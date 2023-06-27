We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

With Independence Day just a few days away, plenty of 4th of July grill sales are already underway. Whether you’re wanting a new Weber gas grill or a Traeger pellet grill and smoker, you can find both—and a bunch more—deeply discounted right now. Below we’ve rounded up all the best 4th of July grill sales going on this week on gas, pellet, and charcoal grills. There are even a few deals on some great portable camping grills, too.

Best 4th of July Grill Sales

Gas Grills

Pellet Grills and Smokers

Charcoal Grills

Portable Grills for Camping