Best October Prime Day Outdoor Gear Deals 2023
Get your hiking and camping essentials up to 60% off with these early deals
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Maybe you’re getting ready for a fall full of camping trips, weekend hikes, and backyard bonfires. Or maybe you’re just looking to replace some of the gear you’ve used over the last few months. Good news: Amazon’s October Prime Day is a great time to score outdoor and camping essentials at a discount.
Whether you want a new Coleman 6-person tent, a heavy-duty RTIC cooler, or the popular Solo Stove Yukon fire pit, we’ve rounded up the best early outdoor gear deals going on already ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days. We’ll keep this list updated as more sleeping bags, hiking boots, camp cookware, and the like go on sale—so check back often.
Best Outdoor Gear Deals at Amazon October Prime Day
Tents
- Pacific Pass 4-Person Family Dome Tent with Removable Rain Fly for $49 (Save $20)
- Coleman Sundome 6-Person Camping Tent for $102 (Save $28)
- Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup for $104 (Save $80)
- Core 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent for $149 (Save $50)
- Coleman 9-Person Evanston Screened Camping Tent for $169 (Save $60)
Fire Pits
Camp Cooking
- MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit for $19 (Save $6)
- Odoland Camping Cookware Set and Stove for $25 (Save $10)
- MSR PocketRocket 2 Ultralight Backpacking Stove for $49 (Save $10)
- Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove for $69 (Save $20)
Coolers
- Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 60-Can Collapsible Rolling Cooler with Wheels for $68 (Save $12)
- Igloo Heavy-Duty 25 Qt. BMX Ice Chest Cooler for $80 (Save $20)
- Igloo 100 Qt. Marine Ultra Cooler for $89 (Save $10)
- RTIC 20 Qt. Hard Cooler for $149 (Save $30)
Sleeping Bags
- Jeaouia Lightweight Waterproof Sleeping Bag for $19 (Save $16)
- Oaksys 3-Season Camping Sleeping Bag for $21 (Save $19)
- Sleepingo Queen Double Sleeping Bag for $41 (Save $36)
- Coleman Dunnock Cold Weather 20°F Camping Sleeping Bag for $73 (Save $18)
- Teton Sports Mammoth Sleeping Bag for $95 (Save $83)
Backpacks
- Venture Pal 35L Ultralight Foldable Hiking Backpack for $20 (Save $12)
- Teton Sports Hiker 3700 Ultralight 60L High-Performance Backpack for $44 (Save $34)
- Osprey Hikelite 18L Unisex Hiking Backpack for $61 (Save $34)
Hammocks and Chairs
- Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock for $23 (Save $12)
- Coleman Outpost Breeze Portable Folding Chair with Side Table for $48 (Save $7)
- Timber Ridge Lightweight Camping Chair with Side Table and Cooler Bag for $68 (Save $41)