Written By Meg Carney Published Jun 6, 2023 3:00 PM

Over the years, our experts at Field & Stream have tested hundreds of camping products in the field for every outdoor adventure, from backpacking to car camping. To help you put together the perfect camp setup, we’ve compiled our research into this convenient guide featuring 29 of the best camping gear selections we’ve covered. This list includes almost everything you might want (or need) to bring along on your next camping trip.

Best Tents and Shelters

Best Sleeping Gear

Best Coolers and Camp Cooking Gear

Best Lighting and Tools

How We Picked the Best Camping Gear

The best camping gear is not an all-inclusive list of things you may want to bring along on your camping trip, and you’ll find items suitable for all types of camping. While we didn’t have the space to include everything for backpacking, car camping, or RV life, we did our best to include a variety of items that you’d use for some or all of those activities. Most of the gear included is also featured in other gear roundups and is ranked as the “best overall” for that specific category.

Since this article includes a wide range of gear, we selected equipment based on previous product testing and gear picks made by Field and Stream writers and editors. When choosing the best camping gear, durability, functionality, and sustainability are considered. Products are subject to change as more product testing is conducted and additional products enter the market, so check back for our most up-to-date recommendations.

Best Camping Gear: Reviews and Recommendations

The Best Tents and Shelters of 2023

Finding the best tent or camping shelter depends on intended use, climate, and personal preference. A tight budget can interfere with investing in specific tents that may have the highest functionality and performance. In our many more in-depth tent reviews, we always include a budget pick among our other categories. Regardless of the intended use or frequency of use, a few things always remain: your tent needs to be suitable for the weather conditions, easy to set up, made from durable materials, and has enough room for gear along with a comfortable sleeping space.

Best Camping Tent: Big Agnes Spicer Peak 6

Ranked in our best camping tents and best family camping tents articles, the Big Agnes Spicer Peak 6 is a spacious, durable tent with ample headroom and superior weather protection.

Specs Pros Cons 3-Season

Materials: polyester taffeta, 1500mm

waterproof polyurethane coating

Floor Area: 82 ft²

Best Use: family car camping – Interior standing height

– Two doors and vestibules

– Great ventilation

– Sealed seams – High price point

– Footprint sold separately

Best Backpacking Tent: Nemo Dragonfly OSMO

The Nemo Dragonfly OSMO is featured as the best overall pick for ultralight and backpacking tents because of the poly-nylon ripstop fabric, level of water repellency, and stretch resistance when wet. Plus, the OSMO fabric is made from 100% recycled yarn and is PFAS-free while still meeting flame retardancy without using harmful chemicals.

Specs Pros Cons Materials: 10D Nylon Ripstop,

No-See-Um Mesh

Floor Area: 29 sq ft

Peak Height: 41 in

Packed Size: 19.5 x 5.5 x 3.5 in

Weight: 2 lb 10 oz – Two large vestibules

– Ample interior organization

– Lightweight and highly portable

– Straightforward setup

– Bluesign-approved fly & floor materials – Footprint not included

– Price

Testing the Nemo Dragonfly OSMO in Eastern Washington – Meg Carney

Best Canvas Tent: White Duck Regatta Bell Tent

The White Duck Regatta Tent is one of their most popular designs that can fit up to four people, is easy to set up for the size, and is highly durable in a variety of weather conditions.

Specs Pros Cons Canvas: 8.5 oz. Army Duck Cotton Canvas

Floor: 7.5 oz. biodegradable sewn-in PE groundsheet

Frame: Galvanized steel center/door pole

Door Height: 4′ 9″

Center Height: 7′ 5″

Floor Space: 10′

Total Weight: 51 lbs

– Roomy interior with standing room

– Excellent ventilation

– Water and mold resistant

– Highly packable for the size

– Relatively simple setup

– Mallet included – Weight

– Price

– Ground tarp sold separately

Testing the White Duck Regatta Bell Tent in the Cascade Mountains in Washington – Meg Carney

Best Rooftop Tent: Yakima SkyRise HD

Featured in our best rooftop tents article, the Yakima SkyRise HD is an excellent softshell tent option with easy installation, combined with the lightweight design, making it a perfect tent for weekenders or those who will need to frequently take the tent on and off their vehicle.

Specs Pros Cons Type: Softshell

Tent Weight: 101 lbs for small, 114 lbs for medium

Capacity: Two options: 2-person or 3-person

Materials: Aluminum frame, 600D ripstop

polyester fabric with 3000 mm waterproof coating – Easy assembly

– Weatherproof

– Quiet in the wind – Must mount on crossbars

Best Camping Hammock: Sea to Summit Pro Hammock Set

Featured in our best camping hammocks article, the Sea to Summit Pro Hammock Set has the right feel, durability, and price while providing a reliable hammock camping experience.

Specs Pros Cons Hammock Package Weight: 19.7 oz (single),

23.6 oz (double)

Weight Capacity: 400 pounds

Materials: ripstop 70D nylon – Easy set up

– Versatile

– Lightweight

– Affordable – Only compatible with

branded suspension system

– Bug net and tarp sold separately

Best Sleeping Gear of 2023

Get the most comfortable night’s sleep no matter where you camp with the best sleeping bag, sleeping pad, and other necessary sleep system gear items. While you likely don’t need one of each featured below, a variety of options are included to ensure that no matter the type of camping you enjoy, we’ve found a recommendation that fits your needs. Across the board, we seek out highly durable and functional products designed by some of the most sustainable brands.

Best Sleeping Bag: Nemo Forte Endless Promise

An upgrade to Nemo’s classic Forte sleeping bag, they’ve introduced the Forte Endless Promise, made from 100% recycled materials and completely recyclable when you’re done using it.

Specs Pros Cons Shell Fabric: 100% Recycled Polyester

Lining Fabric: 20D 100% Recycled

Polyester Taffeta

Insulation: Synthetic

Temp Rating: 20F / -6C, 35F / 2C

ISO Comfort: 30F / -1C, 40F / 4C

Weight: 3 lbs 7 oz, 2 lbs – Bluesign Approved fabric

– Available in both regular and long

sizing

– Made from recycled materials

– 100% recyclable

– Ideal comfort for side sleepers

– Synthetic insulation continues

to insulate when wet

– Long fits up to 6′ 6″ – Price

– Synthetic insulation makes it

heavier and larger to pack down

Testing the Nemo Forte Endless Promise Sleeping Bag in the Cascade Mountains in Washington – Meg Carney

Best Sleeping Bag Liner: Big Agnes Wool Sleeping Bag Liner

Featured in our best sleeping bag liner article, the Big Agnes Wool Sleeping Bag Liner is a durable wool liner suited for a variety of temperatures and conditions.

Specs Pros Cons Weight: 16 oz

Materials: 87% Merino wool,

13% nylon

Increases Warmth Up To: 5-10°F – Made from mostly natural materials

– Snaps open and closed on the side

– Mummy-style liner

– Hooks on hood and foot to attach

to sleeping bag – Same design is also available in

cotton and fleece, but those fabrics

do not perform as well and

are much heavier

Best Camp Blanket: Appalachian Gear Company All-Paca Blanket

Featured in our best outdoor blanket article, the All-Paca Blanket is lighter than most wool blankets and has a better feel and functionality than synthetic fabric blends.

Specs Pros Cons Weight: 23 oz

Materials: 100% Alpaca fiber

Open Dimensions: 66″ x 55″

Overall Area: 25 square feet

Machine Washable: Yes – Soft, cozy feel

– Made in the USA

– Packs down relatively small

– Unique stitching prevents

runs in the fabric

– Made from natural materials – Works for short backpacking trips,

but is not the most packable

The All-Paca Blanket (left) during testing for the best camping blankets – Meg Carney

Best Sleeping Pad: Nemo Tensor Insulated

Featured in our best sleeping pad article, the Nemo Tensor Insulated is an ultralight and packable design ideal for trails of any length and difficulty level.

Specs Pros Cons Type of Pad: Inflatable Air

Materials: 100% PCR PU Polyester,

Bluesign Certified

Thickness: 3 in

Weight: 15 oz

R-Value: 4.2 – Available in several sizes

– Ultralight design

– Pump sack included

– Easy to inflate and deflate

– Packable size

– Nemo Lifetime Warranty – Price

– Not the most durable

The Nemo Tensor Sleeping Pad (middle) during testing for the best sleeping pad article – Meg Carney

Best Air Mattress: Sierra Designs Two-Person Airbed

Featured in our best air mattress article, the Sierra Designs Two-Person Airbed is durable, comfortable, and budget-friendly.

Specs Pros Cons Dimensions: 77.9″ × 55.9″ × 10.2″

Weight: 6.11 lbs

Materials: Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) – Made from durable TPU materials

– Battery-operated pump to inflate

and deflate

– Built-in headrest to eliminate need

for pillows – Smaller than a

queen mattress

Best Camping Cot: Alps Mountaineering Ready Lite Cot

Featured in our best camping cot article, the ALPS Mountaineering Ready Lite Cot is lightweight, portable, and a great all-around cot for camping.

Specs Pros Cons Weight: 5 lbs

Dimensions: 78″ L x 28″ W x 6″ H

Weight Capacity: 300 lbs – Lightweight

– Folds up small

– Great weight capacity – Setup takes several

minutes

Best Coolers and Camp Cooking Gear of 2023

The camp kitchen you choose depends on the type of camping you enjoy, but many items are versatile enough to work well for car camping, backpacking, or your next hunting trip. Some items featured are likely best suited for car camping. Still, regardless of the application, the items chosen for the best camp kitchen accessories are all selected based on previous gear articles and product testing.

Best Cooler: OtterBox Venture 25

Featured in our best cooler article, OtterBox’s Venture 25 is a well-constructed, versatile accessory designed to make your trip more enjoyable by keeping food fresh.

Specs Pros Cons Weight: 16.8 lbs

Dimensions: 26.00″ x 16.08″ x 18.76″

Volume: 25 quarts – Lightweight for its size

– Strong latch system for

keeping food cold

– Accessories are perfect

for camping trips – Carry handles are slightly

bulky

– Small for extended trips

Best Water Filter: CNOC Outdoors Vecto and Versa Flow

Featured in our best backpacking water filter review, the Versa Flow is a functional and versatile standalone filter that can be used as a gravity filter or squeeze filter. When used as a gravity filter, we recommend pairing it with the CNOC Outdoor Vecto bags.

Specs Pros Cons Type of Filter: Gravity, squeeze, straw

Liters Per Lifetime: 378,541 L / 100,000 gal

Weight: 2 oz (filter), 1-3 oz (per bag)

Effective Against: Particulates, bacteria, protozoa – Lightweight system

– Durable CNOC bags

– Versatile filter application

– Clear window to see when cleaning is needed

– Affordable price – Needs to be backflushed often for best flow rate

Testing the CNOC Vecto and Versa Flow bikepacking in Montana – Meg Carney

Best Food Storage: Klean Kanteen Food Box Set

The Klean Kanteen Food Box Set is a durable and plastic-free way to store food for a picnic, camping trip, or daily lunch.

Specs Pros Cons Materials: stainless steel

Capacity: 7 oz, 20 oz, 34 oz

BPA and plastic free

Dishwasher safe



– Leakproof seal and snap lock

– Stainless steel materials

– Three container sizes

– Extremely durable

– Nice aesthetic

– Can’t see what’s inside

without opening

– Price

Klean Kanteen Food Box Set – Meg Carney

Best Camp Stove: MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe

Featured in our best camp stove article, the MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe is a dependable and compact stove with quick boil time and simmering capabilities.

Specs Pros Cons Weight: 2.9 ounces

Fuel Type: Isobutane/propane canister

Average Boil Time: 3.5 minutes – Lightweight, compact design

– Simmer doesn’t burn food while cooking

– Easy to use

– Built-in pressure regulator

– Works well in the wind – Piezo ignitor is somewhat unreliable

Best Camp Griddle: Camp Chef Professional Fry Griddle

Featured in our best camping griddles article, the Camp Chef Professional Fry Griddle has a large cooking surface to accommodate gourmet camp cooking.

Specs Pros Cons Materials: Seasoned-finish steel griddle

Dimensions: 14 x 32 inches

Cook Surface: 448 square inches – Grease drain for easy cleaning

– Heat diffuser plates ensure even cooking

– Compatible with propane stoves

– Seasoned finish for non-stick cooking – Heavy to move

– Seasoning must be maintained to keep a non-stick surface

Best Camp Grill: Primus Profile Dual

Featured in our best camp grill article, the Primus Profile Dual is a super convenient grill and burner system in a small package.

Specs Pros Cons Weight: 12 lbs

Stored Product Dimensions: 23.2″ x 3.7″ x 11.8″

Cooking Surface Area: 150 sq in

Fuel: Propane gas – Affordable

– Lightweight and portable

– Versatile – grill and cooktop – Small grill surface area

Best Camp Furniture of 2023

Only featuring a camp chair and table, the best camp furniture section may take some time to build up as more product testing and new articles are published. These particular products were chosen based on their functionality and durability. They aren’t necessarily the best budget options but are highly recommended after using the products for several months.

Utilizing many classic Helinox chair designs, their Ultralight High-Back chair is convenient, compact, and an incredibly comfortable camp chair that suits most body types.

Specs Pros Cons Materials: Aluminum, Polyester

Weight: 10.08 oz

Chair Dimensions: 21.5W x 24D x 33.5H inches

Packed Dimensions: 5 x 4.5 x 18 inches

Seat Height: 9.5 inches – Lightweight

– Durable

– 5-year warranty

– Comfortable, tall chair back

– Adjustable headrest

– Packs down small for the seat size – Price

– Difficult to put together

Best Camp Table: KingCamp Bamboo Folding Table

The KingCamp Bamboo Folding Table is a compact, easy-to-assemble camp table perfect for 1-2 people.

Specs Pros Cons Materials: Aluminum, Bamboo

Weight: 15 lbs

Weight Capacity: 176 lbs

Desktop Size: 39.9″ x 25.6″

Packed Size: 39.7″ x 6.7″ x 4.7″

Adjustable Height: 17.7″, 20.5″, 25.6″ – Compact design

– Easy to set up

– Adjustable height

– Durable materials

– Great for car camping – Price

– Small for more than 2 people

– Not tall enough to stand and

cook at

Best Camp Lighting and Tools of 2023

While we could have left the list with the products above, we felt several camp accessories were worth mentioning. From camp storage to lighting, we did our best to include various products that have enhanced our outdoor experiences.

Best Camp Storage: Yeti LoadOut GoBox 60

The Yeti LoadOut GoBox 60 is available in three sizes and is optimized for outdoor gear storage. Although you can use any plastic bin for storage, the Yeti GoBox is one of the few storage containers that ensure that your equipment is dry and secure in all conditions.

Specs Pros Cons External Dimensions: 30″W x 14.8″D x 13.4″H

Internal Dimensions: 26.8″W x 11.7″D x 10.8″H

Weight: 17.2 lbs – IP65 and IP67 dustproof and

waterproof ratings

– Can be bearproofed with locks

– Large storage capacity

– Available in three sizes, but

the 60 is the largest – Price

– Lid latch is prone to failure

Yeti LoadOut GoBox – Meg Carney

Best Camp Gadget: Decathlon Pressure Solar Camping Shower

Featured in our best camping gadgets article, the Decathlon Pressure Solar Camp Shower works for personal hygiene but is also great for spraying down muddy gear, washing pets, and cleaning boats

Specs Pros Cons Purpose: Hygiene

Weight: 1.9 lbs

Size: 8.7 x 15.4 x 4.7 inches

Materials: Plastic – Packable

– No batteries or electricity needed

– Convenient

– Easy to use – Limited to 10L

Featured in our best flashlight article, the Goal Zero Torch is a versatile light that works well for outdoor activities as well as projects at home.

Specs Pros Cons Lumens: 500

Power Source: monocrystalline 5200 mAh battery

Weight: 12.8 oz

Run Time: 50 hours (low spotlight)

Waterproof: Yes – Spotlight and floodlight modes

– Built-in solar panel to recharge

– IP67 waterproof rating

– Charge small devices like phones – The outer casing isn’t the most durable

Best Lantern: Goal Zero Lighthouse 600

Featured in our best camping lantern article, the Goal Zero Lighthouse 600 is a versatile lighting option that works well for camping, home projects, work, or emergencies.

Specs Pros Cons Lumens: 600

Weight: 1.1 lbs

Battery Type: Rechargeable internal lithium

5,200-milliampere-hour

Run Time: 180 hours (on low), 2.5 hours (on high) – 3 ways to recharge

– Can charge small accessories

– Variety of brightness and light settings

– Versatile set-up options – Questions about durability

– Solar panel sold separately

Best Headlamp: Biolite 330 Rechargeable Headlamp

Featured in our best headlamp article, the Biolite 330 has a sleek low design, doesn’t bounce, and has ideal features for hiking.

Specs Pros Cons Weight: 2.4 ounces

Max Lumens: 330

Beam Distance: 75 meters

Runtime: (High) 3.5 hours, (Low) 40 hours – No bounce design

– Integrated battery indicator

– Moisture-wicking band fabric

– Rechargable

– Several lighting settings – The power button can be difficult to

access (especially wearing gloves)

Best Multitool: Leatherman Wave Plus

Featured in our best multitool for backpacking article, The Leatherman Wave Plus contains 18 tools that are compact and versatile, and it remains one of Leatherman’s most popular products.

Specs Pros Cons Weight: 8.5 oz

Closed Length: 4 in

Open Length: 6.25 in

Materials: 420HC stainless steel

and black oxide

Number of Tools: 18 – Includes serrated and straight-edge blades

– Made in the USA

– Tools lock into place

– Can access tools with one hand

– Sheath included – Pocket clip sold separately

– Expensive

Best Camp Shovel: OKOOLCAMP Survival Camping Shovel

Featured in our best camp shovel article, the OKOOLCAMP Survival Camping Shovel is a versatile multifunctional shovel excellent for camping and travel.

Specs Pros Cons Weight: 3.19 lbs

Length: 28”

Foldable: Yes

Best Use: General outdoor use, camping – Durable materials

– Versatile features

– Three-year warranty

– Adjustable handle length – Too large and heavy

for backpacking

Best First Aid Kit: Adventure Medical Kit Mountain Series Hiking

Featured in our best first aid article, the Adventure Medical Kit Mountain Series Hiking is simple yet effective and provides all of the essentials.

Specs Pros Cons Weight: 10 oz

Dimensions: 6.5″ x 5.5″ x 3″

Best Use: Hiking, short backpacking trips

First Aid Book Included: Yes – Relatively compact

– Easy-to-use book

– Affordable

– Great organization – No CPR mask

– Limited trauma supplies

– Not good for big groups

Best Solar Generator: Goal Zero Yeti 1500x

Featured in our best solar generator article, the Goal Zero Yeti 1500x prepares you for home blackouts and off-grid travel with the ability to run tools, refrigerators, and keep all your devices charged.

Specs Pros Cons Battery Capacity: 1516 Wh

Continuous Power Output: 2000 W

Surge Power: 3000 W

Best Use: Home backup, off-grid travel – Power multiple devices with 7 different port options

– Convenient carrying handles for portability

– Customizable energy storage system

– Easy-to-read LED display – May be too large for some people’s travel needs

Best Camp Accessory: White Duck Wood Carrier

While it isn’t necessary, the White Duck Wood Carrier is an affordable and convenient camp accessory that makes campfire wood collection a breeze.

Specs Pros Cons Material: 21 oz. premium waxed industrial

strength cotton canvas

Dimensions: 39″ x 18″

Weight: 1.43 lbs

Best Use: To carry firewood, log, kindling,

twigs and barks – Durable materials

– Highly functional

– Affordable price

– Foldable, collapsible design

– Made from industrial-strength canvas – It could have a more comfortable

handle design

Using the White Duck Rectangle Canvas Firewood Log Carrier in Washington – Meg Carney

What to Consider When Buying Camping Gear

Having the right camping equipment is a big part of the camping experience. It can seem overwhelming to build a camp gear setup from zero. The good news is that you don’t need to buy everything at once, and you don’t need to buy everything new. Several used gear retailers offer better prices on gently used gear. Renting is also an option if you don’t want to invest in equipment just yet.

The type of camping gear you need depends on the camping you enjoy. If you’re searching for tips and gear lists online, you may notice that some lists seem to include everything and the kitchen sink to get outside. The truth is, you don’t need that much gear to enjoy camping, and once you have the essentials, you can start to add a few more things to make the experience more comfortable and personable.

Camping Essentials Checklist

As mentioned above, the type of camping you’re doing can influence the gear needed. For instance, many developed campgrounds have water fill-up stations and bathrooms available. For backpacking or boondocking, you may need to pack water or bring a filtration system to collect water as you go.

Camping Essentials

Tent (+ footprint and stakes)

Sleeping pad

Sleeping bag

Camping pillow

Camp chairs

Camp table (if no picnic table)

Illumination (flashlights, lanterns, headlamp)

Multi-tool

Repair kit

First aid kit

Saw or axe

Stove + fuel

Cooking pots + pans

Cooking and eating utensils

Plates, bowls, cups, and mugs

Cutting board + knives

Cooler + ice

Water container + bottles

Water filter (if there is no access to potable water)

Camp sink + dishwashing items

Trash/recycling bags or bins

Matches or lighter

Optional Camping Items

To some campers, these items might be essential. In any case, consider bringing these for a higher level of comfort while camping. Other equipment like sleeping bag liners are seasonally dependent, and navigation tools may be necessary for backpacking but not camping in a campground.

Optional Camping Items

Firewood (bought or collected near camp)

Hammock

Sunshade or screen house

Tablecloth + clips/tape

Camp rug

Clothesline

Mallet for tent stakes

Broom + dustpan

Cots

Sleeping bag liner

Firestarter

Dry bags, stuff sacks, or storage containers

Solar and portable power

If you’re camping with dogs, don’t forget to bring equipment for them. For example, dogs benefit from sleeping on a pad; some breeds may need a sleeping bag or blanket to stay warm. Many campgrounds also require that dogs be on leashes, so setting up a runner in camp or having a long line to allow the dog to roam within camp may be necessary.

Although many of us may be camping on a lake to go fishing or in an area to hike, we may have downtime in camp. Depending on the activities you enjoy outdoors, consider what necessary gear-wise to do those things is.

Leisure Items

Books or reading material

Puzzle books

Cards or board games

Binoculars

Field guides (plants, birds, stars, etc.)

Journal

Art supplies

Games + toys

Music player with headphones

Guitar

Playing music while in camp should only be considered if you’re relatively isolated from other campers; otherwise, you may disturb their experience.

FAQ

Q: What are the big 3 for camping? The big three for camping include your backpack, sleep system, and shelter. They’re called this because they are often the biggest and heaviest items necessary. Q: What is the golden rule of camping? The golden rule of camping, or any outdoor recreation, is to leave the area better than you found it. That generally means packing out everything you bring and picking up any trash you find along the way. Always follow leave no trace principles during camping ventures. Q: How do I organize camping gear? Having storage containers, bins, and bags to keep camping gear all in one place and make packing/unpacking a breeze is ideal. Our recommended storage container is the Yeti LoadOut GoBox, especially since it is waterproof and can be bear-proofed with locks. Still, other clear plastic containers work just as well for organizational purposes and come at a lower cost. Q: Can I fly with camping gear? Yes, you can fly with most camping gear. Any gear that could be considered a weapon needs to be in checked luggage. Camp stoves can also be packed into checked bags as long as they do not contain any fuel or fuel vapors. Always consult your airline’s restrictions and TSA packing guidelines to ensure you pack appropriately. Q: How do I clean my camping gear? Most camping gear items have specific cleaning needs, and consulting manufacturer guidelines for cleaning, care, and general maintenance is advised. Get more detailed information in our detailed guides on how to clean tents, wash backpacks, and flush water filters.

Best Camping Gear: Final Thoughts

The best camping gear is the gear that keeps you safe, dry and warm, and helps you enjoy y camping experience. Backpacking, car camping, RVing, spike camps, and overlanding all require some diversity in equipment, but several mainstays apply to all categories. If you’re just starting, it helps to get to know the type of camping you enjoy most so you can find the best camping gear for your specific needs. Having a friend or mentor that already has gear is a good way to see what may work for you. Renting camping equipment is also a great way to test out products if that’s available in the area you’re camping. Lastly, consider buying used gear. Many large retailers like REI, North Face, and Patagonia offer used gear at a discounted price

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.