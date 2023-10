We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon October Prime Day 2023—with all of the incredible Prime Day generator deals—is a great time to pick up a new portable generator or power station in advance of the winter. After all, the coldest time of year will be here before you know it. And being prepared for emergencies doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

We’ve searched for hours to find the best early Prime Day generator deals on top brands like Westinghouse, Generac, Jackery, Bluetti, and Anker. Whether you want a new portable generator, a home backup, or a solar power station, these are our favorite sales you can already shop.

Note: We’ll keep updating this list over the next few days, so check back for more deals.

Best Amazon October Prime Day Portable Generator Deals

Gas Generators

Inverter Generators

Jackery Power Stations

Anker Power Stations

Bluetti Power Stations

Solar Panels