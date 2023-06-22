In my opinion, invasive Burmese pythons will never rule the Everglades. That throne is reserved for a native reptile—the American alligator. And this video shows why.

Last March, Florida resident Katina Boychew captured stunning footage of an alligator facing off with a sizeable python. It’s not the first time the two species have gone toe to toe. Earlier this spring, we wrote about a vintage wildlife video showing an epic gator and python fight; the two were evenly matched and neither emerged victorious.

This time, though, there’s a clear winner. The video begins with the gator clamped down on the torso of the snake. The snake is already limp when the gator uses a wrestling-like move to flip and thrash it against a small piece of grass. The gator then proceeds to gulp down part of the giant snake in a way that reminds me of Joey Chestnut eating hot dogs on the 4th of July. See it for yourself below.

Despite its graphic nature, I’d definitely say this is a feel-good story. Burmese pythons, which are native to Southeast Asia, are considered one of the most destructive invasive species in the Everglades, where they have caused severe declines in native mammal populations.

American alligators, on the other hand, are native to Florida, where they are found in every county. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the reptiles can grow to over 14 feet long and 1,000 pounds in weight. Scientists say the species is over 150 million years old. For reference, dinosaurs went extinct around 65 million years ago.