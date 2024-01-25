In case you hadn’t heard the big news: We’re bringing back Field & Stream magazine—in print! The only way to get the magazine is to become a member of our all-new 1871 Club. Joining couldn’t be easier. Just follow these 3 steps:

Step 1: Visit our 1871 Club Membership page.

Step 2: Choose from our three membership options: The Hobbyist, Legacy Member, or Founders Circle. (Note: Only those who join as either a Legacy Member or Founders Circle will receive the new print magazine.)

Step 3: Kick back and enjoy the perks that come with being a member of the coolest new club in town—the 1871 Club.

Want to Learn More about the 1871 Club?

You can find out more about how membership to the 1871 Club works on our FAQ page, but here are some answers to a few of the more commonly asked questions: