Published Sep 20, 2023

Rangefinder binoculars are just what they sound like: a rangefinder and binoculars combined into one piece of gear. Not only are they just plain cool, they also save you weight and room in your hunting pack—which is important if yours is as bogged down with gear as mine. No matter where or what you’re hunting, rangefinding binos can help you accurately gauge the distance to landmarks or animals (a.k.a. potential targets).

Top optics brands like Vortex, Bushnell, and Leupold have all come out with their own models, each with unique features and capabilities. To help you choose a good pair of glass with solid ranging performance, we’ve reviewed the best rangefinding binoculars available.

How We Picked the Best Rangefinder Binoculars

We started by reaching out to leading optic manufacturers—like Swarovski, Vortex, and Leupold—to research each brand’s rangefinding binoculars. We considered the quality of both the glass and the ranging capabilities that went into each model. From maximum range to field of view to overall clarity to size, we reviewed a wide range of specs to find options that work well for a variety of pursuits at multiple price points.

We had a lot of fun testing out the Vortex Fury rangefinder binoculars for this story. Amanda Oliver

We were able to get our hands on one pair for testing (the Vortex Fury HD 5000). Aside from that, we relied on our decades of experience using rangefinders and binoculars in the field along with the recommendations of our hunting and shooting colleagues to help us narrow down the list of must-have features.

Best Rangefinder Binoculars: Reviews and Recommendations

Specs

Magnification : 10x

: 10x Objective Lens Diameter : 42 mm

: 42 mm Weight : 32.6 ounces

: 32.6 ounces Maximum Range : 2,200 yards

: 2,200 yards Field of View at 1,000 Yards: 359 feet

Pros

Superior clarity and resolution

Excellent low-light performance

Tracking assistant and ballistics data

Cons

Expensive

Bulkier

The powerful Swarovski El Range 10×42 rangefinding binos live up to Swarovski’s reputation for long-lasting quality performance. Swarovision technology provides a generous field of view for spotting game on the move, while the multi-coated lenses ensure a clear crisp picture in any conditions. We’re big fans of the impressive low-light performance that makes these binos outperform all others any time of day.

The Swarovski rangefinder binoculars provide almost instant readings with the press of a button. Swarovski

The rangefinding function calculates distance in under half a second for accuracy within a yard. When paired with Swarovski’s mobile app, you can configure the El Range to your personalized ballistics data and help you track game from where you fired the shot. Setting adjustments are simple with the intuitive menu, and all of the functions are user-friendly. While the build is a bit bulky and you’ll certainly pay for the high-end glass, you won’t find a better pair of rangefinder binoculars than the Swarovski El Range.

Best for Hunting: Vortex Fury HD 5000

Best for Hunting SEE IT

Specs

Magnification : 10x

: 10x Objective Lens Diameter : 42 mm

: 42 mm Weight : 32.3 ounces

: 32.3 ounces Maximum Range : 5,000 yards

: 5,000 yards Field of View at 1,000 Yards: 321.6 feet

Pros

Can range reflective surfaces up to 5,000 yards

Ergonomic shape with rubber coating

Comes with a carrying case and Vortex VIP lifetime warranty

Very sturdy and durable

Cons

Ranging button isn’t the easiest to press with your fingers

Eye cups could use some improvement

With three different ranging modes, the Vortex Fury HD can range reflective surfaces up to an astounding 5,000 yards and deer-size targets up to 1,600 yards for fast readouts. The one-handed controls mean you don’t have to drop everything to get an accurate distance, although we found the ranging button hard to find by feel on occasion. The ergonomic design is finished with rubber armor for added comfort and impact resistance.

Right out of the box, we immediately liked how the rangefinder binoculars felt in our hands. They’re streamlined yet sturdy—we could tell these would withstand getting jostled around in a pack. I also found them very comfortable to hold and operate with just one hand, which is necessary when you’re also juggling other gear plus your bow or rifle.

We liked how comfortable the Vortex Fury HD binos were to hold and how easy they were to grip. Amanda Oliver

The rangefinding binos feature XR anti-reflective and Armortek lens coatings as well as nitrogen-purged weatherproofing. During testing, the Fury HDs gave us a crystal clear view of our target, even when we were shooting in rainy and low-light conditions. The field of view is impressive, as well. They were incredibly easy to adjust and sharpen, and the display is crisp and bright while you’re looking through the binos. I love how quickly the distance is calculated—you aren’t waiting around for the rangefinding technology to measure how far away your target is. Most importantly, the Vortex rangefinder binoculars are very accurate. They gave us the same reading time and time again when pointed at the same foam target some 50 yards away.

Bonus: If you ever have any problem with your Fury HD 5000—which comes with a GlassPak bino harness—Vortex has the best lifetime warranty in the business.

Best Budget: Bushnell Fusion X

Specs

Magnification : 10x

: 10x Objective Lens Diameter : 42 mm

: 42 mm Weight : 35 ounces

: 35 ounces Maximum Range : 1,760 yards

: 1,760 yards Field of View at 1,000 Yards: 305 feet

Pros

ActivSync display technology

Archery and rifle modes

Durable weatherproof construction

Cons

Clarity isn’t as good as higher-end options

Maximum range is lowest on our list

The Bushnell Fusion X adds rangefinding functionality to the brand’s OG binoculars at a price that’s still lower than many standard binos. The distinct archery and rifle modes provide data tailored to your hunt, while the ActivSync Reticle Technology automatically adjusts the display color based on the background for maximum contrast and visibility. Although you won’t get the same elite clarity you’d find with more expensive models, Bushnell’s high-definition optical system still offers solid performance. It also has angle range compensation (ARC) technology that helps you account for inclines and declines while shooting

The Bushnell rangefinder binoculars are rugged enough to really take a beating out in the field. Bushnell

The tactile layout allows you to use controls without taking your hunting gloves off and keeps buttons far enough apart to prevent you from pushing the wrong one by accident. The Fusion X has a high IPX7 rating for weather resistance and features an EXO Barrier lens coating that repels oil, fog, dust, and water. The binos are also backed by Bushnell’s lifetime warranty.

Best with Ballistic Calculator: Leica Geovid Pro 10×42

Best with Ballistic Calculator SEE IT

Specs

Magnification : 10x

: 10x Objective Lens Diameter : 42 mm

: 42 mm Weight : 34.2 ounces

: 34.2 ounces Maximum Range : 3,200 yards

: 3,200 yards Field of View at 1,000 Yards: 342 feet

Pros

Pre-installed Applied Ballistics Software

Perform well in rain and don’t fog

Both ranging and magnification functions are top-tier

Cons

More expensive

Functionality is not as user-friendly

While other binos sacrifice some glass quality for great rangefinding functionality, the Leica Geovid Pro binoculars manage to offer the best of both worlds. They deliver precise ranges up to 3,200 yards in just 0.3 seconds as well as maximum light transmission and contrast via the Perger-Porro prism system. The exterior is waterproof up to 5 meters, so you can use them rain or shine or as a pair of marine binoculars.

But what truly sets these rangefinding binos apart are the built-in ballistic features. Integrated sensors provide precise readings on air pressure, temperature, and angle for real-time calculations with the pre-installed applied ballistics software. And with the Bluetooth connectivity, you can make quick adjustments via the Leica ballistics app. The Leica Geovid Pros come with a 30-year warranty.

Best for Bowhunting: Leupold BX-4 Range HD

Best for Bowhunting SEE IT

Specs

Magnification : 10x

: 10x Objective Lens Diameter : 42 mm

: 42 mm Weight : 39 ounces

: 39 ounces Maximum Range : 2,600 yards

: 2,600 yards Field of View at 1,000 Yards: 334 feet

Pros

Three fast-calculating modes

User-friendly with easy-to-use controls

Solid low-light performance

Cons

Heavier than other options

Doesn’t have Bluetooth capability or a connected app

Equipped with a bow mode that calculates angle-compensated ranges in a fraction of a second and a 12-yard minimum range, the Leupold BX-4 Range HD are the best rangefinder binoculars for bowhunting. Although, with two other modes, they’re just as great for gun seasons, too. The LOS (line of sight) mode is ideal for flat and level terrain, while the TBR (true ballistic range) is better for more complicated shots in uneven country. With a streamlined design and programmable power button, they’re quick and simple to use for both left- and right-handed shooters.

Waterproof and fog-proof, these binos are built to withstand extreme weather from -40 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. They offer excellent performance even in low-light conditions and the bright red range readouts are visible at any time of day. Finished with a scratch- and smudge-resistant lens coating, these rangefinding binoculars are guaranteed for life.

Specs

Magnification : 10x

: 10x Objective Lens Diameter : 32 mm

: 32 mm Weight : 26.1 ounces

: 26.1 ounces Maximum Range : 6,000 yards

: 6,000 yards Field of View at 1,000 Yards: Unavailable

Pros

Lightweight and compact construction

Can range reflective surfaces up to 6,000 yards

BDX 2.0 Bluetooth Technology

Cons

Slight blue tint to glass

Clarity isn’t the best

While some rangefinding binoculars can be bulky and heavy thanks to the added functionality, the Sig Sauer KILO6K-HD are anything but. Weighing just 26 ounces, they’re lightweight and streamlined, which means they can comfortably hang around your neck without weighing you down. Plus, they’re easy to handle.

They can range reflective surfaces up to 6,000 yards and deer-size targets up to 2,500 yards, thanks to the LightWave DSP engine. Onboard environmental sensors provide real-time ballistic calculations. You can even pair them with thermal scopes via the BDX 2.0 Bluetooth technology. The edge clarity could be a little better; however, the lenses feature an anti-reflection SpectraCoat and abrasion-resistant LensArmor for better viewing and protection. If you’re a hunter who wants to trim weight from your hunting pack, there’s no denying the Sig Sauer KILO6K-HD Compact is an excellent choice.

What to Consider When Choosing Rangefinder Binoculars

Size & Weight

Keep in mind that while you’re cutting one piece of gear from your pack, you’re combining two optics into one. So rangefinding binos will average a few ounces heavier than standard binoculars. That’s not to say there aren’t lightweight and compact options out there, however. Look for a pair that isn’t overly heavy or bulky. And if you have a favorite binocular harness—like the KUIU Pro Bino Harness—check the dimensions so you can be sure your new binos will fit.

Glass Quality

Don’t just settle for a bargain when it comes to glass—look for quality. Consider specs such as field of view and read reviews to see what other users think about the clarity. Search for well-built weatherproof binos with lens coatings that prevent glares and scratches. Solid rangefinding binoculars should also come with a good warranty.

Rangefinding Performance

Some models can range deer at thousands of yards, while others can only pick up reflective surfaces at that same distance. Find one that offers the maximum range you need and provides precise readings in precipitation and low-light conditions.

Hunting Pursuit

Are you usually arrowing whitetails at 25 yards in thick woods or taking long-distance shots at pronghorns in open country with a rifle? Is a lightweight construction most important as you log miles or would you rather have some added functionality that adds ounces? Consider how you plan to use your rangefinder binoculars and what specs or features are non-negotiable.

Additional Features

Do you need ballistic data for your long-range shots? Or maybe you want to be able to switch to archery mode when you’re bowhunting. From Bluetooth capability for connecting to an app to tracking tools to help you find a downed animal, you can find some incredible features for specific uses.

FAQs

Q: How much do rangefinder binoculars cost? Just like standard binoculars, rangefinder binos are available at a variety of price points, from budget models that cost just a couple hundred bucks to high-end models that retail for several thousand. You can find a solid pair for under $1,000 but expect to pay a few times that for high-end options. Q: Are rangefinder binoculars better than separate optics? Rangefinder binoculars combine a rangefinder and binoculars so you can eliminate one piece of gear from your pack. You might sacrifice a little bit in terms of performance for each optic, but generally, rangefinding binos still offer excellent ranging and glassing functionality. Q: What are the best rangefinder binoculars for hunting? The best rangefinding binoculars will depend on the terrain and the type of hunting. If you’ll be taking long-range shots in flat open country, you should choose a pair that can range long distances and provide ballistic data. If you’ll be taking shots with your compound bow at steep angles, you should look for a compact model that offers an angle-compensating archery mode.

Best Rangefinder Binoculars: Final Thoughts

The best rangefinder binoculars bring the best of both worlds for a versatile optic that helps you zero in on your next target. If you’re searching for a pair to add to your hunting arsenal, any of the binos on this list are a great choice. However, our favorite overall is the Swarovski El Range for its incredible clarity and our top pick for hunting is the Vortex Fury HD 5000 for its impressive technology and ergonomic design.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.