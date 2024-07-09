Best Early Prime Day Flashlight Deals 2024
Get up to 58 percent off top-rated flashlights before Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is a great time to save on outdoor gear—including flashlights. Before the big day, which is July 16 and 17 this year, you can score some great discounts on professional-grade rechargeable flashlights from top brands like Streamlight, Coast, and Maglite.
Streamlight flashlights are on sale for up to 48 percent off, including the popular ultra-compact MicroStream, which is perfect for EDC. You can also snag the super bright Energizer 1,000+-lumen LED flashlight for just $18 right now. We’ve rounded up the rest of the best early Prime Day flashlight deals below, with prices starting at just $8.
Best Prime Day Flashlight Deals
Under $25
- Bestsun 3,000-Lumen Tactical LED Flashlights, 2-Pack for $8 (Save $12)
- Lighting Ever Waterproof LED Flashlight for $9 (Save $4)
- Dorcy Handheld Flashlight/Spot Light for $12 (Save $6)
- Coast G26 415-Lumen Bulls-Eye Spot Beam LED Flashlight for $14 (Save $15)
- Energizer 1,000+-Lumen Vision Pro LED Flashlight for $18 (Save $7)
- ThruNite Archer Mini EDC Flashlight for $19 (Save $16)
Under $50
- Maglite XL50 LED 3-Cell AAA Flashlight for $29 (Save $8)
- ThruNite Archer 2A V3 Flashlight for $29 (Save $11)
- Streamlight MicroStream Ultra-Compact Flashlight for $33 (Save $25)
- Dewalt 20V Max LED Work Light/Flashlight for $34 (Save $50)
Under $100
- Streamlight Stylus Pro 350-Lumen Rechargeable Penlight for $51 (Save $48)
- Streamlight MacroStream 500-Lumen Rechargeable Flashlight for $54 (Save $46)
Under $150
- Streamlight ProTac HL 1,000-Lumen Tactical Flashlight w/ Holster and Charger for $115 (Save $120)