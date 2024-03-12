Bass Pro’s Biggest Fishing Sale of the Year Has Gear Up to 50% Off
Save big on rods, reels, fish finders, and more right now
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Just in time for warmer weather, the annual Bass Pro Spring Fishing Classic sale has finally arrived. During the massive sales event, you can get up to 50 percent off fishing gear—including rods, reels, fishing line, and even fish finders—from some of our favorite brands.
Snag a Shimano spinning reel for under $60, or upgrade to a Penn rod and reel combo for $40 off. If you’re in the market for marine electronics, you can get the Lowrance HDS Live fish finder for half off—that’s a savings of over $1,000. And apparel from Huk and Columbia PFG is also marked down for a limited time. Don’t forget to stock up on baits and lures, with discounted prices starting at just $2.
Below are the best deals we’ve found at the Bass Pro Spring Fishing Classic sale right now. The sale only runs now through March 27—or while supplies last—so we recommend shopping sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out.
Best Deals at the Bass Pro Spring Fishing Classic Sale
Reels
- Pflueger President XT Spinning Reel for $59 (Save $40)
- Shimano Sedona FI Spinning Reel for $59 (Save $20)
- Daiwa Fuego LT Spinning Reel for $89 (Save $20)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Platinum Signature Spinning Reel for $99 (Save $30)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris CarbonLite 2.0 Baitcast Reel for $99 (Save $30)
- Penn Spinfisher VI Spinning Reel for $119 (Save $70)
- Daiwa Tatula 100 Baitcast Reel for $139 (Save $40)
- Lew’s BB1 Pro Speed Spool Baitcast Reel for $159 (Save $40)
- Lew’s Custom Lite SLP Baitcast Reel for $239 (Save $60)
Rods and Combos
- Bass Pro Shops Bionic Blade Casting Rod for $69 (Save $20)
- Fenwick HMG Spinning Rod for $99 (Save $20)
- St. Croix Mojo Bass Spinning Rod for $119 (Save $30)
- St. Croix Mojo Bass Casting Rod for $119 (Save $30)
- Penn Spinfisher VI Inshore Spinning Combo for $179 (Save $40)
- Abu Garcia Revo SX/Vendetta Casting Rod and Reel Combo for $149 (Save $100)
- Fenwick World Class Casting Rod for $299 (Save $50)
Fishing Line
- Berkley Trilene XL Smooth Casting Monofilament Line for $6 (Save $3)
- Berkley Trilene Big Game Line, 900 Yards for $6 (Save $3)
- Sufix Elite Monofilament Fishing Line for $6 (Save $4)
- Crappie Maxx Super Vis Fishing Line for $7 (Save $2)
- Berkley Trilene 100% Fluorocarbon Line for $16 (Save $6)
- Seaguar INVIZX Fluorocarbon Fishing Line for $19 (Save $5)
- Sufix 832 Advanced Superline Braid Fishing Line, 300 Yards for $23 (Save $9)
- Sufix 832 Advanced Superline Braid Fishing Line, 600 Yards for $50 (Save $17)
Fishing Tools and Tackle Storage
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Qualifier 350 Tackle Tote Bag for $9 (Save $10)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Stainless Steel Pliers for $11 (Save $5)
- Bass Pro Shops Deluxe Fisherman Series Tackle Bag for $49 (Save $20)
- Plano Pro Series Tackle Bag for $59 (Save $15)
- Rapala R12 Heavy-Duty Lithium Fillet Knife for $126 (Save $43)
Fish Finders
- Garmin Striker 4 Sonar Fishfinder and GPS Plotter for $99 (Save $30)
- Lowrance HDS LIVE 9 Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $1,099 (Save $1,100)
- Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 73cv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Ice Fishing Bundle for $1,299 (Save $600)
- Lowrance HDS LIVE 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $1,999 (Save $1,450)
Fishing Apparel and Footwear
- Columbia PFG Backcast III Water Shorts for $25 (Save $10)
- World Wide Sportsman Baitcast 2.0 Shorts for $25 (Save $10)
- World Wide Sportsman Nylon Angler 2.0 Long-Sleeve Shirt for $26 (Save $19)
- Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Long-Sleeve T-Shirt for $29 (Save $12)
- Huk Pursuit Fin Flats Long-Sleeve Crew for $32 (Save $13)
- Columbia Tamiami II Short-Sleeve Shirt for $32 (Save $13)
- Columbia Bahama II Shirt with Omni-Shade for $35 (Save $14)
- World Wide Sportsman Ultimate Angler Convertible Pants for $36 (Save $15)
- Simms Rogue Long-Sleeve Hoodie for $74 (Save $25)
- Simms Challenger Deck Boots for $94 (Save $35)