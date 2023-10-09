Best October Prime Day Scope Deals 2023
Rifle scopes are deeply discounted during Prime Day right now
Amazon October Prime Day is a great time to save big on new hunting optics, specifically rifle scopes. There are some great Prime Day scope deals on top brands like Vortex, Bushnell, and Leupold. Just in time, too, as many firearm seasons for deer and other big game will be starting soon, if they haven’t already. A little investment now will help ensure a filled freezer come the winter.
Below are the best Prime Day scope deals going on right now, including nearly $100 off the popular Vortex Crossfire and the Bushnell Banner for just $68. We’ll keep this list updated throughout the sale, which runs through Wednesday, October 11, so check back often for more deals.
Best Amazon October Prime Day Scope Deals
Vortex
- Vortex Sonora 4-12×44 Second Focal Plane Rifle Scope for $138 (Save $10)
- Vortex Crossfire II Second Focal Plane Straight Wall BDC Rifle Scope for $169 (Save $50)
- Vortex Crossfire II Second Focal Plane Illuminated Rifle Scope for $209 (Save $70)
- Vortex Crossfire II 1-4×24 V-Brite Reticle Rifle Scope for $318 (Save $81)
- Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6×24 Second Focal Plane Rifle Scope for $370 (Save $120)
- Vortex Viper PST Gen II 3-15×44 First Focal Plane Rifle Scope for $984 (Save $215)
Bushnell
- Bushnell Banner 3-9x40mm Multi-X Reticle Rifle Scope for $68 (Save $59)
- Bushnell Banner 2 4-12x40mm Rifle Scope for $74 (Save $16)
- Bushnell Rimfire 3-9×40 Illuminated Rifle Scope for $79 (Save $100)
- Bushnell 3-9×40 Trophy XLT Rifle Scope for $93 (Save $37)
- Bushnell Legend 3-9×40 Illuminated Riflescope for $138 (Save $94)
Leupold
- Leupold VX-3HD 3.5-10x50mm Rifle Scope for $499 (Save $100)
- Leupold VX-3HD 4.5-14x40mm Duplex Rifle Scope for $499 (Save $100)
- Leupold VX-3HD 4.5-14x50mm Rifle Scope for $599 (Save $84)
- Leupold VX-3HD 4.5-14x40mm Wind-Plex Rifle Scope for $749 (Save $50)
- Leupold VX-6HD 3-18x44mm Fire Dot Duplex CDS Rifle Scope for $1,499 (Save $100)
- Leupold VX-6HD 3-18x44mm Illuminated T-MOA CDS Rifle Scope for $1,699 (Save $100)
Burris
- Burris Fullfield II 3X-9X-40mm Rifle Scope for $145 (Save $50)
- Burris Fullfield E1 3-9x40mm Rifle Scope for $198 (Save $50)
- Burris Fullfield E1 4.5-14x42mm Rifle Scope for $219 (Save $43)
- Burris Fullfield E1 6.5-20x50mm Rifle Scope for $299 (Save $60)
- Burris Xtreme Tactical XTR II 5-25x50mm Illuminated Reticle Rifle Scope for $669 (Save $400)
Sig Sauer
- Sig Sauer Whiskey3 2-7x32mm BDC-1 Quadplex Reticle Rifle Scope for $133 (Save $22)
- Sig Sauer Whiskey3 3-9x40mm BDC-1 Quadplex Reticle Rifle Scope for $136 (Save $52)
- Sig Sauer Whiskey3 3-9x40mm Quadplex Reticle Rifle Scope for $148 (Save $40)
- Sig Sauer Tango-MSR 1-6x24mm Riflescope for $324 (Save $45)
- Sig Sauer BDX Combo Kit 3.5-10x42mm Rifle Scope and Rangefinder for $459 (Save $90)