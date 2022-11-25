Best Black Friday Compound Bow Deals of 2022
Archery beginners and veterans alike will love these sales on top brands
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your compound bow before 2023 or want to gift one to a bowhunter on your list, there are a handful of great Black Friday compound bow deals going on right now. You can find some of the best compound bows for everyone from the advanced hunter to the beginner at steep discounts.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals on compound bows this Black Friday, at retailers like Cabela’s, Amazon, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Compound Bow Deals at Cabela’s
- Cabela’s Optimus RTH Compound Bow Package for $279.98 (Save $100)
- BlackOut Intrigue XST RTH Compound Bow Package for $299.98 (Save $50)
- Diamond by Bowtech Edge XT Compound Bow Package for $399.98 (Save $30)
More Great Compound Bow Deals
- Bear Archery Limitless Dual Cam Compound Bow for $154.65 (Save $95.34)
- Bear Archery Cruzer G2 Adult Compound Bow for $306.55 (Save $113)
- Diamond Archery Infinite 305 Compound Bow for $349 (Save $50)