Best 4th of July Grill Sales 2023
Get a new grill just in time for summer with these patriotic deals
With Independence Day just a few days away, plenty of 4th of July grill sales are already underway. Whether you’re wanting a new Weber gas grill or a Traeger pellet grill and smoker, you can find both—and a bunch more—deeply discounted right now. Below we’ve rounded up all the best 4th of July grill sales going on this week on gas, pellet, and charcoal grills. There are even a few deals on some great portable camping grills, too.
Best 4th of July Grill Sales
Gas Grills
- Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner for $189 (Save $90)
- Cabela’s 4-Burner Gas Griddle for $249 (Save $100)
- Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill for $449 (Save $100)
- Weber Genesis E-325S 3-Burner Propane Grill for $899 (Save $250)
Pellet Grills and Smokers
- Pit Boss Sportsman 820 Wood Pellet Grill for $649 (Save $50)
- Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill for $799 (Save $100)
Charcoal Grills
- Cuisinart 14″ Portable Charcoal Grill for $28 (Save $11)
- Weber Original Kettle 22″ Charcoal Grill for $139 (Save $15)
- Royal Gourmet 30″ BBQ Charcoal Grill and Offset Smoker for $120 (Save $40)
Portable Grills for Camping
- Char-Broil Standard Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $29 (Save $20)
- Cabela’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Grill for $99 (Save $20)
- Masterbuilt Portable Propane Grill for $105 (Save $45)
- Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Gas Grill for $224 (Save $50)
- Weber Q 1200 Portable Tabletop Propane Grill for $259 (Save $50)