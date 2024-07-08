The Best Early Prime Day Scope Deals 2024
Get up to 55 percent off optics from Vortex, Bushnell, and more before Amazon Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of hunting deals already going on—including some great discounts on optics. Right now, you can get more than half off scopes from top glass brands including Bushnell, Sig Sauer, and Vortex. You can score 55 percent off the Sig Sauer Whiskey3 rifle scope or get $115 off a Bushnell spotting scope. There are even some fantastic sales on thermal scopes for hunting, should that be calling your name.
Below are all the best early Prime Day scope deals we’ve seen so far. We’ll keep updating this list through the big day—which is July 16 and 17—so check back over the coming days for more discounts.
Best Prime Day Scope Deals
Rifle Scopes
- Bushnell Rimfire 3-9×40 Rifle Scope for $67 (Save $83)
- Sig Sauer 3-9X40mm Whiskey3 Rifle Scope for $97 (Save $93)
- Bushnell 1-4×24 AR Optics Rifle Scope for $173 (Save $48)
Spotting Scopes
- Athlon Optics Talos 20-60×80 Spotting Scope for $129 (Save $70)
- Gosky High Definition 20-60×80 Spotting Scope w/ Tripod and Carrying Bag for $139 (Save $50)
- Bushnell Trophy Xtreme Spotting Scope for $245 (Save $115)
- Vortex Optics Viper HD Spotting Scope for $833 (Save $66)
Thermal Scopes
- ATN Thor LTV Ultra Light Thermal Hunting Scope for $795 (Save $155)
- AGM Rattler TS19-256 Thermal Imaging Rifle Scope for $899 (Save $200)
- AGM Rattler TS25-256 Thermal Imaging Rifle Scope for $950 (Save $310)
- Sightmark Wraith Mini 2-16×35 Thermal Rifle Scope for $1,699 (Save $300)
- AGM Varmint LRF TS35-384 Thermal Rifle Scope for $1,999 (Save $1,460)