Over the years, our experts at Field & Stream have tested hundreds of camping products in the field for every outdoor adventure, from backpacking to car camping. To help you put together the perfect camp setup, we’ve compiled our research into this convenient guide featuring 29 of the best camping gear selections we’ve covered. This list includes almost everything you might want (or need) to bring along on your next camping trip.
For more of the best camping gear we’ve tested, check out our camping gear page.
Best Tents and Shelters
- Best Camping Tent: Big Agnes Peak 6
- Best Backpacking Tent: Nemo Dragonfly OSMO
- Best Canvas Tent: White Duck Regatta Bell Tent
- Best Rooftop Tent: Yakima SkyRise HD
- Best Camping Hammock: Sea to Summit Pro Hammock Set
Best Sleeping Gear
- Best Sleeping Bag: Nemo Forte Endless Promise
- Best Sleeping Bag Liner: Big Agnes Wool Sleeping Bag Liner
- Best Camp Blanket: Appalachian Gear Company All-Paca Blanket
- Best Sleeping Pad: Nemo Tensor Insulated
- Best Air Mattress: Sierra Designs Two-Person Airbed
- Best Camping Cot: Alps Mountaineering Ready Lite Cot
Best Coolers and Camp Cooking Gear
- Best Cooler: OtterBox Venture 25
- Best Water Filter: CNOC Outdoors Vecto and Versa Flow
- Best Food Storage: Klean Kanteen Food Box Set
- Best Camp Stove: MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe
- Best Camp Griddle: Camp Chef Professional Fry Griddle
- Best Camp Grill: Primus Profile Dual
- Best Camp Chair: Helinox Ultralight Chair
- Best Camp Table: KingCamp Bamboo Folding Table
Best Lighting and Tools
- Best Camp Storage: Yeti LoadOut GoBox 60
- Best Camp Gadget: Decathlon Pressure Solar Camping Shower and Shower Tent
- Best Flashlight: Goal Zero Torch 500 Multi-Use Light
- Best Lantern: Goal Zero Lighthouse 600
- Best Headlamp: Biolite 330 Rechargeable Headlamp
- Best Multitool: Leatherman Wave Plus
- Best Camp Shovel: OKOOLCAMP Survival Camping Shovel
- Best First Aid Kit: Adventure Medical Kit Mountain Series Hiking
- Solar Generator: Goal Zero Yeti 1500x
- Best Camp Accessory: White Duck Wood Carrier
How We Picked the Best Camping Gear
The best camping gear is not an all-inclusive list of things you may want to bring along on your camping trip, and you’ll find items suitable for all types of camping. While we didn’t have the space to include everything for backpacking, car camping, or RV life, we did our best to include a variety of items that you’d use for some or all of those activities. Most of the gear included is also featured in other gear roundups and is ranked as the “best overall” for that specific category.
Since this article includes a wide range of gear, we selected equipment based on previous product testing and gear picks made by Field and Stream writers and editors. When choosing the best camping gear, durability, functionality, and sustainability are considered. Products are subject to change as more product testing is conducted and additional products enter the market, so check back for our most up-to-date recommendations.
Best Camping Gear: Reviews and Recommendations
The Best Tents and Shelters of 2023
Finding the best tent or camping shelter depends on intended use, climate, and personal preference. A tight budget can interfere with investing in specific tents that may have the highest functionality and performance. In our many more in-depth tent reviews, we always include a budget pick among our other categories. Regardless of the intended use or frequency of use, a few things always remain: your tent needs to be suitable for the weather conditions, easy to set up, made from durable materials, and has enough room for gear along with a comfortable sleeping space.
Best Camping Tent: Big Agnes Spicer Peak 6
Ranked in our best camping tents and best family camping tents articles, the Big Agnes Spicer Peak 6 is a spacious, durable tent with ample headroom and superior weather protection.
Full product review: Best camping tents and best family camping tents
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|3-Season
Materials: polyester taffeta, 1500mm
waterproof polyurethane coating
Floor Area: 82 ft²
Best Use: family car camping
|– Interior standing height
– Two doors and vestibules
– Great ventilation
– Sealed seams
|– High price point
– Footprint sold separately
Best Backpacking Tent: Nemo Dragonfly OSMO
The Nemo Dragonfly OSMO is featured as the best overall pick for ultralight and backpacking tents because of the poly-nylon ripstop fabric, level of water repellency, and stretch resistance when wet. Plus, the OSMO fabric is made from 100% recycled yarn and is PFAS-free while still meeting flame retardancy without using harmful chemicals.
Full product review: best ultralight tents and best 2-person backpacking tents
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Materials: 10D Nylon Ripstop,
No-See-Um Mesh
Floor Area: 29 sq ft
Peak Height: 41 in
Packed Size: 19.5 x 5.5 x 3.5 in
Weight: 2 lb 10 oz
|– Two large vestibules
– Ample interior organization
– Lightweight and highly portable
– Straightforward setup
– Bluesign-approved fly & floor materials
|– Footprint not included
– Price
Best Canvas Tent: White Duck Regatta Bell Tent
The White Duck Regatta Tent is one of their most popular designs that can fit up to four people, is easy to set up for the size, and is highly durable in a variety of weather conditions.
Full White Duck brand review: best tent brands
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Canvas: 8.5 oz. Army Duck Cotton Canvas
Floor: 7.5 oz. biodegradable sewn-in PE groundsheet
Frame: Galvanized steel center/door pole
Door Height: 4′ 9″
Center Height: 7′ 5″
Floor Space: 10′
Total Weight: 51 lbs
|– Roomy interior with standing room
– Excellent ventilation
– Water and mold resistant
– Highly packable for the size
– Relatively simple setup
– Mallet included
|– Weight
– Price
– Ground tarp sold separately
Best Rooftop Tent: Yakima SkyRise HD
Featured in our best rooftop tents article, the Yakima SkyRise HD is an excellent softshell tent option with easy installation, combined with the lightweight design, making it a perfect tent for weekenders or those who will need to frequently take the tent on and off their vehicle.
Full product review: best rooftop tents
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Type: Softshell
Tent Weight: 101 lbs for small, 114 lbs for medium
Capacity: Two options: 2-person or 3-person
Materials: Aluminum frame, 600D ripstop
polyester fabric with 3000 mm waterproof coating
|– Easy assembly
– Weatherproof
– Quiet in the wind
|– Must mount on crossbars
Best Camping Hammock: Sea to Summit Pro Hammock Set
Featured in our best camping hammocks article, the Sea to Summit Pro Hammock Set has the right feel, durability, and price while providing a reliable hammock camping experience.
Full product review: best camping hammocks
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Hammock Package Weight: 19.7 oz (single),
23.6 oz (double)
Weight Capacity: 400 pounds
Materials: ripstop 70D nylon
|– Easy set up
– Versatile
– Lightweight
– Affordable
|– Only compatible with
branded suspension system
– Bug net and tarp sold separately
Best Sleeping Gear of 2023
Get the most comfortable night’s sleep no matter where you camp with the best sleeping bag, sleeping pad, and other necessary sleep system gear items. While you likely don’t need one of each featured below, a variety of options are included to ensure that no matter the type of camping you enjoy, we’ve found a recommendation that fits your needs. Across the board, we seek out highly durable and functional products designed by some of the most sustainable brands.
Best Sleeping Bag: Nemo Forte Endless Promise
An upgrade to Nemo’s classic Forte sleeping bag, they’ve introduced the Forte Endless Promise, made from 100% recycled materials and completely recyclable when you’re done using it.
More sleeping bag options: best sleeping bags
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Shell Fabric: 100% Recycled Polyester
Lining Fabric: 20D 100% Recycled
Polyester Taffeta
Insulation: Synthetic
Temp Rating: 20F / -6C, 35F / 2C
ISO Comfort: 30F / -1C, 40F / 4C
Weight: 3 lbs 7 oz, 2 lbs
|– Bluesign Approved fabric
– Available in both regular and long
sizing
– Made from recycled materials
– 100% recyclable
– Ideal comfort for side sleepers
– Synthetic insulation continues
to insulate when wet
– Long fits up to 6′ 6″
|– Price
– Synthetic insulation makes it
heavier and larger to pack down
Best Sleeping Bag Liner: Big Agnes Wool Sleeping Bag Liner
Featured in our best sleeping bag liner article, the Big Agnes Wool Sleeping Bag Liner is a durable wool liner suited for a variety of temperatures and conditions.
Full product review: best sleeping bag liners
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Weight: 16 oz
Materials: 87% Merino wool,
13% nylon
Increases Warmth Up To: 5-10°F
|– Made from mostly natural materials
– Snaps open and closed on the side
– Mummy-style liner
– Hooks on hood and foot to attach
to sleeping bag
|– Same design is also available in
cotton and fleece, but those fabrics
do not perform as well and
are much heavier
Best Camp Blanket: Appalachian Gear Company All-Paca Blanket
Featured in our best outdoor blanket article, the All-Paca Blanket is lighter than most wool blankets and has a better feel and functionality than synthetic fabric blends.
Full product review best camping blankets
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Weight: 23 oz
Materials: 100% Alpaca fiber
Open Dimensions: 66″ x 55″
Overall Area: 25 square feet
Machine Washable: Yes
|– Soft, cozy feel
– Made in the USA
– Packs down relatively small
– Unique stitching prevents
runs in the fabric
– Made from natural materials
|– Works for short backpacking trips,
but is not the most packable
Best Sleeping Pad: Nemo Tensor Insulated
Featured in our best sleeping pad article, the Nemo Tensor Insulated is an ultralight and packable design ideal for trails of any length and difficulty level.
Full product review: best sleeping pads for camping
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Type of Pad: Inflatable Air
Materials: 100% PCR PU Polyester,
Bluesign Certified
Thickness: 3 in
Weight: 15 oz
R-Value: 4.2
|– Available in several sizes
– Ultralight design
– Pump sack included
– Easy to inflate and deflate
– Packable size
– Nemo Lifetime Warranty
|– Price
– Not the most durable
Best Air Mattress: Sierra Designs Two-Person Airbed
Featured in our best air mattress article, the Sierra Designs Two-Person Airbed is durable, comfortable, and budget-friendly.
Full product review: best air mattresses for camping
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Dimensions: 77.9″ × 55.9″ × 10.2″
Weight: 6.11 lbs
Materials: Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
|– Made from durable TPU materials
– Battery-operated pump to inflate
and deflate
– Built-in headrest to eliminate need
for pillows
|– Smaller than a
queen mattress
Best Camping Cot: Alps Mountaineering Ready Lite Cot
Featured in our best camping cot article, the ALPS Mountaineering Ready Lite Cot is lightweight, portable, and a great all-around cot for camping.
Full product review: best camping cots
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Weight: 5 lbs
Dimensions: 78″ L x 28″ W x 6″ H
Weight Capacity: 300 lbs
|– Lightweight
– Folds up small
– Great weight capacity
|– Setup takes several
minutes
Best Coolers and Camp Cooking Gear of 2023
The camp kitchen you choose depends on the type of camping you enjoy, but many items are versatile enough to work well for car camping, backpacking, or your next hunting trip. Some items featured are likely best suited for car camping. Still, regardless of the application, the items chosen for the best camp kitchen accessories are all selected based on previous gear articles and product testing.
Best Cooler: OtterBox Venture 25
Featured in our best cooler article, OtterBox’s Venture 25 is a well-constructed, versatile accessory designed to make your trip more enjoyable by keeping food fresh.
Full product review: best coolers for camping
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Weight: 16.8 lbs
Dimensions: 26.00″ x 16.08″ x 18.76″
Volume: 25 quarts
|– Lightweight for its size
– Strong latch system for
keeping food cold
– Accessories are perfect
for camping trips
|– Carry handles are slightly
bulky
– Small for extended trips
Best Water Filter: CNOC Outdoors Vecto and Versa Flow
Featured in our best backpacking water filter review, the Versa Flow is a functional and versatile standalone filter that can be used as a gravity filter or squeeze filter. When used as a gravity filter, we recommend pairing it with the CNOC Outdoor Vecto bags.
Full product review: best backpacking water filters
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Type of Filter: Gravity, squeeze, straw
Liters Per Lifetime: 378,541 L / 100,000 gal
Weight: 2 oz (filter), 1-3 oz (per bag)
Effective Against: Particulates, bacteria, protozoa
|– Lightweight system
– Durable CNOC bags
– Versatile filter application
– Clear window to see when cleaning is needed
– Affordable price
|– Needs to be backflushed often for best flow rate
Best Food Storage: Klean Kanteen Food Box Set
The Klean Kanteen Food Box Set is a durable and plastic-free way to store food for a picnic, camping trip, or daily lunch.
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Materials: stainless steel
Capacity: 7 oz, 20 oz, 34 oz
BPA and plastic free
Dishwasher safe
|– Leakproof seal and snap lock
– Stainless steel materials
– Three container sizes
– Extremely durable
– Nice aesthetic
|– Can’t see what’s inside
without opening
– Price
Best Camp Stove: MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe
Featured in our best camp stove article, the MSR Pocket Rocket Deluxe is a dependable and compact stove with quick boil time and simmering capabilities.
Full product review: best backpacking stoves
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Weight: 2.9 ounces
Fuel Type: Isobutane/propane canister
Average Boil Time: 3.5 minutes
|– Lightweight, compact design
– Simmer doesn’t burn food while cooking
– Easy to use
– Built-in pressure regulator
– Works well in the wind
|– Piezo ignitor is somewhat unreliable
Best Camp Griddle: Camp Chef Professional Fry Griddle
Featured in our best camping griddles article, the Camp Chef Professional Fry Griddle has a large cooking surface to accommodate gourmet camp cooking.
Full product review: best camping griddles
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Materials: Seasoned-finish steel griddle
Dimensions: 14 x 32 inches
Cook Surface: 448 square inches
|– Grease drain for easy cleaning
– Heat diffuser plates ensure even cooking
– Compatible with propane stoves
– Seasoned finish for non-stick cooking
|– Heavy to move
– Seasoning must be maintained to keep a non-stick surface
Best Camp Grill: Primus Profile Dual
Featured in our best camp grill article, the Primus Profile Dual is a super convenient grill and burner system in a small package.
Full product review: best camping grills
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Weight: 12 lbs
Stored Product Dimensions: 23.2″ x 3.7″ x 11.8″
Cooking Surface Area: 150 sq in
Fuel: Propane gas
|– Affordable
– Lightweight and portable
– Versatile – grill and cooktop
|– Small grill surface area
Best Camp Furniture of 2023
Only featuring a camp chair and table, the best camp furniture section may take some time to build up as more product testing and new articles are published. These particular products were chosen based on their functionality and durability. They aren’t necessarily the best budget options but are highly recommended after using the products for several months.
Best Camp Chair: Helinox Chair Two Ultralight, High-Back
Utilizing many classic Helinox chair designs, their Ultralight High-Back chair is convenient, compact, and an incredibly comfortable camp chair that suits most body types.
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Materials: Aluminum, Polyester
Weight: 10.08 oz
Chair Dimensions: 21.5W x 24D x 33.5H inches
Packed Dimensions: 5 x 4.5 x 18 inches
Seat Height: 9.5 inches
|– Lightweight
– Durable
– 5-year warranty
– Comfortable, tall chair back
– Adjustable headrest
– Packs down small for the seat size
|– Price
– Difficult to put together
Best Camp Table: KingCamp Bamboo Folding Table
The KingCamp Bamboo Folding Table is a compact, easy-to-assemble camp table perfect for 1-2 people.
More camp table options: best camping tables
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Materials: Aluminum, Bamboo
Weight: 15 lbs
Weight Capacity: 176 lbs
Desktop Size: 39.9″ x 25.6″
Packed Size: 39.7″ x 6.7″ x 4.7″
Adjustable Height: 17.7″, 20.5″, 25.6″
|– Compact design
– Easy to set up
– Adjustable height
– Durable materials
– Great for car camping
|– Price
– Small for more than 2 people
– Not tall enough to stand and
cook at
Best Camp Lighting and Tools of 2023
While we could have left the list with the products above, we felt several camp accessories were worth mentioning. From camp storage to lighting, we did our best to include various products that have enhanced our outdoor experiences.
Best Camp Storage: Yeti LoadOut GoBox 60
The Yeti LoadOut GoBox 60 is available in three sizes and is optimized for outdoor gear storage. Although you can use any plastic bin for storage, the Yeti GoBox is one of the few storage containers that ensure that your equipment is dry and secure in all conditions.
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|External Dimensions: 30″W x 14.8″D x 13.4″H
Internal Dimensions: 26.8″W x 11.7″D x 10.8″H
Weight: 17.2 lbs
|– IP65 and IP67 dustproof and
waterproof ratings
– Can be bearproofed with locks
– Large storage capacity
– Available in three sizes, but
the 60 is the largest
|– Price
– Lid latch is prone to failure
Best Camp Gadget: Decathlon Pressure Solar Camping Shower
Featured in our best camping gadgets article, the Decathlon Pressure Solar Camp Shower works for personal hygiene but is also great for spraying down muddy gear, washing pets, and cleaning boats
Full product review: best camping gadgets.
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Purpose: Hygiene
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Size: 8.7 x 15.4 x 4.7 inches
Materials: Plastic
|– Packable
– No batteries or electricity needed
– Convenient
– Easy to use
|– Limited to 10L
Best Flashlight: Goal Zero Torch 500 Multi-Use Light
Featured in our best flashlight article, the Goal Zero Torch is a versatile light that works well for outdoor activities as well as projects at home.
Full product review: best flashlight
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Lumens: 500
Power Source: monocrystalline 5200 mAh battery
Weight: 12.8 oz
Run Time: 50 hours (low spotlight)
Waterproof: Yes
|– Spotlight and floodlight modes
– Built-in solar panel to recharge
– IP67 waterproof rating
– Charge small devices like phones
|– The outer casing isn’t the most durable
Best Lantern: Goal Zero Lighthouse 600
Featured in our best camping lantern article, the Goal Zero Lighthouse 600 is a versatile lighting option that works well for camping, home projects, work, or emergencies.
Full product review: best camping lanterns
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Lumens: 600
Weight: 1.1 lbs
Battery Type: Rechargeable internal lithium
5,200-milliampere-hour
Run Time: 180 hours (on low), 2.5 hours (on high)
|– 3 ways to recharge
– Can charge small accessories
– Variety of brightness and light settings
– Versatile set-up options
|– Questions about durability
– Solar panel sold separately
Best Headlamp: Biolite 330 Rechargeable Headlamp
Featured in our best headlamp article, the Biolite 330 has a sleek low design, doesn’t bounce, and has ideal features for hiking.
Full product review: best headlamps
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Weight: 2.4 ounces
Max Lumens: 330
Beam Distance: 75 meters
Runtime: (High) 3.5 hours, (Low) 40 hours
|– No bounce design
– Integrated battery indicator
– Moisture-wicking band fabric
– Rechargable
– Several lighting settings
|– The power button can be difficult to
access (especially wearing gloves)
Best Multitool: Leatherman Wave Plus
Featured in our best multitool for backpacking article, The Leatherman Wave Plus contains 18 tools that are compact and versatile, and it remains one of Leatherman’s most popular products.
Full product review: best multitools for backpacking
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Weight: 8.5 oz
Closed Length: 4 in
Open Length: 6.25 in
Materials: 420HC stainless steel
and black oxide
Number of Tools: 18
|– Includes serrated and straight-edge blades
– Made in the USA
– Tools lock into place
– Can access tools with one hand
– Sheath included
|– Pocket clip sold separately
– Expensive
Best Camp Shovel: OKOOLCAMP Survival Camping Shovel
Featured in our best camp shovel article, the OKOOLCAMP Survival Camping Shovel is a versatile multifunctional shovel excellent for camping and travel.
Full product review: best camping shovels
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Weight: 3.19 lbs
Length: 28”
Foldable: Yes
Best Use: General outdoor use, camping
|– Durable materials
– Versatile features
– Three-year warranty
– Adjustable handle length
|– Too large and heavy
for backpacking
Best First Aid Kit: Adventure Medical Kit Mountain Series Hiking
Featured in our best first aid article, the Adventure Medical Kit Mountain Series Hiking is simple yet effective and provides all of the essentials.
Full product review: best first aid kits
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Weight: 10 oz
Dimensions: 6.5″ x 5.5″ x 3″
Best Use: Hiking, short backpacking trips
First Aid Book Included: Yes
|– Relatively compact
– Easy-to-use book
– Affordable
– Great organization
|– No CPR mask
– Limited trauma supplies
– Not good for big groups
Best Solar Generator: Goal Zero Yeti 1500x
Featured in our best solar generator article, the Goal Zero Yeti 1500x prepares you for home blackouts and off-grid travel with the ability to run tools, refrigerators, and keep all your devices charged.
Full product review: best solar generators
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery Capacity: 1516 Wh
Continuous Power Output: 2000 W
Surge Power: 3000 W
Best Use: Home backup, off-grid travel
|– Power multiple devices with 7 different port options
– Convenient carrying handles for portability
– Customizable energy storage system
– Easy-to-read LED display
|– May be too large for some people’s travel needs
Best Camp Accessory: White Duck Wood Carrier
While it isn’t necessary, the White Duck Wood Carrier is an affordable and convenient camp accessory that makes campfire wood collection a breeze.
|Specs
|Pros
|Cons
|Material: 21 oz. premium waxed industrial
strength cotton canvas
Dimensions: 39″ x 18″
Weight: 1.43 lbs
Best Use: To carry firewood, log, kindling,
twigs and barks
|– Durable materials
– Highly functional
– Affordable price
– Foldable, collapsible design
– Made from industrial-strength canvas
|– It could have a more comfortable
handle design
What to Consider When Buying Camping Gear
Having the right camping equipment is a big part of the camping experience. It can seem overwhelming to build a camp gear setup from zero. The good news is that you don’t need to buy everything at once, and you don’t need to buy everything new. Several used gear retailers offer better prices on gently used gear. Renting is also an option if you don’t want to invest in equipment just yet.
The type of camping gear you need depends on the camping you enjoy. If you’re searching for tips and gear lists online, you may notice that some lists seem to include everything and the kitchen sink to get outside. The truth is, you don’t need that much gear to enjoy camping, and once you have the essentials, you can start to add a few more things to make the experience more comfortable and personable.
Camping Essentials Checklist
As mentioned above, the type of camping you’re doing can influence the gear needed. For instance, many developed campgrounds have water fill-up stations and bathrooms available. For backpacking or boondocking, you may need to pack water or bring a filtration system to collect water as you go.
Camping Essentials
- Tent (+ footprint and stakes)
- Sleeping pad
- Sleeping bag
- Camping pillow
- Camp chairs
- Camp table (if no picnic table)
- Illumination (flashlights, lanterns, headlamp)
- Multi-tool
- Repair kit
- First aid kit
- Saw or axe
- Stove + fuel
- Cooking pots + pans
- Cooking and eating utensils
- Plates, bowls, cups, and mugs
- Cutting board + knives
- Cooler + ice
- Water container + bottles
- Water filter (if there is no access to potable water)
- Camp sink + dishwashing items
- Trash/recycling bags or bins
- Matches or lighter
Optional Camping Items
To some campers, these items might be essential. In any case, consider bringing these for a higher level of comfort while camping. Other equipment like sleeping bag liners are seasonally dependent, and navigation tools may be necessary for backpacking but not camping in a campground.
Optional Camping Items
- Firewood (bought or collected near camp)
- Hammock
- Sunshade or screen house
- Tablecloth + clips/tape
- Camp rug
- Clothesline
- Mallet for tent stakes
- Broom + dustpan
- Cots
- Sleeping bag liner
- Firestarter
- Dry bags, stuff sacks, or storage containers
- Solar and portable power
If you’re camping with dogs, don’t forget to bring equipment for them. For example, dogs benefit from sleeping on a pad; some breeds may need a sleeping bag or blanket to stay warm. Many campgrounds also require that dogs be on leashes, so setting up a runner in camp or having a long line to allow the dog to roam within camp may be necessary.
Although many of us may be camping on a lake to go fishing or in an area to hike, we may have downtime in camp. Depending on the activities you enjoy outdoors, consider what necessary gear-wise to do those things is.
Leisure Items
- Books or reading material
- Puzzle books
- Cards or board games
- Binoculars
- Field guides (plants, birds, stars, etc.)
- Journal
- Art supplies
- Games + toys
- Music player with headphones
- Guitar
Playing music while in camp should only be considered if you’re relatively isolated from other campers; otherwise, you may disturb their experience.
FAQ
Q: What are the big 3 for camping?
The big three for camping include your backpack, sleep system, and shelter. They’re called this because they are often the biggest and heaviest items necessary.
Q: What is the golden rule of camping?
The golden rule of camping, or any outdoor recreation, is to leave the area better than you found it. That generally means packing out everything you bring and picking up any trash you find along the way. Always follow leave no trace principles during camping ventures.
Q: How do I organize camping gear?
Having storage containers, bins, and bags to keep camping gear all in one place and make packing/unpacking a breeze is ideal. Our recommended storage container is the Yeti LoadOut GoBox, especially since it is waterproof and can be bear-proofed with locks. Still, other clear plastic containers work just as well for organizational purposes and come at a lower cost.
Q: Can I fly with camping gear?
Yes, you can fly with most camping gear. Any gear that could be considered a weapon needs to be in checked luggage. Camp stoves can also be packed into checked bags as long as they do not contain any fuel or fuel vapors. Always consult your airline’s restrictions and TSA packing guidelines to ensure you pack appropriately.
Q: How do I clean my camping gear?
Most camping gear items have specific cleaning needs, and consulting manufacturer guidelines for cleaning, care, and general maintenance is advised. Get more detailed information in our detailed guides on how to clean tents, wash backpacks, and flush water filters.
Best Camping Gear: Final Thoughts
The best camping gear is the gear that keeps you safe, dry and warm, and helps you enjoy y camping experience. Backpacking, car camping, RVing, spike camps, and overlanding all require some diversity in equipment, but several mainstays apply to all categories. If you’re just starting, it helps to get to know the type of camping you enjoy most so you can find the best camping gear for your specific needs. Having a friend or mentor that already has gear is a good way to see what may work for you. Renting camping equipment is also a great way to test out products if that’s available in the area you’re camping. Lastly, consider buying used gear. Many large retailers like REI, North Face, and Patagonia offer used gear at a discounted price
Why Trust Us
For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.