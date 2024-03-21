The 33 Best Deals on Turkey Hunting Gear Right Now
Get up to 40% off turkey calls, vests, decoys, blinds, and more just in time for the season
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Depending on where you live (or where you hunt), turkey season is either already underway or about to begin. So it’s the perfect time to take stock of your hunting gear and decide what you need or want to upgrade for the 2024 season. Whether you’re in search of a new turkey vest, a better box call, or the perfect blind, we’ve rounded up all the best deals on turkey hunting gear going on right now.
Some of our favorite finds include $45 off the popular LaCrosse Alphaburly Pro boots (some of the best, in our opinion) and a roomy Cabela’s ground blind for under $100. And Primos turkey calls—including box, mouth, and slate calls—are deeply discounted, starting at just $12. Plus, find a bunch of great turkey decoys on sale.
These prices won’t last, so shop sooner rather than later. After all, you want to be prepared for your first trip out into the woods this year.
Best Turkey Hunting Deals
Turkey Calls
- Primos Hunting Ol’ Betsy Slate Call for $12 (Save $4)
- H.S. Strut Cookie Cutt’R Tracer Lid Pot Call for $15 (Save $5)
- Quaker Boy The Box Turkey Box Call for $15 (Save $8)
- Primos Hunting The Gobbler Turkey Shaker Call for $15 (Save $5)
- Foxpro Crooked Spur Mouth Call Combo (3-Pack) for $16 (Save $9)
- H.S. Strut Super Strut Combo Kit for $21 (Save $14)
- Primos Hunting Rare Breed Slate Turkey Pot Call for $30 (Save $6)
- Primos Hunting Hook-Up Magnetic Turkey Box Call for $49 (Save $20)
- Primos Tall Timber Gabriel Box Turkey Call for $72 (Save $19)
Blinds
- Ameristep Throwdown Ground Turkey Hunting Blind for $25 (Save $15)
- Rhino Blinds R75 2-Person Hunting Ground Blind for $55 (Save $30)
- Ameristep Care Taker Kick Out Pop-Up Ground Blind for $84 (Save $25)
- Cabela’s The ZonZ Hub Blind for $99 (Save $30)
- Muddy Infinity 3 Ground Blind for $249 (Save $30)
- Primos Double Bull SurroundView Double Wide Ground Blind for $499 (Save $50)
Decoys
- Flextone Thunder Chick Feeder Hen Turkey Decoy for $34 (Save $10)
- Flextone Thunder Creeper Tom Turkey Decoy for $49 (Save $10)
- Higdon Outdoors The Girls Hard Body Turkey Decoy Combo for $94 (Save $35)
- Primos Gobbstopper Strutter Turkey Decoy for $99 (Save $55)
- Avian-X LCD Strutter Collapsible Turkey Decoy for $129 (Save $30)
Chokes
- Cabela’s Turkey Choke Tube for $39 (Save $10)
- Carlson’s TSS Turkey Choke Tube for $52 (Save $9)
- Carlson’s Long Beard XR Turkey Choke Tube for $61 (Save $9)
Turkey Vests and Apparel
- RedHead Quarter-Zip Tech Hoodie for $29 (Save $10)
- Cabela’s Performance Lightweight Pants for $51 (Save $18)
- RedHead Bucklick Creek Turkey Lounger Vest for $79 (Save $20)
- Scheels Outfitters Turkey Vest for $79 (Save $20)
- Knight & Hale Run-N-Gun 200 Turkey Vest Frame for $84 (Save $16)
- Sitka Equinox Guard Pants for $199 (Save $50)