How to Pick the Best Blade Style for Your Next Knife
The shape of a knife blade determines how well that blade will perform specific tasks. It’s a world of tradeoffs: Piercing ability, tip strength, slicing efficiency, and how much abuse a blade can take are all factors in deciding which knife blade profile is best for the task at hand. There’s far more than looks involved when it comes to the shape of things that cut. Here’s all you need to know about 11 different style of blades to help you find the right knife for the task at hand.
1) Straight Back Blade
Characteristics
A straight spine with an upward curving edge that rises to the spine to form a semi-sharp point.
Best For
- Bushcrafting
- Kitchen tasks
- Learning sharpening techniques
Pros
- Very strong
- Easily batoned through wood
- Easy to apply force to spine with fingers or palm
Cons
- Not ideal for piercing tasks
- Not enough belly for skinning
2) Drop Point Blade
Characteristics
A favorite of hunters, the drop point features a slight downward curve to the spine to form a lowered, or “dropped,” point.
Best For
- Field dressing
- Skinning
- Everyday carry (EDC)
Pros
- Strong point retains a bit of belly for skinning
- Best for gutting animals, as the point angles away from organs
Cons
- With a tip less sharp than those of other profiles, it’s not a great piercing blade
3) Trailing Point
Characteristics
This blade’s spine curves upward, and a trailing point provides a long, curved edge for slicing.
Best For
- Skinning and caping animals
- Filleting fish
Pros
- Very sharp point
- Lots of belly
- Design gives lightweight knives additional length to the cutting edge
Cons
- Weak point
- Difficult to get in and out of a sheath
4) Clip Point
Characteristics
The classic Bowie knife profile. A straight spine drops in a slight angle or concave curve to meet the tip, as if the spine were clipped off.
Best For
- Skinning and caping animals
- Filleting fish
Pros
- Very controllable sharp point
- Decent belly
- Excels at piercing
Cons
- If the clip begins too far from the tip, the point of the blade can be weak
5) Spear Point
Characteristics
A symmetrical profile with a spine that forms the centerline of the blade. Can be sharpened on one or both sides.
Best For
- Piercing
- Thrusting
- Throwing
Pros
- Very sharp tip
- Can have a double cutting surface
Cons
- Not useful for non-fighting tasks
6) Spey Point
Characteristics
A defined, sudden downward curve to the spine that meets a curving, upswept edge. Commonly found on trapper-style pocketknives.
Best For
- Traditionally used for castrating farm animals.
Pros
- Easily sharpened
- Safe to use when a sharp point isn’t needed
Cons
- That lack of a sharp point limits piercing ability
- Often a short blade
7) Leaf
Characteristics
This hybrid between a drop point and a spear point features a less aggressive downward slope to the spine with a more acute point.
Best For
- Fine cutting that requires a sharp point
- EDC
- Self-defense
Pro
- Easy to carry, as most leaf point blades are short
Cons
- Thin point can be weaker than that of other grinds
8) Sheepsfoot
Characteristics
A straight spine curves downward to meet a completely straight edge, with no sharp piercing tip.
Best For
- Rescue work
- Use on inflatable boats
- Trimming hooves of small livestock
Pros
- Blunt tip can be very thick and strong
- Very controllable edge
- Easy to sharpen
Cons
- With no sharp tip, not useful for piercing tasks
9) Wharncliffe
Characteristics
Similar to a sheepsfoot, with a downward curve or angle to the spine that starts closer to the handle of the knife.
Best For
- Rescue work
- Self-defense
- Utility tasks
Pros
- Sharp piercing tip
- Strong, robust blade often built with thick blade stock
Cons
- No belly for skinning tasks
10) Hawkbill
Characteristics
Shaped like a claw or talon—or a hawk’s bill—the hawkbill profile has a sharply concave spine and cutting edge that meet at a downward point.
Best For
- Utility work, such as cutting carpet and linoleum
- Self-defense
Pros
- Cutting webbing, heavy cordage and lines
- Sharp, inwardly curved tip is great for making long cuts
Cons
- No piercing ability
- Little utility for hunting and fishing
11) Tanto
Characteristics
Thick, with a straight edge that takes a sudden upward, uncurved angle near the blade tip to meet the spine at a straight or slightly convex angle.
Best For
- Self-defense
- EDC
- General utility tasks
Pros
- Extremely strong and sharp tip
- Robust blade
Con
- Tricky to sharpen
- No belly for skinning
This article was adapted from Field & Stream’s Total Camping Manual.