Regardless of where or what you fish, there’s no denying that Abu Garcia makes some of the best fishing reels out there. Thousands of anglers (including pros) swear by Abu Garcia reels—and right now some of the brand’s most popular styles are massively on sale at Amazon up to $52 off.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals on Abu Garcia fishing reels going on this week, whether you’re in search of a new baitcasting reel or a spinning reel. These deals won’t last, so take advantage of the savings while you can.
Best Deals on Abu Garcia Fishing Reels
Baitcasting Reels
- Abu Garcia SMAX3 Silver Max Low Profile Baitcast Reel for $58 (Save $21)
- Abu Garcia Max Pro Low Profile Baitcast Fishing Reel for $74 (Save $16)
- Abu Garcia Ambassadeur SX Baitcast Fishing Reel for $80 (Save $20)
- Abu Garcia Ambassadeur C3 Baitcast Reel for $123 (Save $26)
- Abu Garcia Ambassadeur C4 Baitcast Fishing Reel for $149 (Save $20)
- Abu Garcia Ambassadeur C3-7000 Baitcast Reel for $170 (Save $50)
- Abu Garcia Ambassadeur Pro Rocket BE Baitcast Reel for $200 (Save $50)