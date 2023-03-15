We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As we get into the spring fishing seasons, it’s a good time of year to start thinking about upgrading the fish finder electronics on your boat. And it’s hard to find a nicer upgrade than the high-end Lowrance Live 9 Fish Finder and Chartplotter, which is being offered in two 9-inch screen variants for $999.97 to $1,599.00. You can get up to $1,000 off right now at Bass Pro Shops.

This fish finder and plotter’s screen is specifically designed to be read while wearing polarized sunglasses. These units come with a bevy of sonar modes including dual-channel Lowrance CHIRP, active target live imaging sonar, and structure scan 3D for a more detailed view of the bottom of your favorite fishing hole than you ever dreamed possible.

These units are also preloaded with Lowrance Countour+ mapping which gives you one foot contours for over 4,000 U.S. lakes, as well auto routing capabilities straight out of the box. This device even allows you to connect your smartphone to display Google Maps or other fishing data directly onto your fish finder. You can even stream video if you want. For navigation, Lowrance built in a smart steer control for connecting and controlling an Xi5 trolling motor. It’s a unit that can just about do it all.

The standard Lowarance HDS 9 fish finder/chartplotter with no transducer comes in at $1,599, a savings of over $400. While the HDS-9 Live with Active Imaging 3-in-1 side scan and down scan imaging is being offered for $999.97, a more than 50% savings of over $1,000. Either one is a heck of a deal to start off the spring fishing seasons with some of the most sophisticated electronics on the planet.

This Lowrance fish finder is on sale as part of Bass Pro Shops’ Spring Fishing Classic sale, so this deal will only be available through March 29.