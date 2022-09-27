A new California law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, September 22 will allow licensed hunters in the Golden State to kill an unlimited amount of wild hogs. Senate Bill 856, which passed with unanimous support in the state legislature, also lowers the tag prices for hog hunting and seeks to legalize the hunting of wild hogs at night.

The passage of SB 856 comes as the wild hog population in California soars to what the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) estimates at some 400,000 pigs. And those pigs are wreaking ecological havoc on native flora and fauna while simultaneously harming agricultural operations all over the state, according to California lawmakers and wildlife officials. Proponents of the bill say that removing all remaining restrictions and decreasing the cost of pig hunting for licensed hunters could help the state win its battle against invasive hogs once and for all.

“I commend the governor for bringing us a step closer to controlling our destructive wild pig population, which is exploding across California,” said State Senator Bill Dodd of Napa in a press release. “These non-native, feral animals are endangering sensitive habitats, farms, and wildlife. By increasing opportunities to hunt them, we can reduce the threat to our state.” According to Dodd, invasive wild pig populations have taken root in 56 of California’s 58 counties. He says that the removal of all remaining pig hunting restrictions will allow for better population control and habitat management.

While SB 856 enjoyed broad support in the California State Senate, it garnered heated opposition in the months leading up to its passage—mostly from within the hunting community itself. Opponents of the bill, like Rick Travis, who’s the legislative director for the California Rifle and Pistol Association (CRPA), say it will lead to less money for conservation by reducing pig hunting license fees. Travis also worries about a rise in poaching that could come along with unregulated night hunting.

“The bill allows grape growers more ability to use depredation permits,” Travis adds, noting that the new law makes it easier for them to hire professional cullers to reduce pigs on their properties. In turn, this could limit hunting opportunities, he said. CRPA is just one of several hunting-focused organizations that opposed SB 856. Other opposition groups included Safari Club International, California Houndsmen for Conservation, California Waterfowl, and the California-based non-profit Howl for Wildlife. In a portal on its website that collected nearly 6,000 signatures in opposition to SB 856, Howl for Wildlife called the bill “bad legislation” and claimed that it was written with help from anti-hunting groups that aim to limit hunting opportunities across the board.

In contrast, the CDFW Game Commission came out in support of Dodd’s wild big bill. “I am deeply grateful to State Senator Dodd for his tireless efforts to get SB 856 passed,” said CDFW Commissioner Eric Sklar. “The unanimous votes in both houses and the governor’s signature are a testament to that effort. The bill will begin the process of reducing the extensive damage to habitat and property from feral pigs.”

The provisions of California’s new wild pig law won’t go into full effect until July 1, 2024.