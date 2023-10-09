We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Fall is one of the best times of the year to catch big fish—and Amazon October Prime Day is one of the best times to stock up on tackle, rods, reels, and other fishing gear, with so many great Prime Day fishing deals already going on. After all, as steelhead are returning to the rivers, the salmon runs are on, and striped bass are migrating down the east coast, you could use some new gear.

Below, we rounded up the best early October Prime Day fishing deals you can shop today, whether you want a new rod and reel combo, a pair of fishing boots, or a set of fishing pliers. Get up to 60 percent off top fishing brands like Penn, Daiwa, Abu Garcia, and Huk. Be sure to check back in throughout the next few days for updated deals before the sale ends.

Best Fishing Deals at Amazon October Prime Day

Rod and Reel Combos

Rods

Reels

Fishing Apparel and Boots

Coolers