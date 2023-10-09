Best October Prime Day Binocular Deals 2023
Get up to $180 off top-rated binoculars from Vortex, Leupold, and more
If you want to upgrade your optics this hunting season, you can find some pretty great early Prime Day binocular deals going on ahead of Amazon October Prime Day. No matter your budget, you can score major savings during the mega sale on top-of-the-line binos that will help you spot that big buck or bull a lot faster.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day binocular deals you can already shop from popular brands like Vortex, Bushnell, and Leupold. We’ll keep updating this list as more discounts drop over the next two days, so check back often for the latest deals.
Best Amazon October Prime Day Binocular Deals
Bushnell
- Bushnell Falcon 7×35 Binoculars for $26 (Save $15)
- Bushnell Falcon 10×50 Binoculars for $35 (Save $20)
- Bushnell 10×42 Powerview Roof Prism Binoculars for $63 (Save $60)
- Bushnell Powerview 2 20×50 Binoculars for $63 (Save $31)
- Bushnell H20 8×42 Roof Prism Binoculars for $78 (Save $60)
- Bushnell Powerview 10×42 Bone Collector Binoculars for $93 (Save $52)
- Bushnell Engage X 10×42 Binoculars for $107 (Save $43)
- Bushnell Realtree Xtra 10×42 Trophy Binoculars for $121 (Save $40)
Vortex
- Vortex Crossfire 10×50 HD Binoculars for $166 (Save $54)
- Vortex Raptor 10×32 Porro Prism Binoculars for $109 (Save $40)
- Vortex Diamondback 10×42 Roof Prism Binoculars for $245 (Save $35)
Leupold
- Leupold BX-1 Rouge 10×25 Binoculars for $80 (Save $8)
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD 10×42 Binoculars for $170 (Save $10)
- Leupold BX-5 Santiam 8×42 Binoculars for $799 (Save $176)
Nikon
Celestron
- Celestron Cometron 7×50 Binoculars for $33 (Save $6)
- Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars for $83 (Save $47)
- Celestron Nature DX 8×42 Binoculars for $123 (Save $47)
- Celestron Outland 10×50 Binoculars for $128 (Save $21)
- Celestron SkyMaster 20×80 Binoculars for $164 (Save $36)
- Celestron Nature DX 12×56 Binoculars for $219 (Save $50)
- Celestron TrailSeeker 8×42 Binoculars for $329 (Save $50)
- Celestron SkyMaster 25×100 Binoculars for $395 (Save $104)