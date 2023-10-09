We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon October Prime Day is a great time to save big on new hunting optics, specifically rifle scopes. There are some great Prime Day scope deals on top brands like Vortex, Bushnell, and Leupold. Just in time, too, as many firearm seasons for deer and other big game will be starting soon, if they haven’t already. A little investment now will help ensure a filled freezer come the winter.

Below are the best Prime Day scope deals going on right now, including nearly $100 off the popular Vortex Crossfire and the Bushnell Banner for just $68. We’ll keep this list updated throughout the sale, which runs through Wednesday, October 11, so check back often for more deals.

Best Amazon October Prime Day Scope Deals

Vortex

Bushnell

Leupold

Burris

Sig Sauer

ATN