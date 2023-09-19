A team of Montana game wardens traveled the country recently to investigate several wildlife crimes committed in the Big Sky State. According to a September 13 press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), the agents visited Wyoming, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky—confiscating seven elk, six mule deer, three whitetail deer, and two pronghorns in the process.

“These cases involve complex, long-term investigations of the most serious type of violations of hunting laws in Montana,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Chief of Law Enforcement Ron Howell, in the press release. “Without the assistance of officers from the states involved, these cases would likely not be successfully investigated and prosecuted.”

All of the seized game animals were poached in Montana, FWP said, though the state agency didn’t reveal which hunting district or districts the crimes occurred in, or how many suspects are facing charges. Similar violations have resulted tens of thousands of dollars in fines and restitution, months-long jail sentences, and multi-year hunting license revocations.

In its press release, FWP cited a litany of poaching crimes that include license fraud, hunting without licenses, hunting during a closed season, over-limits of game animals, waste of game animals, tag transfer and unlawful possession of game animals. “These investigations highlight the hard work and tenacity of our wardens to ensure that serious violations are investigated, and suspects are held accountable for those violations,” Howell said, adding that, “charges are still pending in all of the cases.”