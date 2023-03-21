We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
As winter slowly gives way to spring, and the ice starts thawing in more northern climates, more anglers are starting to think of fishing. Now is the ideal time to take stock of your gear and make some new additions or upgrades to your current collection. Whether you are looking for a brand-new rod and reel or are simply looking to re-stock your tackle box with a fresh assortment of new lures in anticipation of warmer days ahead, we’ve got you covered with some amazing fishing deals.
We went hunting on Amazon for some of the best deals on fishing gear happening right now, so you don’t need to go searching yourself. That means more time on the water, and more chances to catch the big one whether you are planning to target ice-out bass, giant pike and muskie, or have a big spring saltwater fishing trip planned.
Fishing Rods
- Zebco Slingshot Spincast Rod and Reel Combo for $9.88 (Save $7.10)
- Zebco Big Cat Casting Rod for $20.74 (Save $7.20)
- Lew’s Laser SG1 Ultralight Spinning Rod for $55.93 (Save $6.06)
- Abu Garcia Veritas Spinning Rod for $88.09 (Save $31.86)
- Abu Garcia Black Max & Max X Baitcast Rod and Reel Combo for $89.99 (Save $30)
- Abu Garcia Veritas Baitcasting Rod for $107.33 (Save $12.60)
- Abu Garcia Revo X LTD Spinning Rod and Reel Combo for $137.99 (Save $40)
- Bubba Tidal Select 7’ 6” Medium Inshore Spinning Rod for $149.95 (Save $50)
Fishing Reels
- Zebco 33 Platinum Spincast Reel for $29.87 (Save $18.12)
- Abu Garcia Max Pro Spinning Reel for $39.99 (Save $20)
- Penn Fierce III Inshore Spinning Reel for $58.41 (Save $16.54)
- 13 Fishing Architect A Spinning Reel for $63.50 (Save $15.05)
- Abu Garcia Revo X Baitcasting Reel for $83.03 (Save $36.92)
Fishing Lures
- Strike King KVD Spinnerbait for $5.58 (Save $1.63)
- Rapala Countdown for $5.98 (Save $2.02)
- Rat-L-Trap ¼-ounce Lipless Crankbait for $5.98 (Save $2)
- Booyah Covert Series Spinnerbait for $7.98 (Save $2.01)
- Rapala X-Rap Jerkbait for $8.97 (Save $1.02)
- Berkley Choppo Topwater for $9.94 (Save $2)
- Rat-L-Trap ¾-ounce Lipless Crankbait for $10.78 (Save $5.20)
- Panther Martin Pro Guide Anywhere (6 Pack) for $19 (Save $12)
Fishing Line
- Berkley Trilene XL Monofilament for $7.66 (Save $1.30)
- Rikimaru Braided Fishing Line starting at $16.98 (Save $5 to $13)
- Berkley x5 Braid for $19.98 (Save $10)
- Berkley FluoroShield Fluorocarbon for $49.95 (Save $6)
Tackle Storage
- Flambeau Outdoors Two-Tray Classic Tackle Box for $14.46 (Save $6.04)
- Blisswell Fishing Backpack with Rod Holder for $29.99 (Save $13)
- Plano Angled Tackle System with 3560 Stowaway Box for $36.99 (Save $13)
- Plano 3700 Size Tackle Box for $60.92 (Save $19.07)
- Plano Z-Series Tackle Bag for $89.99 (Save $10)
- Plano Guide Series 3700 Tackle Bag for $139.99 (Save $40)