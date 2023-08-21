Bass Pro Labor Day Sale 2023: Best Early Deals You Can Already Shop
Save big on fishing rods and reels, fish finders, and more
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Bass Pro Labor Day sale is quickly approaching, with Labor Day 2023 coming up on September 4. However, you don’t have to wait until the holiday weekend to score some serious discounts. There are a bunch of early deals going on this week on fishing, hunting, and camping gear from some of our favorite brands.
Below are the best early deals at the upcoming Bass Pro Labor Day sale, including savings on fish finders, fishing rods and reels, and boating accessories.
Best Deals at the Bass Pro Labor Day Sale
Fishing Rod and Reel Combos
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Rod and Reel Combo for $44 (Save $15)
- Bass Pro Shops Depthmaster Line Counter Combo for $74 (Save $15)
- Penn Pursuit IV Spinning Combo for $74 (Save $15)
Fishing Rods
- St. Croix Bass X Spinning Rod for $99 (Save $25)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Series 50th Anniversary Spinning Rod for $109 (Save $50)
- St. Croix Mojo Bass Casting Rod for $119 (Save $30)
Fishing Reels
- Pflueger President XT Spinning Reel for $69 (Save $30)
- Lew’s Speed Spool LFS Baitcast Reel for $86 (Save $13)
- Daiwa BG Spinning Reel for $109 (Save $20)
- Penn Battle III Spinning Reel for $119 (Save $20)
- Daiwa Tatula CT Baitcast Reel for $128 (Save $21)
- Abu Garcia Revo3 SX Spinning Reel for $148 (Save $21)
- Penn Spinfisher VI Spinning Reel for $159 (Save $10)
Fish Finders
- Garmin Striker 4 Portable Bundle for $199 (Save $20)
- Lowrance Hook Reveal 7 Fish Finder for $399 (Save $40)
- Lowrance Elite FS 9 Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo for $849 (Save $200)
- Garmin EchoMap Ultra 106sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo with GT54 Transducer for $999 (Save $1,000)
- Garmin EchoMap Ultra 126sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo with GT54 Transducer for $1,599 (Save $1,200)
- Lowrance HDS Live 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $1,999 (Save $1,500)
- Simrad NSS evo3S Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $2,399 (Save $400)
- Lowrance HDS LIVE 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $2,649 (Save $700)
Fishing Tools and Tackle
- LiveTarget Frog Popper for $9 (Save $5)
- Bubba Lucky Lew 7″ Folding Fillet Knife for $59 (Save $6)
- Flambeau Pro Angler Slim Tackle Bag for $59 (Save $20)
- Bubba Stainless Steel Fishing Pliers for $64 (Save $6)