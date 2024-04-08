Last week, a wolverine was captured on cell phone and security camera footage walking through the streets of Eugene, Oregon. “This sighting and where it occurred is probably a once in a lifetime observation. So the people that were able to see the animal should really cherish that moment,” Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) Regional Biologist Christopher Yee told KEZI.

William Gonia ran out of his home with a camera in hand to identify the animal. “Talked to Fish and Wildlife.” Gonia wrote in a Reddit post. “They say he came from Florence and before that, Portland. Apparently they get around! Pretty crazy.”

Officials verified three wolverine sightings along the Oregon Coast a few weeks ago. According to reporting from KEZI, ODFW is planning to retrieve hair samples to see if this wolverine matches the sightings along the northwest coast. The agency says it could be a dispersing juvenile from nearby Mount Adams.

It’s believed that less than 300 wolverines live in the contiguous United States. The species was listed as “threatened” under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in November of 2023. Their home ranges are large and the critters can travel over 30 miles in a day.

“This wolverine is likely dispersing to a new area where it can survive and hopefully reproduce,” Beth Quillian, ODFW spokeswoman told The Register Guard. “Wolverines need high‐elevation habitat, but young wolverine often disperse long distances to establish new territory.”