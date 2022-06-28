Written By Tony Carrick Published Jun 28, 2022 10:33 AM

Millions of Americans have flat feet, and finding work boots for flat feet is one of the top concerns when it comes to working footwear. You can always find boots that cater to those with high arches by providing beefy arch supports in the insole. But while those may help some, these inserts are painful to those with flat feet who don’t require such aggressive arch support. Those with flat feet also tend to have wider feet that are constricted by narrower footwear designed for those with arches.

These factors can make finding good work boots for flat feet a challenge. We’ve compiled a list of some of the top work boots for flat feet. These boots are designed to provide comfort to the soles of the feet with cushioned footbeds and bouncy midsoles. They also feature roomier toe boxes that suit the typically wider feet of those with flat feet. If you have flat feet and are looking for a pair of replacement work boots then read on.

Things to Consider Before Buying Work Boots for Flat Feet

Comfort

Many of the same features that make work boots comfortable apply to all feet. Midsoles that come packed with high density foam or even air pockets will provide shock absorption and rebound. These beefy midsoles will help with those with flat feet, just as they provide relief from leg fatigue and sore feet for those with high arches and other foot types. The biggest difference for those with flat feet are the insoles. Many boots focus on those with high arches by providing thick arch supports that cause pain and suffering to those with flat feet. When looking at insoles for flat feet, you should be looking for minimal arch support. Instead, buy boots that focus on providing cushioning that conforms to the foot with high density foam and gel. Less structured, and more pillowy.

Protection

Work Boots are made for … work—environments that typically involve heavy machinery, heavy crates or boxes, and take place in environments with either muddy or rocky conditions or unforgiving concrete floors. First and foremost a work boot needs to protect your feet. Most, but not all, work boots have steel toe caps to protect toes from cushing injuries. Work boots also have high shafts to provide support that minimizes the risk of a turned ankle, as well as non-stick coatings on the outsoles to prevent slips and falls on smooth surfaces. Think about the environment you work in and prioritize features that meet your needs.

Durability

Work boots see 9 to 5 use every weekday, so expect them to take a beating. They’re arguably the most important, hard working item you have, so unless you want to replace your boot every six months, investing in a pair that’s well made is crucial. Look for work boots with genuine leather uppers and rubber soles. Look for high density foam in the midsole and footbed, which won’t compress as easily as other materials. While cement construction between the outsole and uppers is okay, welted construction is better, ensuring the outsole won’t pull away from the upper over time.

Why It Made The Cut

Timberland deftly marries all the critical safety elements of a work boot with a comfort system that suits flat feet.

Key Features

Sizes: 5 – 17

5 – 17 Material: Genuine Leather and Rubber Sole

Genuine Leather and Rubber Sole Safety Toe: Steel

Pros

Comfort system ideal for flat feet

Ample ankle support

Roomy toe box

Cons

Cement construction may not last as long

The key to making comfortable work boots for flat feet is including elements that make the boot comfortable enough to wear all day while still providing protection from injury. The Titan safety toe work boot from Timberland does a nice job of checking both boxes. In terms of comfort, the booths incorporate what Timberland calls its PowerFit comfort system, which uses a wider toe cap to provide more flexibility while kneeling or walking. Those with flat feet will also like the high density foam footbed which doesn’t compress, providing needed support for comfort. Timberland also uses a lower profile tongue in its boots, which reduces bulk to allow for better freedom of movement.

As for safety, the steel toe cap protects from crush injuries, while a padded extended boot shaft provides additional support for the foot and increased coverage for more protection. The lug sole has a slip-resistant treatment to improve traction on smooth surfaces, such as a loading dock or warehouse floor. There’s also an antimicrobial mesh liner in the booth that wicks moisture away from the feet while warding off odors.

Why It Made The Cut

These affordably priced boots feature quality construction that includes a welted seam.

Key Features

Sizes: 7 – 14

7 – 14 Material: Genuine Leather and Rubber Sole

Genuine Leather and Rubber Sole Safety Toe: Steel Cap

Pros

Affordably priced

Lack of support ideal for flat feet

Welted seam construction for durability

Cons

Tread not suitable for rugged outdoor conditions

The Buccaneer Work Boot from Wolverine successfully marries durable construction methods with an insole and outsole that provide comfort for the flat footed. The outsole consists of soft and flexible genuine leather with a mid-ankle shaft that provides support and protection while still allowing for freedom of movement. A steel cap protects the toes, and waterproof leather makes them suitable for the outdoorsman in a pinch. Although, the smooth lug outsole makes these boots much better suited for indoor use to smooth terrain.

Wolverine provides comfort for those with flat feet both in the insole and outsole of the Buccaneer. The outsole has individual compression pads that not only absorb shock as you’re walking, but also create bounce that returns energy, helping to ward off leg fatigue. Inside is a foam footbed that provides cushioning with less pronounced arch support that suits those who have low or no arches.

These boots are also made to last. While other boots use cement construction that can eventually fail, causing the the outsole to separate from the boot, this pair uses a contoured welt that creates a tight connection between upper and outsole while still allowing enough flexibility needed for walking and kneeling.

Why It Made The Cut

A rugged sole and waterproof membrane make these boots ideal for job’s that take you outdoors.

Key Features

Sizes: 8 – 13

8 – 13 Material: Oiled Leather and Rubber Sole

Oiled Leather and Rubber Sole Safety Toe: No

Pros

Heavy tread for outdoor conditions

Plenty of ankle support

Flatter insole for flat feet

Cons

Tread not ideal for smooth indoor surfaces

Outdoor work requires a waterproof boot with a tread that can handle rugged conditions. While there are plenty of work boots that fill that bill, it can be a challenge for those with flat feet to find a pair that checks those boxes while still being comfortable to wear for eight plus hours a day. This pair from Carhartt does.

An outsole with heavier tread might not be ideal for smooth indoor work surfaces, but it provides the traction necessary for loose gravel, mud or other rougher conditions. The upper consists of oiled leather with a waterproof membrane inside the boot, protecting your feet from the elements while still allowing water vapor from your sweaty feet to escape. A tall 6-inch arch provides the ankle support needed for walking over uneven or unstable terrain.

Inside, the boot suits flat feet nicely. The insole doesn’t have the aggressive arch support found on so many other boots that is painful to those with flat feet. Instead it goes with a cushioned high-density foam footbed that provides the necessary padding to keep the soles of the feet from getting sore. The midsoles add to that comfort with high-density foam that absorbs shocks while putting a little bounce in your step that eases leg fatigue.

Best for Concrete: Thorogood Men’s American Heritage Moc Toe Work Boot

Best for Concrete Check Price

Why It Made The Cut

This wedge style boot’s sole distributes pressure across the entire foot, which is ideal for those with flat feet.

Key Features

Sizes: 5 – 15

5 – 15 Material: Genuine Leather and Rubber Sole

Genuine Leather and Rubber Sole Safety Toe: No

Pros

Wedge style sole suits flat feet

Great traction on smooth surfaces

Shock absorbing cushioned insole

Cons

No safety toe

With its wedge sole, the American Heritage Moc Toe from premium boot maker Thorogood are an ideal choice for flat feet. Unlike a lug sole, which forces the heel and ball of the foot to shoulder the lion’s share of your body weight, a wedge style work boot has an outer sole that has more contact surface area with the ground. This spreads pressure throughout the foot, making it ideal for those with flat feet. The flat sole has the added advantage of creating more traction while walking on smooth surfaces, such as concrete.

Inside the shoe is a high density foam footbed that absorbs shock by cushioning the foot. A mock toe, typically found on wedge boots, provides added flexibility when walking and kneeling.

Thorogoods are some of the most expensive work boots on the market; however, they typically outlast other work boots for flat feet due to the quality of their construction techniques and materials. The upper consists of full grain leather and the outer sole is attached using a Goodyear welt, ensuring the boots hold up for a long time.

Best Steel Toe Check Price

Why It Made The Cut

A roomy toe box and plenty of cushioning in the footbed make this pari the ideal steel toe boot for those with flat feet.

Key Features

Sizes: 7 – 14

7 – 14 Material: Genuine Leather and Rubber Sole

Genuine Leather and Rubber Sole Safety Toe: Yes

Pros

Roomy toe box

High density foam and gel footbed

Insulated for cold weather use

Cons

Steel toe boots can be notoriously hard on those with flat feet as they tend to have smaller toe boxes that constrict the foot. This work boot from Cat is an exception thanks to its ERGO comfort system, which gives you enough room to wiggle your toes while also providing plenty of cushioning for the soles of the feet. The boot features a removable high density foam and gel insert that provides shock absorption, and a 6-inch shaft provides plenty of ankle support and additional protection.

The boots are also well-suited for outdoor use. They’re insulated with 200g of Thinsulate for working in colder temperatures. The leather upper and the nylon mesh lining of the boot creates a waterproof barrier while allowing for water vapor from sweat to escape. The outsole is rugged enough to handle outdoor use but also includes a slip-resistant treatment on the outsoles that makes them suitable boots for working smooth factory floors.

How I Made My Picks

For a workboot to be comfortable for those with flat feet it must have certain design features. In addition to comfort, a good work boot should also offer ample protection of the wearer’s feet. I kept the following factors in mind when determining what boots to choose for this guide:

Comfort : A good work boot for flat feet should have ample cushioning in the footbed with little or no arch support. I also chose boots that provide good shock absorption with air pockets or high density foam in the midsole.

: A good work boot for flat feet should have ample cushioning in the footbed with little or no arch support. I also chose boots that provide good shock absorption with air pockets or high density foam in the midsole. Safety: As with any other type of work boot, the boot should protect the feet. I included steel toe boots along with boots that have tall shafts that can help prevent injury.

As with any other type of work boot, the boot should protect the feet. I included steel toe boots along with boots that have tall shafts that can help prevent injury. Durability: Work boots should be able to endure daily use, so I limited my selection to those made from genuine leather that use sound construction methods, such as welted seams and thick rubber soles.

FAQs

Q: How much do work boots for flat feet cost? Works boots for flat feet are about the same in price as work boots in general. Expect to pay between $130 to $250 for a good set of workboots. While there are cheaper options, cheap workboots generally don’t provide the comfort or support a work boot requires nor will they hold up for very long. Q: Are wide boots better for flat feet? A wide boot is generally better for people with flat feet as they allow the foot and toes to spread out. People with flat feet should avoid boots that narrow at the front or have high arch support as this will cause discomfort. Q: Can you wear normal work boots if you have flat feet? You can wear standard work boots if you have flat feet. However, it’s important to make sure the design of the boot is right. Boots that are too narrow or have high arch support aren’t well suited for those with flat feet, and they will be less comfortable for you than wider boots with less arch support. Q: What size should workers with flat feet get? While workers should not go up or down a shoe size if they have flat feet, they may want to consider shoes that have width sizes. Some boots have regular and wide versions to go along with the boot size. Those with flat feet will generally benefit from a wider boot, since it won’t constrict the foot or toes as much as a standard boot width.

Final Thoughts

How well a boot fits someone with flat feet is largely dependent on the design of the boots insole as well as the roominess of its opening. With a comfort system that provides a wider toe cap, greater flexibility and ample cushioning, the Timberland PRO Men’s Titan Safety-Toe Work Boot is ideal for workers with flat feet. Those looking for a good outdoor safety boot should consider the Carhartt Men’s Work Boots, with its heavy tread and waterproof construction.