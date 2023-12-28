We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Patagonia has long been a respected brand in the outdoor apparel world. From their consistent quality to their pledge of sustainability—a Patagonia jacket holds the promise of a long-lasting piece of equipment. Whether you’re looking for a versatile mid-layer, a high-tech mountaineering jacket, or an outer shell—Patagonia makes something for every pursuit. But how do you know which jacket to choose? We took the time to test a range of Patagonia jackets to determine the best the brand has to offer. So before you become overwhelmed by all the choices, take a look at our roundup for the perfect windbreakers, fleeces, and shells.

Some of the testing lineup in our Patagonia jacket shootout. Lindsey Lapointe

Best Patagonia Jackets: Reviews and Recommendations

Best for Men: DAS Light Hoody

Purpose: Mid-layer puffer for hiking, climbing, skiing, and casual wear

Pros

Ultralight and packable

Weather resistant

Warm

Cons

Material is loud and crinkly

The DAS Light Hoody is self-described as a “belay jacket”. Belay jackets keep a stationary person warm and dry while simultaneously giving them the mobility and dexterity needed to belay a fellow climber. In addition, climbers need to conserve weight while hiking, and the DAS Hoody is an ultralight packable synthetic jacket, perfect for keeping warm and wicking moisture, all while still allowing for flexible movement. So it’s no surprise that this jacket attracts all forms of cold-weather outdoor lovers.

The DAS Hoody comes in Patagonia’s “regular fit”—fairly loose with lots of room to layer underneath. We tested it in 30-40-degree weather and found it to be extremely warm with the 65g of synthetic PlumaFill insulation. While the DWR finish keeps you fairly dry, it’s comforting to know it can also keep you warm even when wet. It’s perfect for summit snack breaks, cold weather fishing, skiing, and climbing. I found the fabric to be crinkly and loud, and while this isn’t a game changer for most, hunters and those observing wildlife might want to steer to a softer and quieter jacket (Nano-Air Hoody is perfect for this).

Best for Women: Nano-Air Hoody

Purpose: Mid-layer synthetic puffer for hiking, running, and casual wear

Pros

Soft

Breathable

Versatile for many activities

Cons

No interior pockets

This polyester mid-layer turned out to be an absolute favorite through the testing process. For starters, the Nano-Air is a full zip 60-gram synthetic hooded coat. Unlike Patagonia’s Micro and Nano puff, this light puffer has minimal hidden quilting, giving it a smooth look. The two zippered hand-warmer pockets, two chest pockets, and a roomy hood add to its simple, yet effective design. This jacket has a comfortable regular fit, and I found the length perfect to layer under a rain jacket and the fit loose enough for another layer underneath.

It’s made from an impressively soft polyester. In addition, while many synthetic technical mid-layers tend to be loud and crinkly with every move (I’m looking at you, DAS Light Hoody), the Nano-Air is as quiet as your favorite cotton t-shirt. In addition to comfort, this jacket excelled in its versatility. During testing, I wore it both as a warm outer layer on some 40-50 degree days, a mid-layer while summiting a winter peak, and even as a comfy home hoody on the couch. It is a medium-warm jacket with moderate weather resistance. While it excels at providing breathability during aerobic activity, it’s notable that it doesn’t fully block wind and is only rain-resistant to sprinkles and light moisture. Therefore, in harsh weather, it should be layered with a rain jacket or shell.

Best Budget: Houdini Jacket

Purpose: Windbreaker for hiking, running, and casual wear

Pros

Ultralight

Affordable

Effective against wind

Cons

No hand pockets

One of the best bargains in the Patagonia lineup of outerwear is the Houdini Jacket. This ultralight windbreaker weighs less than a plastic bag, yet stands out as an effective jacket to wind and light rain. We found the fit to be true to size, with plenty of length in the torso and arms. In addition, it’s roomy enough to put over a fleece. Its packable size made it the perfect outer layer to keep in the pack for a snack break on the trail, or those high winds at the summit of a hike.

As an ultralight jacket, its features are limited but effective. The sleeves are half-cinched to make a seal at the wrist. In addition, the base hem and hood cinch with a simple elastic. This was especially helpful in keeping wind out and the hood secured during high winds. The Houdini has one, card-sized chest pocket that doubles as a stuff sack. During testing, we found the Houdini to be an instant relief to wind on hiking breaks, but a poor breathable jacket for runs or extended high-intensity activity. As a rain layer, it worked moderately—blocking light rain with its DWR finish. With a price of around $109, the Houdini jacket is an affordable and worthwhile buy to keep as a packable outer layer for recreational activities.

Best Value: Granite Crest Rain Jacket

Purpose: Rain jacket for hiking, backpacking, and casual wear

Pros

Waterproof

Soft and flexible

Packable

Cons

For women: tight on hips

Patagonia’s Granite Crest Rain Jacket is one of the best rain jackets I’ve ever tested. And while it may not be the cheapest option, it unquestionably offers excellent value for money, making it my top pick for a reliable and versatile rain jacket. For starters, the Granite Crest comes in a regular fit, which includes enough looseness to layer with a fleece or light puffer jacket. I found the torso to be comfortably long to fit over a low-rise pant waist and the sleeve long enough to hang over a mid-layer sleeve.

Unlike typical rain jackets that often have a plastic and crinkly feel, the Granite Crest’s protective shell, made of recycled materials, excels with its softness and mobility. Built with three layers from shell to light jersey backer, this rain jacket can serve as both a technical outer layer for intense outdoor recreation, but also as a comfortable day-to-day jacket. The roomy adjustable hood, elastic cuffs, convenient pockets, and ventilating pit zippers add to the versatility of this rain jacket during intense activity in the rain.

Best Eco-Friendly: Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

Purpose: Mid-layer sweater for hiking, casual wear, and work

Pros

Comfortable

Eco-friendly

Versatile for both outdoor rec and casual wear

Cons

Heavy

Patagonia’s Better Sweater is a classic piece that belongs in your closet for its versatility. It’s a perfect mid-layer for a cool hike, sitting around the campfire, or simply going to the grocery store. The regular fit is slightly loose and can easily fit over a base layer. It features a minimalist design with a full zip style, zippered hand warmer pockets, and a zipper chest zip. What sets Better Sweater apart from competitors and similar products is its unwavering commitment to being eco-friendly and responsibly sourced. In addition to being made entirely from 100 percent recycled fleece that is made of blue sign-certified materials, it has been dyed with a low-impact process that saves energy and water.

Patagonia produces the Better Sweater in a Fair Trade Certified factory, which means workers receive premium wages for their labor. Lastly, this product is part of the 1 percent For The Planet Initiative, which means that 1 percent of its sales support grassroots environmental organizations worldwide. This commitment reflects Patagonia’s dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainability. The same dedication to eco-friendliness is evident in the attention to detail in the Better Sweater, which is a durable and long-lasting product and will have a place in your closet for a very long time.

Best Design: R1 TechFace Fitz Roy Trout Hoody

Purpose: Lightweight mid-layer for hiking, fishing, climbing, and casual wear

Pros

Soft

Stretch fabric perfect for high-activity

Weather-resistant to light rain and wind

Cons

Not very warm

The Patagonia R1 Techface Fitz Roy Trout Hoody is a light fleece. And while I’d technically call it a mid-layer, its thin fleece is about as warm as most of my base layers. It’s the perfect choice for high aerobic activity in cold weather, or perhaps just a light fleece for a cool summer evening. Whatever the use, it has proven to be comfortable and versatile. The Trout Hoody’s allure comes from the R1 TechFace fabric it is named after. This double-weave fabric is stretchy and soft, allowing free movement for high-mobility activities like rock climbing. Similarly, its slim cut keeps the layer close to the body without the worry of clothes catching on rocks or reels. The DWR-treated fabric is water-resistant. What’s more, the adjustable hood and laminated visor show that this fleece is meant to withstand some gnarly weather. Even more attention to detail was evident in the arm cuffs. From top to bottom, the design is clearly made for unobstructed movement for outdoor athletes and recreationalists. Our male tester noted that it was breathable and wicked sweat well during testing, yet felt soft and comfortable.

Best Rated: Micro Puff Hoody

Purpose: Mid-layer puffer for hiking, backpacking, skiing, and casual wear

Pros

Ultralight

Packable

Durable

Cons

Expensive

The Micro Puff Hoody is one of Patagonia’s top-rated jackets for good reasons. This mid-layer synthetic materials jacket is ultralight and packable, yet delivers an impressive amount of warmth, all while blocking rain and wind. Having owned my own Micro Puff Hoody for several years, I can attest to its reliability and comfort. This jacket has been my mid-layer (and sometimes outer layer) of choice through countless adventures—from camping and hiking to paddling. While it feels light and possibly flimsy, the ripstop Pertex Quantum shell has stood the test of time, surviving rugged terrain and unpredictable weather. Additionally, the soft cuff and edging material has not become pilled nor torn. The Micro Puff comes with two zippered hand warmer pockets as well as two large interior drop-in pockets. The left pocket doubles as a stuff sack, packing it down to easily bring as an emergency layer. While this versatile jacket can be used from skiing to fall hikes, it comes at a steep price. That said, if you value one of the best warmth-to-weight ratios and a packable bundle, it is worth the price of admission.

Best Splurge: Storm Shift Jacket

Specs

Pros

Weather resistant

Soft interior lining

Convenient pockets, drawcords, powder skirt, and ventilation zips

Cons

Expensive

Patagonia’s Storm Shift Jacket is well-designed for a resort skier who wants the best. This durable and innovative ski shell screams quality from the first time you touch it. It has a durable, abrasion-resistant polyester with a Gore-Tex membrane, which not only provides protection against wet snow, but also is able to handle carrying skis on my shoulders without tearing. A lightweight zig/zag patterned fleece liner runs from the neck to the waste, and the sleeves are lined with breathable polyester. This gives the feel of a thick, waterproof rain shell with a lightweight comfort liner. I found this piece to have a fairly loose, yet comfortable fit, which made it easy to layer underneath.

The thoughtful design continues into the features of the jacket. I appreciated the water-tight pockets, pit zips for venting heat, and helmet-compatible hood. This jacket also has a strategically placed powder skirt in order to cinch the jacket at the waste from within. Lastly, the Storm Shift has a concealed Recco reflector. This small battery-free transponder can be used by mountain rescue in the event of an avalanche.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Patagonia Jacket

Patagonia is known for its commitment to quality, durability, and environmental sustainability. It is often the choice of gear for hikers, backpackers, skiers, campers, fly anglers, and other outdoor recreationists. Here are some factors to consider before buying your next piece of gear:

Purpose and Use

Patagonia jackets are usually categorized by their intended purpose. Some examples are snow shells, fleece mid-layers, puffy coats, rain jackets, and windbreakers. New shoppers often get overwhelmed by the selection and choose a jacket that doesn’t match their intended activity. For example, taking a snazzy softshell on a ski hill could leave you wet and cold. Instead, do your research and choose a Patagonia jacket that matches your activity.

Materials and Insulation

Patagonia offers a wide range of materials and insulation. Note the differences in various products and choose materials that match the weather conditions you’re likely to meet. For example, down insulation packs down small and has the best warmth-to-weight ratio, while synthetic insulation continues to stay warm when wet.

Fit

If it doesn’t fit right, you’ll never wear it. Patagonia jackets come in a “regular” fit and a “slim” fit. The regular is a looser style jacket, while the slim fit holds tight to the body. In the end, the best jacket fits comfortably. Pay special attention to arm length, hood coverage, and mobility of arms and torso when zipped in.

Layering Capability

Jacket systems work best when they can be layered for more intense weather. If you plan on using the jacket as a layering piece, make sure it’s compatible with the other jackets you may need to wear under or over it. It may be necessary to size up in order to accommodate more layers.

Special Feature

Many of Patagonia’s jackets are made for specific outdoor recreationalists, including anglers, climbers, and/or runners. If you fall into this category, make sure your new jacket is a good match. Ask yourself if the pockets will be accessible over a climbing harness, will the hood go over a helmet, and is there a place to stash my keys, snacks, or ID when I’m on the trail.

FAQs

Q: Are Patagonia jackets long lasting? Patagonia jackets are renowned for their durability and longevity. The brand places a strong emphasis on quality materials and craftsmanship. Patagonia is also committed to sustainability. All the jackets we tested had a tag that encouraged wearers to repair, reuse, or recycle their product through wornwear.com if it becomes damaged. My experience with Patagonia jackets over the years has verified the longevity of their products. Q: Are Patagonia jackets warm enough for winter? Patagonia jackets are an excellent choice for winter. The brand offers a range of insulated and cold-weather-specific jackets designed to provide ultimate warmth and protection from harsh winter conditions. From down-filled options like the Down Sweater for warmth to protective winter shells like the Storm Shift, Patagonia prioritizes warmth and protection without compromising comfort or mobility. Q: Can you put Patagonia jackets in the dryer? Patagonia recommends line drying your jackets whenever possible, emphasizing the benefits of energy savings and reduced environmental impact. However, for many fleeces and other breathable jackets, using a dryer in a medium/warm setting is fine. In addition, drying raincoats in a dryer on medium helps renew the DWR/water-repellent finish. For down jackets, Patagonia suggests keeping the dryer on low heat and adding dryer balls or tennis balls to aid in retaining the downs loft.

Best Patagonia Jackets: Final Thoughts

Whether you are seeking top-tier performance, eco-conscious designs, or versatile outdoor layers, you can find it with Patagonia. The brand’s craftsmanship, innovation, and commitment to a sustainable future are part of the reason their jackets are so popular.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.