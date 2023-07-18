We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We were in Orlando last week at ICAST 2023 to check out the latest and greatest new fishing gear. I tracked down the best new fishing lures you need to have on your radar. Some are flashy. Some are subtle. But they all do something a little different. Many of these won’t hit the market until the late fall or early 2024, but once they do, they will sell fast. Here is every new bait you need to have in your tackle box come next spring.

Z-Man Gobius

Gobies are a main food source for Great Lakes bass and the new Z-Man Gobius is as realistic as they come. Ryan Chelius

The Z-Man Gobius is the most realistic lure I’ve ever seen and is identical to a real goby. If you don’t believe me, google search “goby” and compare it to the Gobius. This bait will be lethal for Great Lakes bass anglers, especially during pre-spawn/spawn fishing in the spring. The Gobius is 3 inches long and features super soft construction to match the movement and texture of a real goby. It has an internal jighead that comes in three different sizes (3/8, 1/2, and 3/4 ounce) and sits horizontally on the bottom.

Molix Glide 178 Lip

Big glide baits, like the Glide 178 Lip, move in a wide S-pattern that help trigger strikes from big predatory fish. Ryan Chelius

I tend to steer clear of baits that cost more than $15 because I don’t want to lose a chunk of change by breaking off on a sharp rock after one cast. However, I would make an exception for the Glide 178 Lip. It is a large single-jointed hard bait with quality hooks and swivels. My favorite features are the soft fins and hard plastic lip that give this bait a realistic look and erratic movement in the water. Anglers can pick up a Glide 178 this fall for $27.

FishLab Bio-Blade Buzzbait

The Bio-Blade Buzzbait uses two blades to throw a bigger wake and produce topwater eats. Ryan Chelius

Buzzbaits are classic and fun to fish. FishLab’s new Bio-Blade Buzzbait comes in two different weights and six different colors. It features a two-piece blade design to move even more water and entice an aggressive strike.

Z-Man Chatterbait Elite EVO

The new Z-Man chatterbait features a strong keeper to hold trailers in place. Ryan Chelius

Z-Man revolutionalized bass fishing when they came out with the original chatterbait. Now they made it even better. This updated bait features a hybrid molded split-grip/wire keeper to make sure the trailer is always secure. I also love the bright flash of this stainless steel blade and the different colors it comes in. Anglers can pick up the newest Z-Man chatterbait this fall for $10.

Shimano ArmaJoint Swimbait

This double-jointed swimbait folds to increase casting distance. Ryan Chelius

Would I spend $43 for one lure? No. But I know a lot of bass anglers that would, and the technology in the Shimano ArmaJoint is something dedicated anglers should know about. I fished the ArmaJoint the weekend leading up to ICAST on Lake Yale, and I was impressed with how far this double-jointed swimbait casts. Shimano uses their ArmaBoost technology—a fancy word for saying the bait folds in half during the cast—to decrease air resistance for more distance. Once the bait lands, it reengages on the water for a natural S-pattern swimming motion. The soft tail, rattle, and realistic body shape make this a deadly big-bass bait.

Okuma Mimic Tail

A simple yet effective trailer that won’t impede the movement of the lure’s skirt. Ryan Chelius

This new low profile trailer from Okuma is ideal for any lure with a skirt—spinnerbaits, swim jigs, or bladed jigs. The shape of the soft plastic allows the skirted lure to maintain its natural action without weighing it down or interfering with the skirt. It is 2.5 inches long and comes in seven different colors.

Savage Gear BFT Flyer

The most realistic flying fish lure ever made. Ryan Chelius

The BTF Flyer was the most eye-catching lure of the show. It is big, realistic, and just fun to hold and look at. Made from a 3D scan of a real flying fish, the BTF Flyer can be used for big marlin and tuna. The soft plastic construction and flexible wings make for a lifelike imitation. And when a giant marlin eats it, the body will slide out of the way for a better hookup and landing ratio. Big lures like this aren’t cheap, and you’ll have to shell out $150 to have one on your boat.

Mulletron LT Swimbait

Mullet baits are ideal for targeting big snook, redfish, and tarpon. Ryan Chelius

I love fishing mullet swimbaits for tarpon and snook, and this Mulletron LT is going to be with me on every trip next season. It reminds me of a No Live Bait Needed swimbait (which I’ve had great success with), and I’m happy to see the Mulletron come in two different sizes. For ten bucks, I’d pick up a few and have them ready to go for pulling giant snook out from under docks and mangroves.

Catch Eels

Soft plastic eels can be deadly for big striped bass. Ryan Chelius

I used to fish with live eels for striped bass off of Long Island when I was a kid. So I couldn’t help but get excited when I saw these ultra-realistic soft plastic eels. Anglers can choose between two sizes—4.5 and 6 inches—and six different colors. I’m eager to get my hands on a few to see if they can fool migrating stripers in the fall—I’m confident they will. You can buy a four pack for $9.

Evergreen International Bow Worm Noodle

A finesse-style worm that works perfectly for drop shotting smallmouth bass. Ryan Chelius

Drop shotting is one of the most effective finesse-style rigs, and this new worm from Ever Green International is a tailored drop shot bait. They come in two colors, and anglers can pick up a 10-pack for $11. Add an O-ring and drop shot hook to get the most realistic movement. I’ve spoken to a few anglers that have fished these, and they couldn’t say enough about their effectiveness on smallmouth.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.