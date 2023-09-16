We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It doesn’t matter where you live, what you do, or who you spend time with—chances are you’ve seen at least one person wearing a Bass Pro Shops hat. The now iconic mesh trucker hat has skyrocketed in popularity over the last year or so, gracing the heads of outdoorsmen (and women) and everyday Americans alike. Even celebrities are in on the trend, including country music singers Travis Denning, Chris Janson, Thomas Rhett, and Dierks Bentley.

What we love about the Bass Pro hat is its simplicity. It’s nothing flashy and, at just $6 apiece, it’s not expensive. It’s just a laidback comfortable ball cap you can apparently wear anywhere and everywhere. Available in 14 colors—including navy, forest green, and khaki—it’s made of a soft and breathable polyester that molds to fit any head. It’s adjustable, too, so you can customize the fit.

The Bass Pro Shops hat has become so popular that searches for it on Google are up over 120 percent, and even The Wall Street Journal covered it. As such, the hat is selling out quickly, so don’t hesitate to snag one (or two or three) for yourself while it’s still in stock. It would make for a great Christmas gift for anyone on your list, too.