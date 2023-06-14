Now, this is a big bear. Earlier this week, Jamie Goguen shared a series of photos of a truly jumbo-sized grizzly bear. The impressively fat bear, which could rival many Alaskan brown bears in stature, was actually spotted in Montana.

“Our old generator storage structure on Montana’s eastern front has become Brutus’s personal scratch tree,” Goguen wrote on Instagram. “Then he took a nap.”

The photos are really a sight to behold. The big grizzly bear dwarfs the small storage shack as it rubs its back against it with a characteristic nonchalance that rivals that of Baloo in The Jungle Book. Justine Vallieres, a wildlife management specialist for Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP), estimates that the “huge” bear was in the 700- to 800-pound range. According to the FWP, the average male grizzly in Montana is only 400 to 500 pounds.

Read Next: Epic Battle Between Grizzly Bears and Wolves Over a Caribou Carcass Caught on Camera

Currently, Montana is home to the largest grizzly bear population in the Continental United States. Grizzly bears live up to 30 years and typically stand 3.5 to 4.5 feet tall when on all fours. According to The New York Times, bears rub up against objects like trees to communicate using scent, remove hair and itch themselves, and possibly, to use resin and sap as a natural tick repellent.