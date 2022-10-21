Stock Up on Flannel During This Massive Bass Pro Sale Right Now
Cozy up with a new shirt perfect for outdoor fall adventures.
Ah, fall. Some call it sweater weather, others call it flannel season. If you’re in the latter camp, you’re in luck: Bass Pro Shops just brought back its massive Flannel Fest sale this week. Now through Wednesday, November 2, you can save 25% on select flannel shirts and shirt jackets for both men and women from popular outdoor brand RedHead.
Whether you want a classic plaid flannel, a solid color work shirt, or a sherpa-lined shirt jacket, these are the best deals going on at the Bass Pro Flannel Fest sale right now.
Men’s Flannel Deals
- RedHead Sherpa-Lined Plaid Long-Sleeve Shirt for $14.97 (Save $5)
- RedHead Ozark Mountain Long-Sleeve Solid Flannel Shirt for $15.98 (Save $4.01)
- RedHead Ultimate Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt for $17.97 (Save $7.02)
- RedHead Fleece-Lined Flannel Plaid Long-Sleeve Shirt for $29.97 (Save $10.02)
- RedHead Brawny Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt for $29.98 (Save $10.01)
- RedHead Bull Creek Long-Sleeve Shirt Jacket for $29.98 (Save $10.01)
Women’s Flannel Deals
- Natural Reflections Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt for $19.98 (Save $5)
- Natural Reflections Long-Sleeve Sweater Coatigan for $36.98 (Save $13.01)