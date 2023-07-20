We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Last year, Chêne Gear, a premium duck hunting wader manufacturer, purchased a duck stamp for every pair of waders sold. To continue their initiative of supporting conservation this year, Chêne is handing out a Ducks Unlimited (DU) membership to every person who buys a pair of their waders for the rest of 2023. The goal is to raise awareness and money for waterfowl conservation.

Ducks Unlimited is a non-profit waterfowl conservation organization whose mission is to conserve, restore, and manage wetlands. It was founded in 1937 when waterfowl populations were declining and wetlands were disappearing. Since then, DU has conserved more than 15.5 million acres of wetland habitat, including 575,000 acres of wetlands and critical habitat in 2022.

There are over 640,000 DU members who contribute to the organization’s conservation mission. A one-year DU membership costs $35 dollars and comes with a subscription to the Ducks Unlimited magazine, access to exclusive online content, invitations to special events, and other small benefits.

“For the last 86 years, Ducks Unlimited has focused on wetlands and waterfowl, and the results are astounding. We’ve lost 3 billion birds across North America, but waterfowl are the only bird species increasing in population, thanks to the support of those hunters out there and the members of Ducks Unlimited that do so much to support that vision to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever,” said Adam Putnam, CEO of Ducks Unlimited.

Chêne announced the partnership with DU last week during the launch of their new line of hunting apparel. This includes a PrimaLoft jacket, field bibs, merino baselayer, field pants, wax canvas gun case, and a wax canvas blind bag. Chêne also added two new patterns to their wader.

“Whether its habitat conservation, working with waterfowl biologists, or grassroots engagement with hunters across the country, Ducks Unlimited has made an invaluable contribution to North American waterfowl populations and the sport of waterfowl hunting,” said Jeff Jones, co-founder and chief operating officer of Chêne Gear. “By providing this membership to our customers, we want them to experience the value of this organization and encourage them to get more involved, whether it’s renewing their membership, attending a banquet, or volunteering on a project.”