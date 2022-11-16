We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Nov 16, 2022

Picking out the best gifts for hunters, anglers, campers, or hikers can be tricky. Maybe they already have it all or maybe they’re very particular about the gear they use (aren’t we all?). Fortunately, if you’re looking for some inspiration for your holiday shopping this year, Amazon just released its annual list of the most popular outdoor gifts of 2022. The curated guide only features products with four stars and above, many with thousands of 5-star reviews.

From the ever popular Yeti Roadie cooler to a tactical flashlight people are obsessed with to a Camp Chef camp stove, these are Amazon customers’ most-loved outdoor gifts. We’ve scoured the list to find the 11 best things to buy below.

Surprise, surprise—a Yeti cooler made Amazon’s most-loved list. Dubbed the best budget Yeti by our experts, the classic Yeti Roadie 24 is tall enough to fit a bottle of wine standing upright yet is more lightweight than other options for easier carrying. Available in a rainbow of colors—from tan to Nordic blue—it can hold up to 18 cans and will keep ice frozen for days on end.

When you spend a lot of time outdoors in the fall or winter, you can never have too many hand warmers. HotHands is arguably the most popular brand out there—and for good reason. With more than 40,000 reviews, the body and hand warmers heat up quickly and will last for hours no matter the outside temperature. You can slip them in your gloves, your coat pockets, or your socks for all-over coziness.

Say goodbye to tasteless MREs or poorly cooked campfire meals. The Camp Chef Everest camp stove is a great way to upgrade your outdoor cooking. With two powerful burners and a matchless ignition—all you have to do is press a button—it’s easy to operate and gives you free rein to whip up almost anything your heart (or stomach) desires. The carrying handle makes it ideal for camping, too.

If you’ve yet to hop on the Hydro Flask bandwagon, the holidays are the perfect time to put one on your wishlist (or treat yourself!). While there are tons of different styles and sizes of the trendy water bottle, the wide mouth straw lid version is arguably the most popular with more than 36,000 reviews on Amazon. Made of durable stainless steel, the water bottle claims to keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12.

A good tent can make the difference between a fun camping trip and a ruined weekend (after all, getting rained on while you sleep is not fun). Thousands of people recommend the Coleman Sundome tent, which is not only waterproof but can also hold up to winds of 35 mph and greater. It’s also very lightweight to carry around and is easy enough to set up that one person can do it themselves.

Let there be light with this crowd-favorite battery-powered camping lantern, which has four different lighting options from “daylight white” to full brightness of 1,000 lumens. It’s water-resistant and can last up to 12 hours on one battery charge, so you won’t be scrambling for a power bank overnight. It also has a removable cap if you want to hang it upside down as a light.

The only downside to owning a kayak is trying to figure out where to store it. Enter the inflatable kayak, which solves that issue and is way easier to pack, carry, and stow away for later. This one from Intex has more than 26,000 reviews and boasts a roomy cockpit that’s big enough for two adults. It’s made with strong puncture-resistant vinyl and can inflate and deflate in just minutes.

Backpackers and survivalists alike will love the LifeStraw water filter, which has racked up more than 103,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers. Durable, versatile, and portable, it filters out harmful bacteria, parasites, and microplastics from water as you drink. It’s a must for anyone out in the wilderness who doesn’t want to have to worry about clean drinking water.

Winter is coming—and with it, the need for plenty of warm gear. These Arctix insulated bib overalls feature adjustable suspenders and ThermaTech insulation that’s effective at temperatures as low as -35 degrees F. Available in sizes S to 6XL (and in women’s sizes), they have more than 25,000 glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers who love their comfortable fit and warmth.

If you or someone on your holiday shopping list have been wanting to upgrade their flashlight setup this year, consider the PeakPlus tactical flashlight. It’s received more than 14,000 glowing (pun intended) reviews from Amazon shoppers who love how durable it is and that it can run on either AAA batteries or the included rechargeable battery. It has five light modes and can even be used as a floodlight or a spotlight thanks to the adjustable zoom feature.

Leave it to Carhartt to make a carryall cooler that is equal parts good-looking and functional. Available in five colors (including camo and the classic Carhartt brown), the cooler’s exterior features a water-repellant shell while the interior is roomy enough to fit 12 cans. There’s a separate insulated compartment for cold food and another pocket for any extras.