Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are having their “Legendary Savings” event today through Friday and there’s no better time for hunters and anglers to save big on gear. Fly fishermen will be excited to see the Simms Riffle stockingfoot waders on sale for 30% off and anglers can pick up a pair for just $195.98. These breathable waders have a durable 3-layer polyester upper construction and 4-layer polyester lower construction. The fleece-lined handwarmer pocket is perfect for keeping your hands warm on cold days and the zippered chest pocket offers good storage for your phone and fly box.

I’ve been wearing Simms waders for a half-decade now and have yet to spring a leak in my pair. Although I don’t have the Riffle Stockingfoot waders, I can attest to the durability, design, and performance of Simms waders. I’ve put my Simms Freestone waders through the wringer—snow, ice, heat, and every other condition anglers find themselves in. Knock on wood, they have yet to fail me. I imagine that the Simms Riffle waders live up to their name as well.