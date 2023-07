We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is tomorrow, and Bass Pro and Cabela’s are having competing sales with tons of discounts on outdoor gear for fishing, hunting, camping, and boating. If you’ve been wanting a new fishing rod, shotgun or cooler, the Summer Savings event is a great time to snag one for cheap. The sale runs now through July 19 or while supplies last.

With that in mind, below are some of our favorite deals at Bass Pro and Cabela’s right now for all your outdoor activities. And if you want to shop the actual Amazon Prime Day, check out the best Prime Day outdoor deals, according to our experts.

Fishing Deals

Rods and Reels

Fish Finders

Tackle, Tools, and Accessories

Hunting and Shooting Deals

Optics

Gun Cases and Safes

Shooting Accessories

Firearms

Camping Deals

Tents and Chairs

Coolers

Grills, Griddles, and Fryers

Boating Deals