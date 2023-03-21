We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As winter slowly gives way to spring, and the ice starts thawing in more northern climates, more anglers are starting to think of fishing. Now is the ideal time to take stock of your gear and make some new additions or upgrades to your current collection. Whether you are looking for a brand-new rod and reel or are simply looking to re-stock your tackle box with a fresh assortment of new lures in anticipation of warmer days ahead, we’ve got you covered with some amazing fishing deals.

We went hunting on Amazon for some of the best deals on fishing gear happening right now, so you don’t need to go searching yourself. That means more time on the water, and more chances to catch the big one whether you are planning to target ice-out bass, giant pike and muskie, or have a big spring saltwater fishing trip planned.

Fishing Rods

Fishing Reels

Fishing Lures

Fishing Line

Tackle Storage