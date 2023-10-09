We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon October Prime Day coincides with the start of hunting season, and there’s no better time to add to your gear arsenal than now. We spent the last few days rounding up the best early Prime Day hunting deals on gear from trail cams and knives to scopes and tree stands. As if you needed an excuse to upgrade your optics or blind, you can save up to 65 percent on top brands like Vortex, Bushnell, Leupold, and Gerber—to name a few.

Here are the best Prime Day hunting deals you can already shop. We’ll keep updating this list as more deals drop during the big sale, so check back for all the discounts.

Best Amazon October Prime Day Hunting Deals

Trail Cameras

Fixed Blade Knives

Folding Knives

Binoculars and Rangefinders

Scopes

Blinds and Tree Stands