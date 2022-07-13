SHARE

Anglers can save up to 33% on Garmin’s ECHOMAP UHD 93sv fish finder during the Bass Pro Shops “Legendary Savings” event. The sale runs from today through Friday to combat Amazon’s Prime Day deals with exciting sales on hunting, fishing, and camping gear. At the top of that list is the Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 93sv fish finder which is on sale for $699.79.

This 9-inch touch screen fish finder from Garmin is a top-of-the-line model that has both ClearVü and SideVü technology that help produce crisp images of the contour and fish beneath and around your boat. The quick-release ball mount allows you to easily attach and remove the fish finder from your boat—a great security feature. It also has the ability to determine routes, save waypoints, and track your movement. It has integrated Navionics data for more than 17,000 lakes so you can be prepared before your boat even touches the water. The sonar sharing technology is compatible with other ECHOMAP units and the UHD 93sv even has autopilot supported network.

