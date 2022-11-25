We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday is a great time to buy air guns, as many top brands are on sale. Whether you want an air pistol, air rifle, or air shotgun, you’ll find them all at killer discounts right now. If you’re looking to get in on the trend—or if you’re a veteran air gun enthusiast—we’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday air gun deals below.

Sitewide Sales

Airgun Depot : Get 11% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders of $129 or more.

: Get 11% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders of $129 or more. Cabela’s: Save up to $30 on air guns during the Cabela’s Black Friday sale.

Air Pistols

Air Rifles