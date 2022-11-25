Best Black Friday Camping Deals of 2022
Prep for your next outdoor adventure with these awesome sales
Amazon, Backcountry, and other well-known outdoor retailers are all running their best deals for a few select days during their Black Friday sales. Invest in some new camping gear for your upcoming trips, or get a jump on holiday gifts for the adventurers on your shopping list. Organized by type of gear, we found the best Black Friday camping deals on outdoor equipment including tents, camp stoves, and hiking backpacks. Check back for updates throughout the day, so you don’t miss the deal you’re looking to buy.
Camping Stove Deals
- Coleman Gas Camping Grill/Stove | Tabletop Propane 2 in 1 Grill/Stove for $66.89 (save $68.10)
- Coleman Gas Stove | Portable Bottletop Propane Camp Stove with Adjustable Burner for $23.70 (save $16.29)
- Coleman Classic Backpacking Stove—1 Burner Backpacking Stove for $17.12 (save $12.87)
- Coleman PowerPack Propane Stove, Single Burner for $35.63 (save $24.36)
- Coleman Triton+—2 Burner Propane Gas Camping Stove for $66.81 (save $43.18)
- Coleman Classic Camping Stove—3 Burner Camping Stove for $104.29 (save $65.70)
- Coleman Camping Stove—Fold N Go Propane Camping Stove for $84.91 (save $50.08)
Camp Kitchen Deals
- Primus Moja Stove for $143.96 (save $35.99)
- Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill for $279.96 (save $69.99)
- BioLite CampStove Complete Kit for $187.46 (save $62.49)
- BioLite FirePit + for $224.96 (save $74.99)
- MSR PocketRocket Stove Kit for $82.39 (save $27.56)
- MSR WindPro II Stove for $89.96 (save $29.99)
- MSR XGK EX Multi-Fuel Stove for $143.39 (save $47.56)
- MSR WhisperLite International Multi-Fuel Stove for $97.39 (save $32.56)
- MSR WindBurner Stove System for $127.39 (save $42.56)
- MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove for $37.39 (save $12.56)
Tent Deals
- Bass Pro Shops 10-Person Cabin Tent for $149.98 (save $110)
- Coleman Blue Springs 8-Person Family Tent for $189.98 (save $30)
- Coleman Juniper Lake Instant Dome Tent with Annex, 4-Person for $$87.21 (save $82.78)
- Marmot Midpines 4-Person Tent for $261.48 (save $22.02)
- Marmot Crane Creek 2-Person Backpacking and Camping Tent for $97.17 (save $70.84)
- Marmot Crane Creek 3-Person Backpacking and Camping Tent for $148.99 (save $69.41)
- Marmot Mantis Plus Tent: 3-Person 3-Season for $89.93 (save $167.02)
- Marmot Limelight Tent: 2-Person 3-Season for $209.26 (save $89.69)
- Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent, Green for $33.58 (save $26.41)
- Coleman Hooligan 3-Person Backpacking Tent for $69.99 (save $30)
- Coleman 8-Person Tent for Camping | Red Canyon Car Camping Tent for $106.40 (save $113.59)
- Coleman Sundome Camping Tent—4-Person Camping Tent for $64.96 (save $35.03)
- Coleman 6-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room for $95.19 (save $134.80)
- Coleman Montana 6-Person Tent for $79.84 (save $90.15)
- Coleman WeatherMaster 6-Person Tent with Screen Room for $160.99 (save $219)
- Coleman Hooligan™ 2-Person Tent for $40.79 (save $49.20)
- Coleman Juniper Lake Instant Dome Tent with Annex for $87.21 (save $82.78)
- Stoic Madrone 4 Tent: 4-person 3-season for $63.60 (save $95.40)
- Stoic Driftwood 2 Tent: 2-person 3-season for $75.60 (save $113.40)
- Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 Tent Long for $434.96 (save $144.99)
- Big Agnes Rabbit Ears Tent: 4-Person 3-Season for $111.98 (save $168)
- MSR Hubba Hubba Tent: 2-Person 3-Season for $359.96 (save $119.99)
- ALPS Mountaineering Morada 4 Tent: 4-Person 3-Season for $115.48 (save $214.47)
- ALPS Mountaineering Westgate 3 Tent: 3-Person 3-Season for $104.98 (save $194.97)
- ALPS Mountaineering Greycliff 3 Tent: 3-Person 3-Season for $116.98 (save $142.97)
- Mountainsmith Lichen Peak Tent: 1-Person 3-Season for $89.50 (save $89.50)
- NEMO Hornet Ultralight 2P Tent: 2-Person 3-Season for $299.96 (save $100)
- Up to 40% Off White Duck Tents
Sleeping Bag Deals
- Coleman Kids 30 Degree Sleeping Bag for $26.08 (save $28.91)
- Marmot Men’s Trestles 30° Sleeping Bag for $83.30 (save $7.26)
- Marmot Women’s Trestles 15° Sleeping Bag for $83.30 (save $54.70)
- Marmot Ironwood Mummy Sleeping Bag for $168 (save $5.50)
- Marmot Women’s Lozen Long Mummy Sleeping Bag for $125.49 (save $24.31)
- Big Anges Torchlight Camp Sleeping Bag 20F for $89.98 (save $89.97)
- Stoic Groundwork Single Sleeping Bag 0F for $56.60 (save $89.40)
- Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag 0F for $59.60 (save $89.40)
- Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag 20F for $59.95 (save $49.05)
- Mountain Equipment Lunar II Sleeping Bag (Women’s) for $107.37 (save $71.58)
- Mountain Equipment Nova III Sleeping Bag (Women’s) for $153.42 (save $125.53)
- Mountain Equipment Starlight I Sleeping Bag (Women’s) for $122.97 (save $81.98)
- Mountain Equipment Xeros Sleeping Bag for $307.48 (save $307.47)
- Mountainsmith Redcloud Sleeping Bag: 20F Synthetic for $55.98 (save $83.97)
- Mammut Perform Fiber Sleeping Bag: 14F Synthetic – Women’s for $108.70 (save $121.30)
Sleeping Pad Deals
- Kelty Tru.Comfort Camp Bed Single for $47.98 (save $71.97)
- Mountain Equipment Glacier 5.0 Sleeping Pad for $75.98 (save $113.97)
- Mountain Equipment Aerostat Synthetic 7.0 for $77.48 (save $77.47)
- Mountain Equipment Helium 3.8 Sleeping Pad for $62.48 (save $62.47)
- ALPS Mountaineering Double Flexcore Air Pad for $66 (save $153.99)
- Sea to Summit Comfort Deluxe SI Sleeping Pad for $155.32 (save $83.63)
- Sea to Summit Comfort Plus SI Sleeping Pad for $92.92 (save $76.03)
- Stoic Single Cloud Camp Bed for $52 (save $52)
- Stoic Clutch Air Mat for $32 (save $32)
- Stoic Double Cloud Camp Bed for $94.50 (save $94.50)
Headlamp Deals
- Coleman Kids Mini LED Headlamp for $8.39 (save $4.60)
- Coleman 300 Lumens LED Headlamp with BatteryGuard for $11.04 (save $21.95)
- BioLite Headlamps 25% off sitewide
- OLight Perun 2 Camping Headlamp Bundle for $72.76 (save $39.18)
- OLight Array 2 Pro Black Headlamp for $74.99 (save $29.95)
- Petzl Swift RL Headlamp for $93.71 (save $31.24)
- Petzl Actik Core Headlamp for $56.21 (save $18.74)
- Black Diamond Storm 400 Headlamp for $41.96 (save $17.99)
- BioLite 330 Headlamp for $44.96 (save $14.99)
- BioLite Headlamp 750 for $74.96 (save $14.99)
Bags and Backpacks
- Patagonia Arbor Linked 25L Backpack for $63.20 (save $15.80)
- Deuter Aircontact Pro SL 65+15L Backpack for $228 (save $152)
- Db The Hacker 13in Bag for $29.79 (save $119.16)
- Db Essential 17L Backpack for $49.98 (save $69.47)
- Mountainsmith Lookout 40L Backpack for $80.98 (save $98.87)
- Deuter Speed Lite 24L SL Backpack – Women’s for $101.25 (save $33.75)
- CamelBak Mule LR 15L Backpack for $59.98 (save $89.97)
- ALPS Mountaineering Hydro Trail 17L Hydration Pack for $47.58 (save $71.37)
- ALPS Mountaineering Durago 35-45L Daypack for $69.81 (save $90.18)
- ALPS Mountaineering Upbeat 18L Lightweight Daypack for $18 (save $71.99)
Other Camping Gear Deals
- Goal Zero Yeti 3000X Portable Power Station for $2,799.89 ($700.06)
- Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station for $4,799.89 (save 1200.06)
- BioLite SolarPanel 10+ for $112.46 (save $37.49)
- Marmot Crane Creek 3P Tent Footprint, green, Crocodile, 3 Person for $36.40 (save $15.60)
- MARMOT Unisex Adult Mid Pines Tent, Grey, 6 Person US for $49 (save $7.61)