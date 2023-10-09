Best October Prime Day Fishing Deals 2023
Gear up for fall fishing with great deals from Amazon Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Fall is one of the best times of the year to catch big fish—and Amazon October Prime Day is one of the best times to stock up on tackle, rods, reels, and other fishing gear, with so many great Prime Day fishing deals already going on. After all, as steelhead are returning to the rivers, the salmon runs are on, and striped bass are migrating down the east coast, you could use some new gear.
Below, we rounded up the best early October Prime Day fishing deals you can shop today, whether you want a new rod and reel combo, a pair of fishing boots, or a set of fishing pliers. Get up to 60 percent off top fishing brands like Penn, Daiwa, Abu Garcia, and Huk. Be sure to check back in throughout the next few days for updated deals before the sale ends.
Best Fishing Deals at Amazon October Prime Day
Rod and Reel Combos
- Zebco 33 Spincast Reel and 2-Piece Fishing Rod Combo for $29 (Save $14)
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $44 (Save $16)
- Abu Garcia Black Max & Max X Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $57 (Save $14)
- Abu Garcia Max STX Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $64 (Save $16)
- Penn Battle III Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $144 (Save $17)
Rods
- Berkley Cherrywood HD Spinning Fishing Rod for $24 (Save $7)
- Ugly Stik Elite Spinning Fishing Rod for $49 (Save $10)
Reels
- Penn Pursuit IV Inshore Spinning Fishing Reel for $51 (Save $15)
- Abu Garcia Pro Max & Max Pro Low Profile Baitcast Fishing Reel for $66 (Save $24)
- Penn Battle III Spinning Fishing Reel for $96 (Save $44)
- Penn Spinfisher VI Spinning Fishing Reel for $112 (Save $78)
- Abu Garcia Zata Spinning Fishing Reel for $127 (Save $64)
- Daiwa Tatula Elite Baitcasting Reel for $188 (Save $62)
Fishing Tools
- Boomerang Tool Company SNIP Fishing Line Cutters for $11 (Save $6)
- KastKing Digital Fish Scale for $18 (Save $12)
- Rapala 6″ Fish ‘n Fillet Knife for $20 (Save $18)
- ZACX Fishing Pliers and Fish Lip Gripper for $21 (Save $9)
- Mossy Oak 4-Piece Fishing Tool Kit w/ Fishing Pliers, Fillet Knife, Fishing Gripper, and Line Snip for $26 (Save $14)
Fishing Apparel and Boots
- Huk Men’s Next Level Quick-Drying Performance Fishing Shorts for $40 (Save $20)
- Huk Men’s Pursuit Vented Long Sleeve Hoodie Fishing Shirt for $40 (Save $10)
- Columbia Men’ Bahama II Long Sleeve Shirt for $50 (Save $10)
- Xtratuf 6-Inch Ankle Deck Boots for $70 (Save $100)