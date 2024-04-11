Someone shot five elk and left them to rot near Idaho’s Arrowrock Reservoir, and the Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) is asking for the public’s help solving the case. The elk were poached during two separate incidents in early March, the IDFG said in a press release issued late last week.

“Given that the two roads where these incidents occurred are connected, there is a chance that these two incidents are related,” said IDFG Conservation Officer Greg Milner. Three cows were found on the north side of the Arrowrock Reservoir. At another spot near a U.S. Forest Service access site, officers found a 5- and a 6-point bull elk—one of which was hidden under a pile of brush in attempt to conceal the crime.

The illegal elk killings occurred east of Boise in the Boise National Forest, a vast area that spans more than two million acres. Officers believe that all five elk were shot sometime around March 4 or 5.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Nampa Regional Office at 208-465-8465 or the Citizen’s Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. All callers can remain anonymous, and anyone who provides information that leads to a citation in the poaching case will be eligible to receive a cash reward.