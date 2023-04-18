We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Bowhunting season may be a few months away but it’s never too early to shop around for a new bow. And now may be the perfect time to do so, thanks to this amazing deal on the Bear Archery Cruzer G2. You can get it for $80 off today at Amazon for just $419, which is an incredible price for a compound bow.

When we tested the Bear Cruzer G2, our experts found it to be as well-suited for beginners and youth as it is for expert deer hunters who want a bow that’ll last for many seasons to come. We were impressed with its adjustability and its dual-cam system that delivers a ton of speed. “For anyone looking for a reasonably priced compound bow that’s packed with versatility and adjustment, the Cruzer G2 is a great option,” our tester and bow expert, Scott Bestul, says. “This is a no-frills, budget bow meant to provide ease of shooting for a beginner, with the ability to morph into a serious tool for a hunter.”

As with any deal on Amazon, this discounted price won’t last long. We recommend taking advantage of the sale while you can and get ahead of the game before fall rolls around.

