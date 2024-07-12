Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Is Up to 30% Off for Prime Day
Save on some of Thermacell's most popular mosquito repellents—starting at just $19
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Among all the Prime Day outdoor deals going on this week, there are a bunch of discounts on Thermacell mosquito repellers. You can currently get one of the popular insect repellent devices starting at under $20. Grab the portable handheld MR300 mosquito repeller for just $19 or get $16 off the rechargeable Patio Shield, which can keep away pesky biting insects for up to 12 hours on a single charge.
We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day Thermacell deals at Amazon right now. We’ll update this list with more discounts over the coming days, so keep checking back.
Best Prime Day Thermacell Deals
- Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller for $19 (Save $4)
- Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller w/ 12-Hour Refill for $20 (Save $7)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern for $29 (Save $4)
- Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller for $29 (Save $10)
- Thermacell EX90 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller for $34 (Save $16)
Refills
- Thermacell 48-Hour Mosquito Repellent Refills for $15 (Save $6)
- Thermacell 72-Hour Mosquito Repellent Refills for $29 (Save $4)