If you needed proof that a brown bear is a force to be reckoned with, here it is. On Sunday, May 7, wildlife photographer Brad Josephs shared footage on YouTube of one of the fiercest bear interactions I’ve ever seen. The nearly 9-minute video shows two truly massive bears going at it.

“This is the longest, most intense bear Interaction I have ever witnessed in my 25 years of guiding on the Alaska Peninsula,” wrote Josephs in the video’s description. “Two giant males [were] competing for breeding season dominance in a sedge meadow.”

Josephs notes that the battle took place on the border of Lake Clark National Park. The bears go all out in their battle, chomping, clawing, and tackling each other. At one point, blood can be seen drooling from one of the bear’s maws. “This is maybe the most awesome bear fight ever recorded,” says Josephs while filming. “This is a gift from mother nature, man.”

Male brown and grizzly bears are known to fight for the opportunity to mate with receptive females. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, brown bears can weigh up to 700 pounds.