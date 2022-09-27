Angler Ruta Gudo caught one strange-looking fish this summer. On July 25, he posted several videos of his catch on Facebook. He was fishing from the surf in Cabo San Lucas, which is on the southernmost tip of the Baja Peninsula in Mexico. “Who knows what kind of fish is here?”Gudo asks in one of the videos. “[It has] human teeth.”

The fish really does sport a massive set of buck teeth with pink gums and lips, making its smile eerily reminiscent of a human’s. As it turns out, the fish was not a particularly rare catch. According to USA Today, Gudo’s had caught a bullseye puffer. According to the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, bullseye puffers are common on rocky reefs and adjacent sand patches from Southern California to Peru. They are characterized by their strong “beaks,” which feature four fused teeth. They can grow up to 19 inches long.

Gudo released his bullseye puffer—and posted a video of the release on Facebook. He did not weigh or measure his catch. The current IGFA all-tackle world record bullseye puffer is a 2-pound, 8-ouncer. Steven M. Wozniak caught it in Puerto Penasco, Mexico in 2021. Bullseye puffers are considered toxic and should not be consumed by humans.