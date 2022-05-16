Photo Gallery: Groggy Black Bear Wakes Up, Falls into a Frozen Pond

While out for a spring hike, I found this guy sleeping beside a pond just outside of Carmacks, Yukon. He was truly sound asleep and snoring loudly. I sat down on the edge of the pond across from him and watched him do nothing but sleep for about an hour. He then snorted himself awake.

I did not want to startle him so I started talking to him. He stretched, then the willows behind his back he was laying against started to give way. He gave a final stretch—and tumbled head first into the half frozen pond. Here’s what it looked like.

While out for a hike, the photographer watched this bear napping and snoring till it eventually woke up. Jim Petelski photo

After a stretch, the groggy black bear fell head first into the drink. Jim Petelski photo

The Yukon River was icy cold, and the bear seemed as if it couldn’t get back on shore quickly enough. Jim Petelski photo

Seemingly happy to be back on dry land, the bear headed off into the bush. Jim Petelski

