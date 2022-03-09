Muskies are moody. Without a doubt, it’s this fish’s temperamental disposition that makes them so frustrating to fish for, even for the most passionate musky hunter. You know they’re there, lurking; most likely watching your swim past without even showing a twitch of interest. Fortunately, the best musky lure can help tip the odds in your favor.

Choosing the Best Muskie Lures

There are a variety of factors that go into choosing lures for musky fishing. Take the following into account when filling your your tackle box.

Cost

First off, musky lures are expensive in comparison to the average bait; some handcrafted models selling well over the $200 mark. The average, however, will set you back $20 to $40. Thus, choosing the best musky lure for you should take a little thought before handing over the big bucks. And if you want to see just how expensive lures can be can be, check out our round up of the most expensive swimbaits.

Components

Do you get what you pay for when purchasing a lure made for musky? For the most part, yes. Every portion of these lures has to be beefed up, from hooks and wire to. Even minute components, such as split rings, must be stronger to handle these heavyweight brawlers. Look for musky lures with only the highest-quality components.

Technique

Casting and retrieving all day is taxing on the arms. And when you’re throwing the biggest baits, the effort is doubled. You may decide that trolling might be the better option. If you go this route, you’ll better off with baits designed for this method. They will provide more strike-inducing action than lures designed to be worked with the rod.

Gear

Fishing massive musky baits takes heavier than average rods and reels and heftier pound test line. If you’re just getting into musky fishing, your beefiest bass-fishing equipment will do. You will, however, find smaller-size baits to be your best choice in this case. Not to say muskies can’t be landed on light tackle—my largest, a 50-incher that ate a size-5 Rapala Shad Rap tethered to 6-pound-test monofilament, for example—but you’ll never be able to set those giant hooks into a musky’s toothy mouth with light-action tackle.

Best Musky Lure Overall: Mepps Musky Killer

Why it Made the Cut

This in-line bucktail spinner is one of the most versatile musky baits on the market. It fishes well year-round in natural lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, in clear or stained water as well as shallow water or deep.

Key Features

Length: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches Weights: 3/4- and 1-1/3-ounce

3/4- and 1-1/3-ounce Plain or dressed treble hook

26 blade colors, 29 tail colors

Pros

Real fur and feather dressed hook

Easy-to-replace hook

Simple, uncomplicated design

Cons

No trailer hook

One of the oldest manufactured musky lures on the market, the Mepps Musky Killer has, more than likely, fooled more fish of its namesake than any other. It works well in a variety of conditions, and nearly any time of the year.

Fish will strike a spinner with just a standard, steady retrieve. But lessons learned from Bass Pro Kevin Van Dam, no matter what species he’s targeting, is to give any lure a few added twitches during the retrieve. This especially holds true with any lures that spin, such as the Musky Killer. The change in the blade’s cadence alters its vibration, as well the stop-and-go and darting emulates of forage being chased down by a predator; the latter influenced to strike before the bait gets away.

Best Crankbait: Crane 208 Crankbait

Why it Made the Cut

This 8-inch crankbait’s light enough to be cast all day without much arm fatigue, yet is also a good choice for trolling.

Key Features

Length: 8 inches

8 inches Weight: 2 ounces

2 ounces 12 hand-painted colors

Pros

Buoyant, balsawood body

Wobbles properly right out of the package

Made in the USA (West Virginia)

Con

Paint may chip after musky-tooth damage

A Crane excels when fishing over structure, such as rock piles, rocky points, wood slabs and along the outer edge of weed beds, as you can cover a lot of water quickly with it. The density of this lure, made of wood, gives it a tight, darting action over a wide wobble, which works wonders as the water warms. And if your lure’s headed for an inevitable snag, a Crane will rise in the water column quickly while slowing or stopping your retrieve.

Best Musky Lure for Trolling: 1800 Super Husky Cisco Kid

Why it Made the Cut

The 1800 Super Husky Cisco Kid’s metal lip not only holds up to whacking hard bottom, but can be torqued with a pair of pliers if the original action is altered from hitting said structure. You can also tweak the bait’s action to match the musky’s mood.

Key Features

Length: 9.5 inches

9.5 inches Weight: 3 5/8 ounce

3 5/8 ounce Heavy-duty plastic construction with metal lip and components

24 colors

Pros

Perfect for trolling

Can take a beating

Lots of darting action on its own accord

Cons

Water can enter body if punctured

This Cisco Kid runs from 10 to 15 feet down when trolled, depending on length of line out and diameter used. This lure’s wide wobble makes it work wonders when trolled within a motor’s prop wash, mere feet from the prop itself. This is an overlooked technique yet takes a lot of fish. And that metal lip gives off a mirror-like flash while shuttering through the turbulence.

Best Musky Topwater Lure: Butcher TopRaider

Why It Made The Cut

This lure rides over the top of thick mats of weeds when the bottom hook is removed, letting you target these ambush predators in the thick stuff that they prefer.

Key Features

Length: 8 inches

8 inches Weight: 2.5 ounces

2.5 ounces Single, rotating tail section

18 colors

Pros

Snag resistant

Easy to use

Stays in tune

Cons

Specific rods needed for best hookset

Nothing’s better than a strike on a topwater bait. Now imagine that attack by a fish measured in feet rather than inches. The Bucher TopRaider has been triggering strikes with its rotating rear fin churning up the surface like a critter franticly swimming across a lake for over two decades now. It’ll get you in on the action, too.

This topwater bait, similar to today’s ever-popular Whopper Plopper, shines when muskies are actively feeding in shallow water, whether clear or stained. Just be aware that the TopRaider is best used on a medium-heavy-powered rod longer than six feet.

Best Spring Musky Lure: Musky Mayhem Double Showgirl

Why it Made the Cut

Great size in spring, when baitfish and young-of-the-year fish are their smallest for the open-water season, and can be fished fast or slow depending on water temperatures.

Key Features

Length: 7.5 inches

7.5 inches Weight: 1.6 ounces

1.6 ounces Two #7 Colorado blades

34 colors

Pros

Good for other times of year as well

Lots of flash

Works in clear or stained water

Cons

Can twist line without ball-bearing swivel ahead of it

The Double Showgirl in-line spinner can be used on an array of different action rods. As its name implies, this lure has two blades, spinning on opposite sides of one another. The resistance of the double wide-profile blades spinning allows the lure to be retrieved slowly and still have plenty of flash and vibration. It can also be ripped back high in the water column once the water starts to warm up, triggering an aggressive attack.

Best Musky Lure for Summer: Musky Mayhem’s The Hinge

Why it Made the Cut

Unique rocking/swimming action other spinnerbaits don’t have, as well added paddle tail thump along with standard spinnerbait vibration.

Key features

Length: 12 inches

12 inches Weight: 4.5 ounces

4.5 ounces Size-8 willow blade

28 colors

Pros

Unique action triggers strikes from even hesitant muskies

Less chance of losing fish during battle

Good in deep water or shallow water

Cons

Paddle tail may need replacing after a catch

The Hinge is named for its unique design. Instead of a molded weight system, it has a hinged jighead that gives the innovative bait a unique action. Coupled with vibration from the blade, this provides a rolling swim to the trailing paddle tail body, The rocking head also allows a musky to twist and turn after striking, without weakening the wire at the head, which can normally cause rigidly-attached body to break off on this type of lure during battle.

Best Fall Musky Lure: Beaver Baits Baby Beaver

Why it Made the Cut

You can easily tailor the action of the Baby Beaver to the moods of your favorite underwater cruise missile. This bait can be used in multiple ways just by changing how you manipulate your rod tip.

Key features

Length: 12 inches

12 inches Weight: 3.5 oz

3.5 oz Spinner and weight kits available

14 colors

Pros

Custom colors available

Add or remove spinners

Add or remove weight

Cons

Pricier

The Beaver Baits Baby Beaver is one of those musky lures that make you think “What the heck?” when you first see it, but it’s been a fish catcher for several years now. It can be used as a swimbait, jerkbait, or you can burn it in. The flat beaver-like tail ripples through the water, and the multiple skirts ahead of that ungulate with every twitch. A blade kit can be added to the front, turning it into an in-line spinner, while a rear blade kit will add flash and vibration at the tail. Overall, it’s a do-all lure.

Best Musky Lure for Winter: Bondy Bait Original Lure

Why it Made the Cut

Short, yet heavy, this is a soft-bodied lure lethargic fish will bite and hang on to. Even on the coldest days, the Bondy Bait Original Lure can trigger strikes.

Key features

Length: 7.5 inches

7.5 inches Weight: 7 ounces

7 ounces Internally weighted

25 colors

Pros

Easy-to-eat size triggers bites from lethargic fish

Simple design

Easy to use

Cons

Can get damaged easily

Like other freshwater species, muskies are cold-blooded. And when water temperatures drop, fish get lethargic. When fish go deep during the coldest season, which they often do, jigging or just letting a bait dangle while the rocking boat adds all the action that is needed, and can often be the best ploy. The Bondy Original is heavy, and its short profile allows it to freefall fast into the strike zone. It also isn’t too much of a mouthful for a musky this time of year. This soft-bodied lure feels like a musky’s favorite soft-rayed forage when they bite it. There’s a small blade at the tail to add just the right amount of flash and vibration when fished slow.

How I Made My Picks

I’ve been a fishing addict for as long as I can remember, and I perused the tackle department at local department stores as often as I did the toy aisle in my youth. It wasn’t until hooking into a few Esox later in my teens, however, that I started paying as close of attention to the musky baits as others hanging from the pegs. And to tell you the truth, the array of musky baits to choose from back then wasn’t even close to what’s available today.

The best musky lures for 2022 were chosen because they’ve proven themselves time and time again as being high-quality baits that have caught fish; not just by me, but the folks who spend hours on the water chasing these elusive fish day after day. After all, when a musky finally decides it’s going to show its weary head, you want to be using a lure that will entice a strike, and then keep that fish hooked until the encounter is over.

FAQs

Q: What color lures do muskies like? Overall, the best color to use will depend on the color of the water you’re fishing. In waterways that are clear, baits that emulate the color of the baitfish in the system should be tried. Biologists tell me suckers are one of, if not the favorite forage of muskies just about everywhere. Thus, a sucker-colored lure is always worth trying. In muddy or tannic-stained waterways, a brightly colored lure will be seen easier by fish, making them easier for fish to zone in on. Fluorescent orange and school bus yellow are always a good choice in this case. Q: Can you catch muskies at night? The short answer? Yes. In fact, some of the biggest muskies are caught under the cover of darkness. This is a great time to use topwater baits, to boot. Just be very careful not to hook your buddy. It’s also when avid musky anglers fish because they can catch and release the giant fish they’ve been chasing all year, and nobody’s any the wiser of the catch. (Believe it or not, not all anglers post their catches to social media.) Q: Do muskies like spoons? Sure do. Both casting and trolling spoons will take fish. Use wide-bodied spoons in lakes and rivers where shad and wide-bodied fish like bluegills and crappie are the main forage, whereas spoons with long, slender shapes are great where herring, smelt and shiners are present. Eppinger’s Dardevle has been making spoons, with musky and pike sizes in the mix, for 116 years. Q: Is it expensive to get into musky fishing? This is kind of a trick question as it’s a yes and no answer to expense. While musky lures are higher priced than others, even the most die-hard musky angler only has a handful of baits. Rod and reels that can handle musky lures are very comparable in price to others.

Final thoughts

A musky’s behavior doesn’t make sense. Perhaps that’s why anglers who target them regularly are so addicted to catching one. Perhaps it’s turned into a personal vendetta with this species. I mean, these fish don’t get big by not eating. Yet, stories of catching these fish seem more myth than reality.

The best way to catch a musky? Go fishing for them. And only take musky-fishing gear with you. It’s way too easy to start targeting, say, a walleye after only an hour’s worth of time chasing an Esox without a strike. And that decreases your chances of catching one even more.