Best October Prime Day Hunting Deals 2023
Get major discounts on hunting gear like trail cams, knives, and optics
Amazon October Prime Day coincides with the start of hunting season, and there’s no better time to add to your gear arsenal than now. We spent the last few days rounding up the best early Prime Day hunting deals on gear from trail cams and knives to scopes and tree stands. As if you needed an excuse to upgrade your optics or blind, you can save up to 65 percent on top brands like Vortex, Bushnell, Leupold, and Gerber—to name a few.
Here are the best Prime Day hunting deals you can already shop. We’ll keep updating this list as more deals drop during the big sale, so check back for all the discounts.
Best Amazon October Prime Day Hunting Deals
Trail Cameras
- Vikeri 4K 32MP Trail Camera for $59 (Save $10)
- Bushnell CelluCORE 20 Trail Camera for $68 (Save $42)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera for $69 (Save $25)
- Bushnell Trophy Trail Camera for $84 (Save $46)
- Bushnell Trophy Cam Cellular Trail Camera for $109 (Save $73)
- SpyPoint LM2 Cellular Trail Camera (2-Pack) for $129 (Save $50)
- SpyPoint Link-Micro-LTE Cellular Trail Camera for $129 (Save $70)
- SpyPoint Flex-S Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $169 (Save $20)
Fixed Blade Knives
- Mossy Oak 11-inch Full Tag Fixed Blade for $16 (Save $7)
- Smith & Wesson High Carbon Fixed Blade for $19 (Save $13)
- Smith & Wesson 7.5” High Carbon Fixed blade for $20 (Save $11)
- CRKT S.P.E.W. Fixed Blade for $23 (Save $11)
- Gerber Gear GDC Money Clip and Knife for $30 (Save $6)
- CRKT Minimalist Drop Point for $30 (Save $14)
- Gerber Gear Freeman Guide Fixed Blade for $32 (Save $5)
- SOG Sheepsfoot Fixed Blade for $40 (Save $15)
- Gerber Gear Ultimate Survival Knife for $42 (Save $4)
- CRKT Obake Fixed Blade For $47 (Save $18)
- Ka-Bar Wrench Fixed Blade for $48 (Save $7)
- Gerber Gear Prodigy Survival Knife for $80 (Save $8)
Folding Knives
- Gerber Gear Paraframe Mini for $10 (Save $7)
- Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Serrated Folder for $16 (Save $5)
- Kershaw Appa Folding Serrated Pocket Knife for $16 (Save $3)
- Gerber Swagger Knife For $23 (Save $19)
- Smith & Wesson High Carbon Drop Point Knife for $20 (Save $11)
- Gerber Gear LST Pocket Knife for $25 (Save $6)
- Kershaw Valve Pocket Knife for $26 (Save $11)
- Kershaw Kuro Tanto Pocket Knife for $27 (Save $12)
- CRKT Drifter EDC Folding for $28 (Save $7)
- Kershaw Barricade Pocket Knife for $30 (Save $10)
- Gerber Gear Air Ranger Knife for $30 (Save $17)
- Kershaw Grid Pocket Knife for $34 (Save $29)
- CRKT M-16 Assisted Opening Knife for $35 (Save $10)
- Gerber Gear Remix Folding Pocket Knife For $35 (Save $14)
- Gerber Gear Quadrant Clip Folding Knife for $38 (Save $9)
Binoculars and Rangefinders
- Bushnell Trophy Binocular for $121 (Save $49)
- Vortex Optics Crossfire HD Binoculars for $145 (Save $55)
- Bushnell Prime 1300 Hunting Laser Rangefinder for $179 (Save $41)
- Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 1400 Laser Rangefinder for $199 (Save $70)
- Leupold BX-2 Alpine HD Binocular for $229 (Save $40)
Scopes
- Bushnell Banner 3-9x40mm Rifle Scope for $68 (Save $62)
- Vortex Optics Crossfire II Rifle Scope for $129 (Save $50)
- Burris Fullfield II Hunting Scope for $145 (Save $55)
- ATN Thor 4 Thermal Scope for $3,699 (Save $500)
Blinds and Tree Stands
- Rhino Blinds R75 2 Person Hunting Ground Blind for $69 (Save $10)
- Barronett Blinds Prowler 200 Portable Hunting Blind for $79 (Save $20)
- Ameristep Brickhouse 3-Person Low-Noise Camouflage Ground Blind for $111 (Save $30)
- Big Game Guardian XLT 2-Person Ladder Stand for $149 (Save $70)
- Muddy Sky Rise Ultra-Wide Single Ladder Stand for $207 (Save $43)
- Summit Treestands Goliath SD Climbing Tree Stand for $379 (Save $60)