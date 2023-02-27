We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Roof top tents (RTTs) are a style of camping tent that is designed to be mounted onto the roof of a vehicle. They offer campers convenience, comfort, and safety. The most common models come with either a hardshell or softshell roof. Hardshell roofs offer a solid structure but add extra weight and drag to the car. Softshell roofs are a lighter and sometimes more spacious option for campers. Each version can excel in different situations depending on the vehicle and camping style. We researched and tested both designs to find the best roof top tents on the market—here are our favorites.

How We Made Our Picks

When testing and researching the best roof top tents, a number of considerations were kept in mind. Here’s how I evaluated these products.

Easy setup is an important deciding factor when looking at roof top tents. I chose products that have self-explanatory installations and simple setups in the field.

Best Roof Top Tents: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Softshell: Yakima SkyRise HD

Key Features

Type: Softshell

Softshell Tent Weight: 101 lbs for small, 114 lbs for medium

101 lbs for small, 114 lbs for medium Capacity: Two options: 2-person or 3-person

Two options: 2-person or 3-person Materials: Aluminum frame, 600D ripstop polyester fabric with 3000 mm waterproof coating

Pros

Easy assembly

Weatherproof

Quiet in wind

Cons

Must mount on crossbars

The Yakima SkyRise HD softshell roof top tent uses a tool-free mounting system with four clamps that slide into a crossbar roof rack and tighten. It is also the only RTT I researched that includes a locking system, so you know your tent won’t walk off when you are away from your vehicle. The easy installation, combined with the lightweight design, makes this a perfect option for weekend warriors or those who will need to frequently take the tent on and off their vehicle.

To set up the Yakima Skyrise HD, simply remove and roll up the protective cover and pull down the telescoping ladder. Then attach the rainfly with the included poles, and the tent is ready to go.

The HD in the name stands for “Heavy Duty,” which refers to the upgrades in the materials from the original Skyrise. The base canvas is made from 600D ripstop with a 3000mm PU coating which means you’ll be dry even without the rainfly. Each side of the tent has windows, including two on the roof. In addition, the doors on both ends provide multiple points of entry. I found the mattress to be incredibly comfortable compared to some of its competitors. The only concern is the assembly is not compatible with all roof rack platforms since crossbars are required.

Best Hardshell: James Baroud Odyssey

Key Features

Type: Hardshell

Hardshell Tent Weight: 150 lbs

150 lbs Capacity: 2-person

2-person Materials: Shell is ABS plastic, 3-layer canvas fabric

Pros

Fast set up/take down

Comfortable

Ventilation: panoramic windows and ceiling fan

Cons

Expensive

The James Baroud Odyssey is a new release and redesign of their already high quality Frontier models. The roof shell is made of ABS plastic that is aerodynamic and resistant to UV, wind, and rain. This four-season hardshell RTT sets up in seconds with four hydraulic articulated arms popping into a box shape.

One welcome improvement to the newest model is the option to add crossbars to the top of the tent. This allows users to carry additional items like bikes or kayaks. Solar panels could also be attached to the crossbars and stay on when open. The 2.5-inch foam mattress is incredibly comfortable. I also love the included solar-powered roof top fan as well as the rechargeable LED light. In my opinion, the best part of this tent is the 360-degree visibility. Open up the windows for a great view of your surroundings, or zip up the weatherproof insulated blackout covering for full protection. It is a four-season tent and perfect for winter camping. The only downside is that the odyssey is one of the most expensive roof top tents on the market.

Best Budget: Smittybuilt Overlander

Key Features

Type: Softshell

Softshell Tent Weight: 144 lbs

Capacity: 2-3 people

2-3 people Materials: Aluminum frame, 600D ripstop polyester

Pros

Affordable

Spacious

Comfortable

Cons

Loud when windy

This softshell roof top tent is spacious and dependable. With a slightly more cumbersome setup than others, it is still fairly easy to get the Overlander ready to camp. Simply remove the velcro cover, undo the tie-down straps, open the ladder, and then attach the poles to hold up the rainfly.

The interior is spacious, with windows on all four sides as well as on the roof. Made from heavy duty 600D ripstop polyester, the tent is durable and weather resistant. As for comfort, it has a decent foam mattress. Even as a budget tent, it comes with a few bonus features inside, including an LED light strip and shoe bag that hangs from the door so campers can leave their dirty shoes outside the tent.

If you want a budget tent but need more room, Smittybilt has an Overlander XL, which is a larger 3-4 person version but requires three crossbars on your roof rack (as opposed to the two needed for this one). Packing up the Overlander takes a little more time than some of its softshell competitors. The cover uses a perimeter of velcro, which is cumbersome and can be annoying to get the perfect fit.

Best for Small Cars: Roofnest Meadowlark

Key Features

Type: Softshell

Softshell Tent Weight: 90 lbs

90 lbs Capacity: 2-person

2-person Materials: Aluminum alloy frame, treated canvas

Pros

Lightweight

Easy set up

Comfortable

Cons

Few/small windows

Shorter length

The Roofnest Meadowlark was designed to provide customers with a lightweight tent that would be easy to store when not in use. This 90 lb tent is not as cumbersome as its competitors to lift on and off the car. In addition to this convenience, it has some thoughtful design elements that make it a perfect choice for a solo or couple’s tent.

For starters, setting up is very easy for a softshell RTT. To assemble, you only need to remove the cover, unstrap, and pull down the ladder. The rainfly is pre-assembled and flush with the tent, so simply pull out the U-pole on the door and click it into place. It’s fast and easy. While I love how there are no additional poles to attach, it also means that there’s limited visibility within the tent. The Meadowlark is pretty closed up from views—with small windows on the side and no roof windows. However, I like the included detachable pockets for dirty shoes, and the included LED light strip. The foam mattress was comfortable, but it is a little on the short side. At 80 inches long, it will suit most adults but is shorter than many other competitor mattresses.

Best for SUV: Thule Tepui Ruggedized Autana

Key Features

Type: Softshell

Softshell Tent Weight: 169 lbs

169 lbs Capacity: 3-person

3-person Materials: Aluminum frame, ripstop polyester cotton canvas

Pros

Comfortable

Spacious

Included additional annex

Cons

Longer set up/take down than others

As the name implies, this softshell roof tent is a great fit for rugged SUVs and 4x4s. It’s spacious, durable, and comfortable. The Autana is my first choice for severe weather camping. Its durable rain fly provides full coverage against rain and wind. In addition, it comes with a sizable, weatherproof annex that zips into the tent and hangs from the tent floor. The annex covers and protects the ladder as well as provides a “living room” of private, protected space. The Autana is also longer and has more headroom than most roof top tents. Lastly, many consider the Autana mattress one of the most comfortable in the industry.

Because of the sizable rainfly and awnings, the visibility and views from this tent aren’t great. But on clear days, the top rainfly roof can be removed for some sky views. Set-up and take-down of the Autana can be more time-consuming than some. After unfolding the tent, the window awnings require additional pole assembly, rainfly assembly, as well as zipper attaching, and staking down the annex.

Because of its size and the steps to set up/take down, this RTT is a good choice for those who plan to stay at their destination multiple nights without packing up. It’s going to keep you dry and comfortable no matter the weather.

Best for Families: Roofnest Condor XL

Key Features

Type: Softshell/hardshell combo

Softshell/hardshell combo Tent Weight: 160 lbs

160 lbs Capacity: 4-person

4-person Materials: Aluminum frame, 600D ripstop polyester fabric with 3000 mm waterproof coating

Pros

Weatherproof

Spacious

Durable

Cons

Mattress comfort

Assembly of the Roofnest Condor XL is fairly easy. The hardshell lid opens like a clamshell, and then the ladder pulls down to fold out the second half of the footprint. This makes the Condor a hardshell/softshell hybrid. While the hardshell case serves as a wall of the tent, the roof is still a softshell. Once opened, additional poles need to be attached for the rainfly and awning. There are also multiple hanging bags and storage pieces that attach to the sides. While all these features are nice, the additional attachments increase the setup time. This tent is incredibly weatherproof and dependable. The material is a durable coated polycotton canvas with a coated polyoxford rainfly.

Where the Condor XL truly outscores its competitors is in space. Its spacious interior makes it one of the only options for four or more people. Windows are available on three of the four sides as well as the ceiling. Similar to the Thule Autana, the awnings obstruct some of the visibility.

Some of the bonuses to this tent are the included interior and exterior lighting, multiple exterior storage bags, ground cloth, and a patch kit. A nice feature is that, similar to the James Baroud, it has enough room to close the tent with bedding still on the mattress. This saves room in your vehicle and is very convenient.

Best for Low Profile: Thule Tepui Low Pro

Key Features

Type: Softshell

Softshell Tent Weight: 98 lbs for small, 114 lbs for medium

98 lbs for small, 114 lbs for medium Capacity: Two options: 2-person and 3-person

Two options: 2-person and 3-person Materials: Thermoplastic honeycomb fiberglass, 600D ripstop polyester fabric

Pros

Low profile when closed

Lightweight

Visibility: windows on all sides

Cons

No storage

This low profile roof top tent features two sides—one 7-inches high and the other 10-inches high. To assemble the tent, unzip the cover, attach the telescoping ladder, unclip, and deploy the tent by opening its other half and securing it. Then install the poles and rainfly.

The Low Pro is designed to be small, lightweight, and low profile. The benefits are a lighter and easier-to-move tent, but the restrictions include a small internal area. The 84-inch length will not work for taller adults. In order to keep the profile so low, the ladder does not fit in the collapsed tent and will need to be transported in the vehicle.This topper tent is a great choice for small vehicles in need of a lightweight tent or those who want a low profile for better fuel economy. It comes in 2 and 3-person models. Thule is a master in cargo carriers for cars, and we see this translate to their car tents as well.

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Roof Top Tents

Think about what you want out of your tent, what your vehicle is capable of, and how often you will use it. From there, you can begin to narrow down your options. Consider the following to find the right tent for your car.

Capacity

Roof top tents generally come in two, three, and four-person versions. Because the real estate on the top of a vehicle is limited, the roof top tent will almost always be a tighter squeeze than a traditional tent. In addition, if you’re tall, take a look at the length specs. Not all 2-person tents are the same length. For example, the Yakima SkyRise HD has a length of 84 inches, but the Roofnest Meadowlark is only 80 inches, which is a tight fit for anyone over six feet tall.

Vehicle Compatibility

Before purchasing a roof top tent, make sure it is compatible with your vehicle. Consider the weight capacity of your vehicle’s roof rack and the dimensions of your vehicle to ensure that the roof top tent will fit and be safely supported. We found all the brands listed above have good customer service and resources that will help you find the right tent for your vehicle.

Setup and Takedown

Look for a roof top tent that is easy to set up and take down. Some tents have a simple mechanism that allows for quick and easy setup, while others require more time and effort. In general, a hardshell roof top tent is going to be a faster setup and takedown. Box-like roof top campers like the James Baroud take only seconds for setup and takedown. Additionally, you can store your sleeping bags, pillows, and more inside.

FAQs

Q: Can I sleep in a rooftop tent? A: You can sleep in a rooftop tent really well. In fact, most rooftop tents come with a 1.5 to 3 inch foam mattress. This combined with the effect of being off cold, lumpy ground, means that rooftop tents usually offer a better night’s sleep than even the top camping tents. Q: Do rooftop tents use more fuel? A: Rooftop tents use more fuel. The rooftop tent will impact your MPG by adding drag from the wind as well as weight on the vehicle. Most rooftop tents are not built with an aerodynamic design. In addition, they add over 100 lbs to your vehicle. If this is a major concern, choose a low profile RTT like the Thule Low Pro, or a hard top with a sleeker roof like the James Baroud. Q: How long do rooftop tents last? A: Rooftop tents last a long time. Unlike ground tents that come in contact with a hard surface, the rooftop tents have less exposure to moisture, rocks, and dirt. Additionally, rooftop tents are usually made of more durable materials. Depending on the conditions you use it in, rooftop tents should last ten or more years. Most manufacturers come with 1-5 year warranties. All the brands we recommended have excellent customer service and will replace broken parts at no cost. Reach out to the brand’s customer service department if your tent isn’t lasting as it should.

The Best Roof Top Tents: Final Thoughts

Roof top tents don’t offer the space you can get with a traditional tent, and installation on a vehicle is a chore. However, innovations in roof top tent technology have made for an amazing selection of products for overlanders, world travelers, and campers who like to be on the move and protected from the elements. While the price of a rooftop tent is more than their traditional tent counterparts, you get the value of a more durable tent that’s off the ground.