We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of hunting deals already going on—including some great discounts on optics. Right now, you can get more than half off scopes from top glass brands including Bushnell, Sig Sauer, and Vortex. You can score 55 percent off the Sig Sauer Whiskey3 rifle scope or get $115 off a Bushnell spotting scope. There are even some fantastic sales on thermal scopes for hunting, should that be calling your name.

Below are all the best early Prime Day scope deals we’ve seen so far. We’ll keep updating this list through the big day—which is July 16 and 17—so check back over the coming days for more discounts.

Best Prime Day Scope Deals

Rifle Scopes

Spotting Scopes

Thermal Scopes