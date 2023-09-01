The 21 Best Labor Day Gun Deals This Weekend
Get a new shotgun, rifle, or handgun at a discounted price this weekend
There are so many great sales going on this holiday weekend—including some pretty awesome Labor Day gun deals. Whether you want a new handgun, rifle, or shotgun, Cabela’s has a bunch of top-rated firearms deeply discounted right now. You can save on some of our favorite brands, including Beretta, Benelli, Glock, and Browning.
Below are the best Labor Day gun deals to shop over the long weekend.
Handguns
- Ruger EC9s Semi-Auto Pistol for $259 (Save $20)
- Ruger Lite Rack LCP II .22 LR Semi-Auto Pistol for $329 (Save $40)
- Beretta APX-A1 Full-Size Optics Ready Pistol for $399 (Save $80)
- Ruger Max-9 Pistol with Red Dot Sight for $459 (Save $130)
- Glock 23 Gen5 40 S&W Semi-Auto Pistol for $539 (Save $30)
- Glock 19 Gen5 Semi-Auto Pistol for $540 (Save $29)
Rifles
- Henry Classic Lever-Action Rimfire Rifle for $349 (Save $20)
- Ruger 10/22 Carbine Semi-Auto Rimfire Rifle with Viridian Scope for $369 (Save $50)
- Savage Arms AXIS II XP TrueTimber VSX Bolt-Action Rifle for $449 (Save $50)
- Savage 110 Magpul Hunter Bolt-Action Rifle for $799 (Save $100)
- Browning X-Bolt Hell’s Canyon Speed Suppressor Ready Bolt-Action Rifle for $999 (Save $170)
Shotguns
- Savage Stevens 320 Pump-Action Shotgun for $249 (Save $80)
- Winchester SXP Black Shadow Pump-Action Shotgun for $299 (Save $50)
- Remington 870 Tactical Synthetic Pump-Action Shotgun for $429 (Save $20)
- Winchester SXP Extreme Defender FDE Tactical Pump-Action Shotgun for $469 (Save $100)
- CZ Teal Over/Under Shotgun for $659 (Save $190)
- Beretta A300 Outlander Semi-Auto Shotgun for $699 (Save $100)
- Benelli M2 Field Semi-Auto Shotgun for $1,199 (Save $100)
- Winchester Model 101 Ultimate Sporting Over/Under Shotgun for $1,399 (Save $220)
- Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 Realtree Max-5 Semi-Auto Shotgun for $1,699 (Save $200)
- Browning Citori Hunter Grade II Over/Under Shotgun for $1,799 (Save $300)