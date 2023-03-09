SHARE

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are offering great deals on rods, reels, electronics, and other great tackle during their Spring Fishing Classic Sale. Anglers can find big savings on fish finders, apparel, terminal tackle, and more. Save up to 50% off Rapala lures and up to 55% off soft plastic baits. Not to mention other blowout sales like $1200 off Lowrance Fish Finders. The sale runs from now through March 29. Be sure to check back in each week for updated deals at the Spring Fishing Classic Sale.

Ryan Chelius
Ryan Chelius

Ryan Chelius started freelance writing during college and landed a summer job as an editorial intern with Field & Stream in 2019. After graduation, he returned to freelancing for various outdoor publications before landing his dream gig as an editor for Field & Stream in 2021.

