings. The top of the reel features an LED display screen that shows you how deep your bait is and what modes you’re in. It comes in three sizes (30, 50, 80), depending on what species you’re chasing. This isn’t the reel for the everyday angler, but if you’re targeting deep-sea giants, then you might want to consider it. If you’re like me and stick to fish that are closer to shore, then you can just admire a pretty cool innovation in fishing reels. —RC

New Fly Fishing Reels

Hardy Averon Fly Reel

I have a soft spot for well-crafted fly reels like the new Hardy Averon. It features a large arbor with a half-frame design that allows easy spool changes. It’s sleek and looks like a high-end fly reel should. The Averon is a freshwater reel that comes in a wide range of sizes, including a specialized 5000 euro nymph model and a 9000 spey model that helps accommodates specialty lines and long leaders. It is lightweight and silky smooth with a drag that clicks into place so you know exactly what you’re set at. This was my vote not only for Best Fly Reel, but also for Best in Show. —RC